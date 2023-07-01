Are There Real Envelope Stuffing Jobs or Should You Find an Alternative?

Unfortunately, working two or more jobs has become a reality for many Americans. The latest work-from-home survey by economists, including Nicholas Bloom from Stanford University, found approximately 10% of workers have a primary job and at least one additional side gig.

As a step down from their primary work, which may be more time-consuming and exhausting, people are often looking for possibilities to earn money that require less skill and can be completed with greater ease. Envelope stuffing jobs fit the bill. At least going by its name and how it is often advertised. But are envelope-stuffing jobs legit? Let's see.

What Is Envelope Stuffing?

Envelope stuffing is a job where an individual earns money working from home to stuff envelopes with promotional material, flyers, or letters and sends them out to a list of recipients.

The process typically involves:

Inserting the promotional material into the envelope

Sealing it

Affixing postage stamps or mailing labels

Placing the envelopes in a mailbox or taking the mail to the local post office

Many scams promise easy money by offering to pay people to stuff envelopes from home. These scams usually require people to pay a fee upfront to receive the materials necessary to start the job. The promised payment was either minimal or never paid at all. Some websites also advertise that you can make money by referring friends or anyone looking for envelope-stuffing jobs to the site.

The Federal Trade Commission states advertisements for work-at-home envelope-stuffing jobs frequently withhold crucial information. The majority of ads under the guise of “home mailers wanted” are, in fact, requests for fake business opportunities and pyramid schemes disguised as job postings. In numerous instances, the intention is to deceive individuals into sharing their credit card details or purchasing a useless home mailing kit.

With the growth of online communication, these scams may have become less prevalent. However, it's still important to exercise caution when contemplating any job opportunity that calls for an upfront payment or guarantees quick money.

Are There Legitimate Envelope Stuffing Jobs?

Reputable businesses may provide real opportunities for envelope stuffing. These jobs, nevertheless, usually necessitate some prior experience and education, and they often require physical presence at an office or manufacturing location rather than remote work. Printing companies, direct mail marketing agencies, and fulfillment centers may have openings for envelope stuffers. Open positions may be advertised on the companies' or job search websites.

What Legitimate Envelope Stuffing Jobs Entail

Working for a company that generates or delivers direct mail products such as promotional flyers, letters, or catalogs is typical for legitimate envelope-stuffing jobs. As an envelope stuffer, your primary responsibility would be to prepare these items for mailing by inserting them into envelopes.

Your responsibilities may include the following:

Arranging and classifying mail-related materials Filling envelopes with the required materials Folding and inserting letters or other documents into the envelopes Putting stamps or postage labels on the envelopes and sealing them Preparing bulk mailings according to postal regulations Maintaining a clean and organized workspace Notifying your supervisor of any mistakes or problems with the mailing procedure

Depending on the job and company, you may also be responsible for operating machinery, such as folding or inserting machines or performing quality control checks on finished mailings.

How Easily Can You Find Envelope-Stuffing Jobs?

In the pre-internet, pre-technology era, stuffing envelopes was an actual occupation. For instance, The US Postal Service hired people to stuff envelopes because the task couldn't be automated.

Jobs that involve filling envelopes are obsolete in today's high-tech society. Companies no longer rely heavily on mail-based marketing initiatives because of the rise of Internet communication.

These days, most consumers shop online. Today's shopping behavior shift means you won't give it much thought if you receive an advertisement for a product in your mailbox. In contrast, if you see an ad for a product on the internet, social or Amazon, you will probably buy it. Many businesses have abandoned mail-out campaigns in favor of online promotion.

Typically, work-from-home jobs involving stuffing envelopes entail the worker receiving the necessary mailing materials by mail or in person. Your job will be to stuff those envelopes with the employer's specified products, which could range from persuasive sales letters to glossy product catalogs or enticing brochures.

However, with the advent of technology, machines have taken over the bulk of mass mailings, making bona fide envelope-stuffing jobs as rare as hen's teeth. As such, it is not recommended to actively search for an envelope-stuffing job as it is unlikely to lead to a legitimate employment opportunity. The other option is to start your own direct mailing service.

Other Online Jobs That May Include Envelope Stuffing

There are still jobs where one can perform mail preparation tasks. Such opportunities could be bundled with other administrative duties, like office administrators or executive assistants. These jobs also require specific degrees and special requirements such as good eye coordination and multitasking. These jobs pay you to:

Prepare labels

Type and copy

Take mail-related responsibilities

Move and stack cartons

Schedule duties

Take charge of customer service

Similarly, a mailroom employee might stuff envelopes for a business' direct mail campaign to distribute pamphlets, flyers, or surveys to a mailing list. However, this is typically only one of the clerks' duties. Mailroom employees frequently distribute and collect mail around an entire office.

Whether looking for multitasking jobs, including stuffing envelopes or actual envelope-stuffing jobs, you can find both on reputable websites like Indeed, Fiverr, Upwork, or Simplyhired.

Are Envelope-Stuffing Jobs Lucrative?

Real envelope-stuffing jobs may pay an hourly or piecework wage, depending on the employer and the nature of the work. But the salary is usually poor, hovering around the federal minimum. As of March 2023, the average salary for an Envelope Stuffer in the United States is $32,483 per year, as reported by ZipRecruiter. That's the equivalent of about $15.62 an hour.

Alternatives To Envelope-Stuffing Jobs

Since you are unlikely to get an envelope-stuffing job, much less one that makes you work from home, it may be best to search for alternatives that make you more money, enable you to keep your main job, and avoid being scammed.

Here are your options for a side gig. These options offer more realistic opportunities to earn income while working a primary job, such as online trading, freelancing, and many other specialties. Still, they require effort, time, and dedication to build a client base and establish a successful side hustle.

Freelancing

Freelancing means using one's skills and expertise to offer clients online services such as writing, graphic design, or website development on a project-by-project basis. The potential earnings for freelancers can vary widely depending on their experience, skill level, and service demand. According to a study by Upwork, the average hourly rate for freelancers in the United States is $20 per hour, with some experienced professionals earning over $100 per hour.

Online Tutoring and Training

Online tutoring and training are other options for individuals with expertise in certain areas, such as academic subjects or stock market analysis. Online platforms such as Chegg and TutorMe offer opportunities for experts to connect with students and earn income by providing one-on-one teaching services. According to ZipRecruiter, the average hourly rate for online tutors in the United States is $25 per hour. Some experienced tutors earn over $50 per hour.

Family Assistant

A family assistant is someone who helps a family with various tasks related to household management, child care, and personal assistance. Family assistant services can vary widely depending on the family's specific needs. They can include tasks such as running errands, grocery shopping, meal prep, laundry, organizing, administrative tasks, childcare, pet care, and more.

The pay for a family assistant as a side hustle can vary widely depending on the location, experience level and skills required, and the specific tasks involved. According to data from PayScale, the average hourly rate for a family assistant in the United States is around $20 per hour, with some experienced family assistants earning more.

Envelope Stuffing Jobs

If you're looking for a work-from-home envelope-stuffing job, being wary of scams that prey on unsuspecting job seekers is crucial.

Steer clear of such fraudulent offers by asking for details about the job before accepting. Find out precisely what the job entails, how much you'll earn, and when or how you'll receive payment.

This way, you can identify genuine offers from shady schemes that offer unrealistic earnings or require paying for materials or training. Watch out for positions that promise a commission instead of an hourly wage, as these could signify a dubious setup.

To double-check the legitimacy of a company or organization offering an envelope-stuffing job, check with the Better Business Bureau to see if any complaints have been lodged against the company.