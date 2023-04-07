An Entrepreneur Defies The Odds: From an Immigrant Family to Making a Name for Himself

With tens of thousands of new businesses emerging daily in the United States, it's not hard to find success stories everywhere you turn your head. Still, few are as inspiring as the success story of Juan Manuel Gonzalez.

Second-Generation Immigrant Entrepreneur

This New York City-based entrepreneur is a second-generation immigrant who found massive success in the consulting and digital transformation industry. Even though his entrepreneurial journey began during college, his inspirational story starts much earlier.

Over 40 years ago, Juan Manuel's parents immigrated from Mexico to Houston, Texas, to give their future children the best chances to succeed in life. After Juan Manuel was born, they gave everything they had to put food on the table and get him into good schools, believing formal education was the key to a better life. However, Juan Manuel had a different view, seeing entrepreneurship as the best way forward.

“I’m grateful for everything my parents have done, and despite knowing how much my schooling and degree meant to them, traditional education was the last thing on my mind,” says Juan Manuel, who eventually earned his degree in business management. “I was always much more interested in business than I was in school, and I decided to put my efforts into my entrepreneurial journey. Digital and big data were on the rise back then, and I figured it would be a great first venture.”

Digital Transformation and Marketing

Juan Manuel partnered with a few of his college friends and started assisting local businesses with their digital transformation and digital marketing goals. A couple of years later, he made quite a name for himself on the local market and decided to take everything to the next level. After all, if he could do it locally, there was no reason he couldn’t do the same globally.

Still, even though Juan Manuel knew his way around the digital space, he also knew that big leagues are no joke and that he needed a bulletproof strategy to survive among sharks.

“Our biggest competition was consulting companies run by white men who really didn’t provide the level of value sought by our prospects. I’d heard all the time from prospects that these consulting firms were more tokenized than they were value-providing partners. It was a closed ecosystem and my guess is these incumbent firms were mostly taking their leadership for granted. But then we realized our way in would be through consistently delivering results to our partners–we're innovative, we're nimble, we're younger, we're doing a lot of work, and we are actually providing value and making an impact on our clients’ success.”

A Strategy Consulting Firm

Equipped with the know-how and solid plan, Juan Manuel took a leap of faith in 2015. He launched a strategy consulting firm focused on retail and consumer goods to aid businesses in all aspects of their strategy and digital development projects. It was a boom that echoed throughout the industry, and Juan Manuel caught the eyes of some of the biggest names and brands in the world. Today G & Co. is a minority business enterprise (MBE), recognized by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).

His passion and knack for helping brands and companies reach their full potential led him to helm projects for Nike, Louis Vuitton, and Saks. Moreover, it showed the world that few could measure up to Juan Manuel Gonzalez and G & Co when managing and advising on strategy projects.

Since then, there has been no looking back for him as G & Co. became one of the fastest-growing consulting firms. They now serve four main regions with over 50 strategists, designers, developers, and innovators.

“Sure, we’re where we are because of our team’s hard work, core competencies, and dedication, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t say that a lot of it also boils down to luck,” says Juan Manuel. “We don’t confuse our past successes for hard work alone, and I do think the reason G & Co. is the company it is now is because we recognize plenty of opportunity, ability, and luck all played a part and acted on it to the fullest extent possible.”

Juan Manuel Gonzalez recounts the ups and downs in business, which he feels other entrepreneurs in the field should feel free to express.

“I don’t know that everyone’s impression of life in entrepreneurship is as well portrayed as it really is. It’s definitely not a streak of success for everyone in their stories,” he points out.

“When things are difficult, I like to think about the quote, ‘Nothing is as good or as bad as it seems.’ It’s a quote that’s done well to comfort me when I experience the lows of growing a company, especially towards the beginning when frankly, no one really knows what they’re doing. But to know that just as bad as your first experience may be, it’s not defining of who you are or what you’re capable of.”

