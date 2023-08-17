Epic Clash of Titans: Sneak Peek at Apple TV+’s ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’

The Godzilla films that makeup Legendary's Monsterverse have been very successful, bringing in over a billion dollars at the global box office. To capitalize on the success of these films, Legendary will be releasing a spin-off show on Apple TV+ titled Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Plot Details and Casting Information

Taking place after Godzilla vs. Kong, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters follows two siblings investigating the connection between their family and Monarch, the organization that appears regularly in Monsterverse films. They soon discover Army officer Lee Shaw, who scares Monarch with what he knows. Shaw's story takes place in the 1950s and the present day.

The series cast includes Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt, who will play different versions of Lee Shaw, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watanabe, Mari Yamamoto, and several others. It is being co-developed by Matt Fraction, known for his work on Hawkeye, and Severance‘s Chris Black.

A release date hasn't been revealed yet, and we expect AppleTV+ to drop a trailer soon.