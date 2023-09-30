Don’t Like Public EV Charging? EPA Says Buy Your Own Home Charger, ‘Same Type of Outlet as Your Toaster’

The Environmental Protection Agency recently released a piece that attempted to expose seven myths about electric cars. The article started out strong, with research to back the data, but after the third point, the data disappeared, and they started addressing electric vehicle concerns with pat answers that aren't a solution for everyone.

“There's Nowhere To Charge My EV”

The EPA suggested that if you think that there is nowhere to charge your electric car, then you are believing a myth. They stated that you can find over 51,000 charging stations in the United States that are available to the public, and if that is not enough, then you can get a home charger.

Their solution seems simple enough, but they failed to realize two key things.

Home Chargers Aren't Accessible to Everyone

First, most people need help to buy a home charger. Electric car chargers aren't like buying the latest iPhone and getting a free charger at the bottom of the box. EV chargers cost anywhere from $500 to $1,300 to install, and that is costly for the average consumer.

Is it an option to get an EV home charger? Yes and no. The reality is that home chargers are out of reach for many consumers, and unless they are going to send home chargers and installation free with the purchase of a car, EV charging will continue to be a problem.

There Are Only ⅓ The Number of Charging Stations to Gas Stations.

Secondly, they should have compared the number (51,000) of charging stations to the number of gas stations. According to the American Petroleum Institute, there are over 145,000 gas stations in the U.S.

I don't know about everyone else, but there are oftentimes when I stop at a gas station, that I have to wait for a pump to open up. Imagine cutting the number of gas stations by 66%. How long would we have to wait for a pump, then? Let's not think about it.

There were a few other “myths” that the EPA tried to disprove, but sometimes the facts don't leave room for reality. They said that it's a myth that EVs lack sufficient range, stating that 200 miles covers most daily travel needs.

And while this may be true, that doesn't address those who don't have a car charger at home. Unless you have an extra 30 minutes to two hours to spend a day at a public charging station, the limited range of EVs is inconvenient.

So while the EPA attempted to disprove common EV myths, I left being even more confident that the U.S. is simply not ready for the transition to electric transportation and we have a lot of work left to do.