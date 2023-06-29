Entertainment Weekly Social Media Manager Breaks Fourth Wall to ‘Mixed Replies’

More than two decades into the advent of online social media platforms, and nearly just as long for major companies to use those platforms, it’s become a staple of social media managers of major brands to break the fourth wall of their jobs and offer us a look behind the curtain.

On Wednesday, we got one of the most honest (well, we think so, at least) instances of that “I’m just a person behind this account” phenomenon when the social media manager for the Entertainment Weekly (EW) Twitter account responded to another user’s comment about the corporation by stating highlighting that they’re just a person, with loans and a useless degree.

I am a 31-year-old with student loan debt, a useless journalism degree, and bills to pay. Just like the tweet and go. — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 28, 2023

As usual, reactions were swift and many.

A Moment For Politics?

One user responded to the candid tweet with strong political opinions on modern capitalism and how the major corporation could better spend its money on its employees than being verified on Twitter. But the social media manager quickly reminded them that golden checks are free and quippily asked if they had any more helpful advice.

Nice try, Tender to the Meat Garden, but the gold check is actually free. Any other budgeting tips and tricks? — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 29, 2023

As one user noted, that response from the social media manager garnered “mixed replies,” with many celebrating the honesty and simple fed-upness on display from the EW social media manager and some going even further than the initial political comment.

Mixed replies pic.twitter.com/Vhi1MHi7xK — Я Λ D Λ Я (@Aluminiumilism) June 29, 2023

Deserve a Raise

Without going quite as far in their animosity toward the multi-million-dollar company and deciding instead to keep their goals more realistic, several Twitter users highlighted that the social media manager’s situation and their skill at their job should get them a raise.

I don't know who you are. But you deserve a raise. I wish we were friends. Keep doing the good fight. Sorry we're all mostly a mess. — 💜feji🦄 (@fejimanz) June 29, 2023

somehow, this is the best content I've ever read on Entertainment Weekly and it has nothing to do with entertainment. YOU DESERVE A RAISE. https://t.co/VGSPjbsReB — Sassington, M.D. (@MissSassbox) June 29, 2023

Relatable Content

That solidarity and urging EW to give the social media manager a raise is likely also because so many people, and millennials in particular, found the tweet relatable.

Respect Royalty

Of course, not all social media managers are bold enough to use their platforms to tweet about their individual struggles caused by systemic issues, especially not with an account that has over six million followers.

That willingness to speak truth through a major platform earned the social media manager more than tweets about how relatable they are, but also tweets about how much respect they deserve and tweets celebrating them as internet royalty.

Creating a Phrase

While the honesty of the tweet is what garnered it so much attention, some Twitter users were taken with the phrasing as well. One went so far as to say that “just like the tweet and go” would enter their lexicon for future use.