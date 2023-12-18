Can’t Travel? Here’s How To Enjoy the Holidays at Home

Travel costs are up 10% compared to last year, making it more costly for people looking to get away. For some, this season means making the shift away from spending to start saving. For others, these considerations might be a reason to stay close to home.

While traveling allows people to experience new places and cultures, sometimes it does not fit into the budget. From transforming your space into a staycation paradise to embracing the simplicity of leisure right at home, it's possible to turn the holiday season into something unforgettable without breaking the bank.

For those who opt to stay home for the holidays, it doesn't mean that the wanderlust has to end.

Embracing the Staycation Trend

The concept of finding solace in one's surroundings is gaining traction, causing the increased popularity of the staycation trend.

A staycation, as it's aptly called, involves traveling a short distance — less than an hour — to explore local attractions or savoring the simple pleasures of home and changing it into an oasis of rejuvenation. This trend is gaining traction as individuals recognize the potential for profound relaxation in their backyards.

Based on a recent survey, more than 67 percent of adults in the United States have already engaged in or are planning a staycation this year. Aside from the fact that the market is growing, with the current inflation rate, people are intrigued by the idea of saving money and still “getting away.”

If escaping and seeing the world isn't an option this holiday season, consider planning a staycation. It's not about being confined to four walls, but about creating an environment that mirrors the tranquility of a luxury destination.

Creating Your Staycation Haven

There are many options to plan the perfect staycation for the holidays. From budget-conscious choices to opulent selections, these options ensure an elevated experience for all. Whether you prefer a cozy home getaway or an extravagant escape, there are many options that allow you to create a memorable holiday without breaking the bank.

Transform Your Outdoor Space

One of the most popular options for a staycation is to transform your outdoor space. Weather permitting, you can make your backyard a serene oasis or make it similar to your favorite Caribbean island. You can transform your outdoor space by adding an inflatable pool, a pop-up tent, and even a burst of color from strategically placed potted plants. It can be an excellent way to unwind while adding something creative to the space.

Transform Your Indoor Space

For staycations in colder places and for people who prefer to be inside rather than out, transforming your indoor space can make your home feel like a 5-star resort. Popular indoor staycation transformation ideas include:

Transforming bathrooms into spas.

Transforming living rooms into movie theaters.

Transforming kitchens into Michelin-star restaurants.

Transforming bedrooms to hotel rooms.

While the transformation may require a little bit of imagination, the end product is a staycation with the ambiance of your favorite luxury experiences.

Go Camping

One of the best ways to enjoy your staycation is to get outdoors. Planning a camping trip can get you out of the house and make you feel like you are on vacation. Spending a night surrounded by nature provides a great opportunity to escape and unwind during the holidays and ensures that your staycation is memorable and rejuvenating.

Explore Local Attractions as a Tourist

Another activity to do during your staycation is to explore local attractions as a tourist. Whether it's visiting landmarks, trying out local restaurants, or exploring local hotspots, this approach can add excitement to familiar surroundings. Doing all of the activities as a “tourist” can shift your perspective and unlock experiences that may have been overlooked in the routine of daily life.

Visit a Town Nearby

A quick getaway to a nearby destination can be affordable and introduce you to exciting new activities. A simple online search for “cheap travel destinations near me” can help you come up with destination options if you need help. A change of scenery can add a refreshing touch to your holiday experience.

Balancing Budget and Fun

The popularity of the staycation has skyrocketed because it is easy to stick to your budget while also having fun. When preparing for your staycation, it is important to have a plan and to monitor the total cost. Utilizing budget-friendly options will make your staycation much more affordable.

Wendy Wang, Owner of F&J Outdoors offered advice for those looking to transform their space for their staycation. She says, “Besides just looking for discounts, do not forget to hunt for online coupon codes for additional savings. Also, sign up for newsletters from your favorite retailers. They often share exclusive deals with their subscribers.”

Holiday Staycation

Instead, it opens the door to possibilities beyond the walls of one's residence. This redefinition of leisure time allows individuals to discover new experiences and make the most of their time off, even when not traveling to distant places.

