Epic Failures? 24 Historically Inaccurate Films That Still Shine

Movies transport us to various times and places, but sometimes they don't stay true to the history books. This blend of fact and fiction ignites debates. Here are historically inaccurate films known for captivating storytelling while stretching the truth just a bit.

1. Braveheart (1995)

While Braveheart is a gripping tale of William Wallace's fight for Scottish independence, it takes significant liberties with historical facts. One of the most glaring inaccuracies is the portrayal of Isabella of France, who was a child when the movie's events occurred, and the romantic subplot between her and Wallace is entirely fictional. Additionally, the film's depiction of kilts as part of Scottish attire is historically inaccurate for the time period.

2. Gladiator (2000)

Gladiator delivers a thrilling story of vengeance set in ancient Rome, but it plays fast and loose with historical accuracy. The character Maximus is entirely fictional, and the film exaggerates the power of the Roman Senate compared to the emperor's authority. Furthermore, showcasing Commodus as a murderous and tyrannical ruler is a dramatic departure from the historical figure, who was not quite as villainous.

3. The Patriot (2000)

Mel Gibson's character in The Patriot is loosely based on real-life militia leader Francis Marion. However, the film does not remain faithful to his character, illustrating him as a hero while ignoring Marion's controversial slave-owning history. Additionally, the movie features battles and tactics that are more in line with the 19th century than the actual warfare of the 18th century.

4. Troy (2004)

Troy transports us to the legendary Trojan War, but it deviates from the original myths and historical records in several ways. The movie omits the gods and goddesses central to the epic, opting for a more realistic approach. However, this choice sacrifices some supernatural elements that define the source material. Moreover, the rendition of Achilles and Hector's duel is a dramatic reinterpretation of the original myth, and the film condenses the timeline of events for dramatic effect.

5. 300 (2006)

300 is a visually stunning adaptation of the Battle of Thermopylae, but it's far from a history lesson. The film embraces a stylized and hyper-violent aesthetic that strays from historical accounts. In reality, the Spartans fought alongside other Greek city-states, and the Persian Empire was a far more diverse and complex entity than shown in the movie. Additionally, the supernatural elements, such as the grotesque giants and monstrous animals, are entirely fictional.

6. Pocahontas (1995)

Disney's Pocahontas makes significant changes in the life of the historical figure Pocahontas. The film's outline of her romance with John Smith is largely fictionalized, as little evidence supports their romantic relationship. Furthermore, the film simplifies and romanticizes the interactions between Native Americans and English settlers, glossing over the complexities of their real-world encounters.

7. Elizabeth (1998)

While Elizabeth offers a captivating representation of Queen Elizabeth I's early years, it compresses time and combines events for more impact. The film inaccurately depicts the Babington Plot as a single, dramatic confrontation when it unfolded over an extended period. Additionally, it simplifies the complicated religious and political dynamics of the era to create a more streamlined narrative.

8. The Last Samurai (2003)

Despite its compelling story and performances, The Last Samurai deviates some from historical accuracy. The film shows a Caucasian American becoming a revered samurai leader in Japan is fictional. While the Satsuma Rebellion is a real event, the movie's characterizations and events surrounding it are heavily dramatized and glamorized, simplifying the intricacies of Japanese history and culture.

9. Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Kevin Costner's version of Robin Hood is iconic, but the film plays fast and loose with history. The inclusion of Moorish characters like Azeem in Robin Hood's band is anachronistic, as they were not part of the original legends. Additionally, the film alters the geography, showing scenes in locations that would not have existed in medieval England. The film's overall tone and characterization of Robin Hood as a modern, heroic figure deviates from the original legend's more nuanced character.

10. Apocalypto (2006)

While Apocalypto is a gripping and intense film set in the declining Mayan civilization, it takes considerable liberties. The description of human sacrifice is sensationalized, with scenes of extreme brutality that do not accurately represent the diversity of Mayan civilization. Additionally, the film's timeline and the arrival of Spanish conquistadors are out of sync with historical facts, as the Mayan civilization had declined centuries before European contact.

11. Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Kingdom of Heaven presents a visually impressive presentation of the Crusades but minimizes or exaggerates certain historical events for added effect. The character Balian of Ibelin is largely fictionalized, and the movie downplays the role of religion in the Crusades, instead focusing on a more modern perspective of tolerance and coexistence. The film also characterizes the Siege of Jerusalem in a manner that does not align with historical accounts.

12. Pearl Harbor (2001)

Pearl Harbor is a sweeping romantic drama set against the backdrop of the infamous attack on Pearl Harbor. While the film's action sequences are aesthetically impressive, it takes substantial creative license with historical events. The romantic triangle involving fictional characters overshadows the real-life heroics of those involved in the attack. Additionally, the film dramatizes the events leading up to the attack, reducing the problems of the political and military factors involved.

13. The New World (2005)

The New World offers a unique perspective on the early interactions between Native Americans and English settlers in America, but it does so with historical inaccuracies. The film idealized the relationship between John Smith and Pocahontas, downplaying the cultural and language barriers between the two groups. Furthermore, it alters the portrayal of Jamestown, reducing the challenges faced by the settlers and the confusion of their interactions with the Powhatan tribe.

14. Alexander (2004)

Oliver Stone's Alexander takes on the epic life of Alexander the Great but blends historical facts with dramatic fiction. The film shows Alexander as a more sympathetic and modern figure than he might have been, downplaying his brutality and political perplexities. The character of Bagoas, Alexander's lover, is given a more significant role in the film than historical records suggest. Additionally, the movie conflates events and oversimplifies historical timelines.

15. Master and Commander: The Far Side of The World (2003)

This seafaring adventure presents an intriguing story of naval warfare during the Napoleonic Wars, but it combines elements from multiple books in Patrick O'Brian's series to create its narrative. The ship, HMS Surprise, is involved in a series of battles and adventures that do not align with the events of a single book. While it captures the essence of life at sea during the era, the film changes the characters and plot to craft a compelling story.

16. The Alamo (2004)

The Alamo offers a dramatized account of the Battle of the Alamo during the Texas Revolution. While it attempts to depict the events surrounding the battle, it isn't factual. The movie ignores the challenges of the political and cultural factors at play, and its rendition of certain characters, such as Davy Crockett, is more heroic than has been suggested.

17. The Revenant (2015)

The Revenant is a visceral and stunning survival story set in the 1820s, but it's hardly accurate. The character Hugh Glass is based on an actual historical figure, but the movie changes his story dramatically, including the motivations and circumstances of his ordeal. Additionally, the depiction of Native American tribes and their dealings with European fur trappers sugarcoats complicated relationships and cultural nuances of the time.

18. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds is an alternate history take on World War II that deviates significantly from the actual events. The film reimagines the assassination plot against high-ranking German officials, creating a fictional and highly stylized version of history. While it's an entertaining story, it rewrites key historical events and characters, ultimately offering a fantastical, revenge-driven narrative.

19. The Great Escape (1963)

The Great Escape is a classic war film based on actual events during World War II, but it compresses and changes the timeline and characters. The actual escape involved a more extended planning and execution process than highlighted in the movie. Additionally, some characters in the film are composites or fictionalized versions of the real-life prisoners involved in the escape.

20. U-571 (2000)

U-571 tells the story of American submariners capturing a German U-boat and its Enigma machine during World War II. While it's a tense and thrilling war drama, it takes creative license with history. In reality, it was British forces that achieved this feat. The film's portrayal of American heroism in this context is a fictionalized account that deviates from the actual historical events.

21. Midway (2019)

Midway is a war film that amplifies the Battle of Midway during World War II. While it seeks to show the bravery and sacrifice of those involved, it waters down the challenging strategic decisions and the role of codebreaking in the battle. The portrayal of some characters is also fictionalized, and the movie shortens events for dramatic pacing. Additionally, the film emphasizes action over accuracy, resulting in a narrative that is more stylized than factually precise.

22. Amadeus (1984)

Amadeus is a captivating portrait of the life of composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, but it misses the mark a bit. The film outlines a fictional rivalry between Mozart and composer Antonio Salieri, exaggerating Salieri's jealousy and alleged role in Mozart's downfall. While there were professional rivalries among composers in Mozart's time, the extent of Salieri's animosity portrayed in the film is largely fictionalized.

23. Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Shakespeare in Love is a charming romantic comedy set in the world of William Shakespeare, but it blurs the lines between fiction and history. The film suggests that Shakespeare's encounters with Viola de Lesseps inspired his writing, particularly Romeo and Juliet. However, there's little historical evidence to support such a romantic connection, and many of the film's characters and events are fictionalized for entertainment purposes.

24. The Imitation Game (2014)

The Imitation Game tells the story of Alan Turing's work during World War II to crack the German Enigma code. While it captures the essence of Turing's groundbreaking contributions, it severely alters certain aspects of his life and work. The movie shows Turing as a social outcast with limited interpersonal skills, a representation that some critics argue dumbs down his intricate personality. Additionally, it changes the dynamics of Turing's relationships with colleagues and superiors at Bletchley Park.

Source: (Reddit).