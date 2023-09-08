Epic 80s Cinema: 15 Summer Movies That Capture The Vibe

Summer is many things. Laughter. Carefree spirit. A healthy disdain for rules and plans. Summer is many things, and these 80s classics each have an element of summer—even if it's not obvious at first glance.

1. Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

What says “summer vibes” more than cutting class, stealing your dad's Ferrari, and joining in the Von Steuben Day Parade? Ferris Bueller's Day Off is one of the quintessential films capturing the vibe of summer in the 80s.

2. The Goonies (1985)

Can you blame us for picking the low-hanging fruit? Between Chunk, Data, Mouth, Brand, and (of course) Mikey, you have the only summer crew of pals you'll ever need to run with. Whether you're hunting treasure, warding off a dysfunctional crime family, or just grilling burgers this summer, bring The Goonies along with you.

3. Tootsie (1982)

Fans knew that Dustin Hoffman was good even before 1982. But fans didn't know just how good Hoffman was until they saw him in drag, playing an actor who would go to degrading lengths to get a role. Tootsie is must-watch fun, perfect to throw on the poolside projector on a warm summer night.

4. Honey, I Shrunk The Kids (1989)

Those who grew up with epic Disney films like Honey, I Shrunk the Kids can only look at today's offerings and shake their heads. Unless they have parents who make it a priority to pass down great cinema, today's kids will never know the neurotic joy of Rick Moranis.

It's all summer fun and games until Dad shrinks you and your friends to microscopic size.

5. Footloose (1984)

When bans of iconic 80s cinema hear the name “Kenny Loggins,” only one song can come to mind. Footloose may not be a masterpiece, but the rebel tale about shaking up a small town sure is a lot of fun.

6. Stand By Me (1986)

Many of the most revered 80s movies follow young boys coming of age by getting into a little mischief. Stand By Me is arguably the pinnacle of 80s coming-of-age movies, with Rob Reiner manning the camera, Stephen King penning the source material, and a talented cast of youngsters, including River Phoenix, embarking on the adventure of a lifetime in the Oregon wilderness.

7. Uncle Buck (1989)

Uncle Buck made a generation wish that John Candy was their real-life uncle—that would be pretty sweet. He's an irreverent slob who wouldn't be of much use to anybody if he weren't an uncle. Oh yeah, Uncle Buck is also hilarious.

With John Hughes calling the shots, you're always in for a good chuckle (or 50) when Uncle Buck is on.

8. Spaceballs (1987)

While it might never seem like summer on the planet Spaceball, a Mel Brooks movie is like a glass of ice water in the summer heat. If you feel like smiling like it's the last day of high school in 1987, turn on Spaceballs and harness The Schwartz for yourself.

9. Big (1988)

While Big became a movie that 90s kids grew up with, it captures the tail-end of the 1980s New York City culture that would become unrecognizable by the mid-90s. Few movies are as committed to fun as Big, and summer is all about fun.

10. Meatballs (1979)

Hardly Bill Murray's most known film, Meatballs is nevertheless a summer-centric 80s movie with good vibes in large supply. The movie came out so late in the 70s that it feels like an 80s film, and we're more than happy to grandfather in the Ivan Reitman comedy. Every comedy fan deserves to see Bill Murray as a camp counselor.

11. Weird Science (1985)

Anthony Michael Hall may just be the least likely leading man of all time, but he's a stalwart in some of the most beloved 80s films, including Weird Science. Nothing says “summer social status upgrade” like two nerds creating a model out of thin air. With nothing more than their wandering minds and a crude 80s computer, the geeks pull a reverse Frankenstein in this John Hughes comedy.

12. Raising Arizona (1987)

One of the Coen Brothers' earliest hits, Raising Arizona, has plenty of summer vibes. From the Hawaiian shirts to lawn chairs parked in the scorching Arizona sun, the action-comedy has all the hallmarks of summer.

13. Summer School (1987)

Mark Harmon stars as gym teacher Freddy Shoop, who has to teach a summer English class to students who would rather be lounging at the beach or doing anything other than learning English in the summer. Rather than taking the taskmaster stance you see in The Breakfast Club, Shoop decides to lead with the carrot rather than the stick. This tack makes for a fun, unserious movie that will transport you to the carefree 80s.

14. Caddyshack (1980)

What's summer without at least one round on the local golf course? Or a caddies-only pool party ruined by a rogue Baby Ruth bar? Or Rodney Dangerfield offending everyone in earshot?

Summer is wasted without Caddyshack, and you won't convince me otherwise.

15. Weekend at Bernie's (1989)

Few movies have as patently ridiculous a premise as Weekend at Bernie's. Propping your dead employer up as a human mannequin? Preposterous!

But what is summer, or 80s cinema for that matter, if not a time to be a little silly?

Source: (Reddit).