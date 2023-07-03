14 End of The World Movies Matching Today’s Ambiance of Turning on The News

Almost everyone has heard of or believes in the world's eventual end. Fictional stories often portray this belief by highlighting the folly of nuclear war, warning us against environmental catastrophes, and everything in between. Perhaps there’s some element of truth in these fictions. An online forum agreed that the following movies reflect the ambiance of news stories today.

1. 12 Monkeys (1995)

Most of humanity has been wiped out by a terrible virus that may or may not have been released by an animal rights organization. The survivors have developed time travel while residing underground. But it's much more complicated than anyone might imagine to go back in time and avert this catastrophe, especially with all the facts unavailable. But James Cole (Brad Pitt) summons the courage.

2. 2012 (2009)

The billions of people who call Earth home are ignorant of the planet's finite lifespan. World authorities start making covert plans to ensure the survival of a chosen few members of society in response to the warnings of an American scientist (Chiwetel Ejiofor). After the final worldwide catastrophe, unsuccessful author Jackson Curtis (John Cusack) tries to guide his family to safety as the planet disintegrates.

3. Contagion (2011)

The 2011 film looks at how well we're prepared for an epidemic. A lethal virus epidemic of unknown origin reveals the inadequacies of systematic strategies for handling this catastrophe. Gwyneth Paltrow puts on quite a performance in a part that would ultimately result in her death from the virus.

4. Armageddon (1998)

Bruce Willis led professional oil rig workers on a dangerous expedition to save the planet. They are there to stop an inevitable extinction-level calamity by intercepting an asteroid rushing toward the Earth. Armageddon features a sizable orchestral score and lots of mind-bending physics in a typical Michael Bay manner.

5. The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Despite being holed up in the thick of a massive ice storm swallowing New York City, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Emmy Rossum manage to get quite close. However, their love story is mirrored by the more commonplace and realistic tale of people who choose not to pay attention to the ominous prophecies made by climate experts about the fate of planet Earth.

6. Children of Men (2006)

Clare-Hope Ashitey, a destitute pregnant lady, is found and elevated to the status of a symbol of hope for all people. This movie follows Owen Wilson as the civil servant trying to help the refugee lady escape the chaos of the world collapsing to its end. It has the “kids are our future” message encased in it.

7. The Day After (1983)

In the movie, NATO and Warsaw Pact forces engage in a fictitious conflict over Germany that quickly develops into a full-scale nuclear battle between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. Residents of Lawrence, Kansas, Kansas City, Missouri, and several family farms close to American missile silos are the main subjects of the action. Even President Reagan and the Joint Chiefs of Staff were struck by this movie's ability to frighten the nation about how quickly conflict may escalate.

8. Melancholia (2011)

According to the storyline, unhappy individuals like Justine (Kirsten Dunst) genuinely celebrate the end of the world because it validates their melancholy beliefs. On the other hand, those who are content, like Justine's sister Claire (Charlotte Gainsbourg), are the ones who have too much to lose.

9. The Road (2009)

Because survival is about more than just the physical, as the unnamed guy (Viggo Mortensen) lives only to keep his son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) alive. He teaches him how to avoid turning into a savage like others they encounter.

10. On The Beach (1959)

Australia will be the lone safe sanctuary for humanity following World War III. However, the people on the continent are all but doomed to share the same destiny as the rest of the planet due to wind currents bringing residual radiation. Gregory Peck and Anthony Perkins' characters, Cmdr. Dwight Towers and Lt. Peter Holmes, are forced to leave Moira (Ava Gardner) and Mary (Donna Anderson), the women they love, behind to investigate a strange signal from San Diego that the survivors receive.

11. Geostorm (2017)

The world's leaders united to build a complex network of satellites to regulate the Earth's climate and protect everyone after an unprecedented number of natural disasters threatened the planet. The system designed to defend Earth is now attacking it, and it's a race against time to identify the real threat before a global geostorm wipes out everything and everyone along with it. But something has gone wrong.

12. The World's End (2013)

An immature 40-year-old named Gary King (Simon Pegg) is itching to try again at an epic pub crawl he failed at 20 years prior. He forces his rebellious friends to accompany him back to their hometown before leaving for a night of heavy drinking. Gary and his companions try to make peace with the past as they travel to their ultimate destination, the renowned World's End Tavern. However, when their trip evolves into a conflict for humanity, the war is for the future.

13. The Core (2003)

A geophysicist, Dr. Josh Keyes, finds that the Earth's inner core has stopped rotating due to an unidentified force (Aaron Eckhart). The planet's magnetic field is weakening, practically tearing apart our atmosphere with disastrous results. Keyes ventures into the Earth's core with a group of the most talented scientists in the world to find a solution to the dilemma. Their objective was to set off a bomb that would restart the core.

14. Oblivion (2013)

In 2077, Jack Harper (Tom Cruise) works as a security repairman on a planet that has been left barren due to an extraterrestrial war. Jack has two weeks left on his assignment before completing his task, and he meets his fellow survivors in a distant colony. But after saving a stranger (Olga Kurylenko) from an accidented spacecraft, Jack's idea of reality is entirely upended. The woman's arrival starts a series of events that lead up to Jack fighting alone to defend humanity.

Source: Reddit