10 Movies to Watch When You Want To Turn Your Brain Off

Are you searching for movies that don't require a lot of mental energy to enjoy? Then, we've got you covered. After a college student asked for some films to help them turn their brain off, these were the top-voted recommendations.

1. Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

John Carpenter's Big Trouble in Little China is a fantasy martial arts action-comedy following a truck driver (Kurt Russell) helping his friend (Dennis Dun) rescue his green-eyed fiancée from dangerous criminals in San Francisco's Chinatown.

A mysterious underworld lay beneath Chinatown, and they must go there to face an ancient sorcerer (James Hon) requiring a green-eyed woman to release him from a centuries-old curse.

2. Hot Rod (2007)

Hot Rod is a comedy following amateur stuntman Rod Kimble (Andy Samberg), who, despite being accident-prone, performs stunts as his way of life.

Unfortunately, his stepfather Frank (Ian McShane) doesn't respect Rod and continuously mocks him. However, after Frank becomes ill, Rod executes his most significant stunt yet to raise money for his stepfather's heart surgery.

3. Young Frankenstein (1974)

Mel Brook's Young Frankenstein is a comedy horror parody film starring Gene Wilder as the title character, a descendant of the notorious Dr. Victor Frankenstein. Dr. Frederick Frankenstein inherits his grandfather's castle in Transylvania.

After arriving at the estate, he continues his grandfather's working experiments with Igor (Marty Feldman), Inga (Teri Garr), and Frau Blücher (Cloris Leachman).

Frankenstein creates a monster (Peter Boyle), and when his fiancée, Elizabeth (Madeline Kahn), arrives, things become complicated quickly.

4. Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Dumb and Dumber is a buddy comedy and 90s cult classic following dimwitted best friends Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels).

Lloyd is a limousine driver who takes Mary (Lauren Holly) to the airport, witnesses her leave a briefcase behind, and chases her down, missing her before she boards her plane to Aspen.

Lloyd doesn't know that the briefcase is a ransom for Mary's husband's kidnappers. So he unwittingly grabs it and convinces Harry to travel to Aspen to return it. They get into hilarious shenanigans while the kidnappers chase them for the ransom money.

5. Happy Gilmore (1996)

Happy Gilmore is a sports comedy starring Adam Sandler in the title role. Gilmore is an unsuccessful, foul-mouthed ice hockey player with a unique but impressive golf swing. So he starts hustling people at the golf ranges to earn money to save his grandmother's house from foreclosure.

Chubbs Peterson (Carl Weathers), a former tour star and club pro witnesses the hustle and convinces Gilmore to enter a local tournament that leads to a professional golf tour with the opportunity to make loads of money.

Happy is a hilariously colorful character drawing crowds and driving other professional golfers like Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) mad.

6. Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 2 is a buddy cop action comedy and sequel in a trilogy of Rush Hour films. It follows Chief Inspector Lee (Jackie Chan) and LAPD Detective James Carter (Chris Tucker) going to Hong Kong on vacation.

However, after a bombing kills two U.S. customs agents at the American embassy, they are pulled into the murder case. Inspector Lee believes that crime lord Ricky Tan (John Lone) and his gang of Triads are behind it. So they investigate with several hilarious moments.

7. Captain Ron (1992)

Captain Ron is an underrated comedy starring Kurt Russell in the titular role, a sailor with a checkered past and eccentric personality. After the Harvey family inherits a 60-foot yacht once owned by Clark Gable, the father, Martin (Martin Short), hires Captain Ron to help sail the boat through the Caribbean along with his family.

Captain Ron drives Martin to insanity with shenanigans, including taking them to the wrong island and running into guerillas. It's a laugh-out-loud film that will help your brain unwind.

8. Twister (1996)

Twister is an epic disaster film following a group of passionate amateur storm chasers attempting to deploy a tornado research device into the funnel of a twister during a severe outbreak in Oklahoma.

It's a whirlwind of close calls and actual disasters. Twister stars an ensemble cast: Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Jami Gertz, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Alan Ruck, Cary Elwes, Jeremy Davies, and Todd Field.

9. The Faculty (1998)

The Faculty is a mindless sci-fi horror movie that is surprisingly good with an all-star cast. It centers around the faculty at Harrington High and the group of students who suspect something is awry because of the staff's awkward behavior.

Eventually, they realize their school has been invaded by aliens overtaking the population and must work together to survive and save the town.

It stars Josh Hartnett, Shawn Hatosy, Jordana Brewster, Clea DuVall, Laura Harris, Famke Janssen, Elijah Wood, Piper Laurie, Bebe Neuwirth, Robert Patrick, Usher Raymond, and Jon Stewart.

10. Office Space (1999)

Office Space is a comedy satirizing the work-life of Initech, a typical 1990s software company, and the staff. Peter Gibbons (Ron Livingston), Samir Nagheenanajar (Ajay Naidu), and Michael Bolton (David Herman) are frustrated programmers concerned about losing their jobs when big-wigs show up to help downsize the company.

So they concoct a plan to skim fractions of pennies from the company with a computer virus. However, it goes awry, and hilarity ensues. It also stars Jennifer Aniston, Gary Cole, Stephen Root, and John C. McGinley.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of movies to make your brain turn off.

