12 Engaging “Lost Opportunity” Films That Deserve Your Attention

Some of the most profound and heartbreaking movies leave viewers with a sense of unease and thoughts of “what if?” One user on a popular online forum asked movie buffs for recommendations of films that “leave a hole in your heart at the end.” Films about characters who miss an opportunity that could have shifted the entire plot.

Respondents shared their suggestions in the comments.

1. The Butterfly Effect (2004)

A college student starts experiencing terrible headaches that make him lose consciousness and give him the power to alter traumatic events from his past. But whenever he meddles with the past, he must return to the present, which looks wildly different after each alteration.

2. Sliding Doors (1998)

This compelling film follows two timelines: one where a woman gets on a train home after work to find her husband cheating on her, the other where the woman misses the train and, with it, the woman in her husband's bed. The story shows how one single act can change someone's entire life.