Energy Secretary Grilled Over EV Charger Incident, Blames Team’s ‘Poor Judgment

If you've paid attention to the news, you've probably already seen Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm dragged for blocking a family with a baby from a public charging station. It was hot, the family was furious, and they called 911 to resolve the issue.

Granholm may have thought she'd hear the end of this once the media hype calmed down, but this week, during a House Science and Technology Committee hearing, Rep. Scott Franklin questioned Granholm, and it was all caught on video.

Franklin asked a simple question– was it true that this happened? Did her staff really block off a spot to save for her?

Granholm was full of deflections and said that she had seen the reports. Franklin retorted, “Well, you were there, regardless of the reports.” She responded, “Well, I wasn't saving the spots.”

She finally fully admitted that the incident that the media has reported is, in fact, true. Granholm asked why her staff did that, and she said she imagined it was because they wanted to keep moving.

Then, she said, “The bottom line is that it won't happen again.” One caller explained, “There are other people who are waiting to charge, and they're still here, and they're not in electric cars. The sign says you can't park here unless you're charging.”

I imagine the initial report by NPR wasn't intended to draw attention to the blocking incident, but when I read it, that bit immediately stood out. And apparently, I wasn't the only one.

While the trip was organized well in advance to accommodate charging stops, the team saw firsthand the logistical challenges facing zero-emissions vehicles, which align with President Biden's climate agenda.

We hope that this incident brings to light the fact that we need more strategically placed charging stations that are functional, safe, and convenient. With the Biden administration pushing electric alternatives, efforts must be made to implement a robust charging infrastructure.