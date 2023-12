Blast from the Past: 16 Epic 90s Movies That Never Get Old

There are a lot of stellar movies from the 1990s that land on “best” lists — but how many do you return to for repeat viewings? Here are 16 movies from the 90s that film fans say never get old.

1. The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Talented Mr. Ripley feels like a more warped version of The Great Gatsby, with Matt Damon's turn as a naive psycho, as well as standout performances from Jude Law and Philip Seymour Hoffman making it a compelling repeat watch.

2. Rush Hour (1998)

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker's combined knack for physical humor, as well as a low-brow, but very funny script, make Rush Hour a ’90s classic you'll never think of turning off on a random Wednesday night.

3. The River Wild (1994)

The River Wild is an exciting thriller movie that involves a family on a white-water rafting trip. The film is full of big names who deliver excellent performances, including Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon, David Strathairn, and John C. Reilly.

Meryl Streep was nominated for Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards for her performance, while Kevin Bacon was nominated for a Golden Globe Award.

4. Airheads (1994)

Before Adam Sandler was Billy Madison, he played Pip the drummer in Airheads. The 1994 comedy also stars Brendan Fraser, Steve Buscemi, Chris Farley, Michael McKean, Judd Nelson, Michael Richards, and Joe Mantegna.

In the film, a struggling rock band hijacks a radio station to have their demo recording played on the air. Hilarity ensues.

5. Quiz Show (1994)

Directed by Robert Redford, Quiz Show chronicles the Twenty-One quiz show scandal from the 1950s. Redford co-stars alongside John Turturro and Ralph Fiennes.

Despite appearing on many year-end lists from critics, the film didn't win a single Academy Award.

6. Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken (1991)

Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken is a drama based on events in Sonora Webster Carver's life as told in her memoir A Girl and Five Brave Horses. Gabrielle Anwar stars as Sonora, a rider of diving horses known as a Diving Girl. It's an incredible tale of overcoming adversity and pursuing your dreams.

7. Captain Ron (1992)

Captain Ron is an underrated 90s comedy that stars Kurt Russell as the title character. After inheriting a yacht, Martin Harvey (Martin Short) hires Captain Ron to help him and his family sail it through the Caribbean. Captain Ron is an unconventional captain with a sordid past. Martin quickly despises Captain Ron as he grows closer to his family while outcasting him. The film is full of action, laughs, and pirates.

8. Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Conspiracy Theory is a political action thriller following eccentric New York City taxi driver Jerry Fletcher (Mel Gibson), who believes many world events are government conspiracies. Because he once saved her from a mugging, Justice Department attorney Alice Sutton (Julia Roberts) humors him. Alice quickly enters Fletcher's world and begins questioning reality versus conspiracy in this action-packed comedic thrill ride.

9. National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1 (1993)

National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1 is a hilarious parody film primarily spoofing the first three Lethal Weapon films and TV series such as CHiPs. However, it also references The Silence of the Lambs, Wayne's World, 48 Hrs., Die Hard, Dirty Harry, Rambo, and Basic Instinct. It stars an ensemble cast of Emilio Estevez, Samuel L. Jackson, Tim Curry, Kathy Ireland, William Shatner, and Frank McRae.

10. Surviving the Game (1994)

Surviving the Game is loosely based on Richard Connell's 1924 short story The Most Dangerous Game. It follows a homeless man, Mason (Ice-T), who attempts to take his own life before being saved and referred to businessman Thomas Burns (Rutger Hauer) for employment opportunities. Despite his apprehensions, Mason is swayed by the money and agrees to a hunting guide job.

However, after being flown to a remote cabin surrounded by acres of wilderness, Mason learns he's not the hunting guide. Instead, he's being hunted by a party of men who paid $50,000 each to attend the hunting party. The film stars Charles S. Dutton, Gary Busey, John C. McGinley, William McNamara, and F. Murray Abraham.

11. Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Love Potion No. 9 is a silly romantic comedy following lonely biochemist Paul Matthews (Tate Donovan) and his unavailable co-worker and crush, biologist Diane Farrow (Sandra Bullock). He acquires a love potion from a fortune teller who alleges it makes people become entirely infatuated with them when they speak. Naturally, he's skeptical, but it works. So he and Diane take the potion as human test subjects in their scientific experiment.

12. Powder (1995)

Powder is a sci-fi fantasy film starring Sean Patrick Flanery in the title role. Jeremy “Powder” Reed has albinism. He is an incredible intellect and telepathic with paranormal abilities like manipulating lightning and magnetism. As a result of being struck by lightning while pregnant, Powder's mom died, but he survived the strike. It stars Jeff Goldblum, Mary Steenburgen, Lance Henriksen, and Bradford Tatum.

13. L.A. Confidential (1997)

Arguably one of the biggest Oscar snubs of all time, the 1997 neo-noir crime movie has an ensemble cast featuring Russell Crowe, Guy Pearce, James Cromwell, Kim Basinger, and Danny DeVito.

Basinger won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. L.A. Confidential won Best Adapted Screenplay but lost to Titanic when it came to Best Picture.

14. The Bodyguard (1992)

The Bodyguard was a significant box office success but received mixed reviews and seven nominations for The Golden Raspberry Awards. It follows a former United States Secret Service agent turned bodyguard (Kevin Costner) hired to protect Rachel Marron (Whitney Houston), a famous actress and singer harassed by an unknown stalker.

The story engages with a shocking surprise. It also features a phenomenal soundtrack by Houston that became — and still is — the best-selling soundtrack album of all time.

15. What About Bob (1991)

What About Bob? is one of the funniest films of the decade. It centers on psychotherapist Dr. Leo Marvin (Richard Dreyfuss) and his obnoxious new patient, Bob Wiley (Bill Murray), who follows him on his family's vacation. Dr. Marvin acknowledges it's a breach of trust and insists that Bob returns to New York City until his vacation is over. However, the townspeople and Dr. Marvin's family grow fond of Bob, pushing Dr. Marvin to his limits.

16. Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is a charming comedy following lifelong best friends Romy (Mira Sorvino) and Michele (Lisa Kudrow) going to their 10-year high school reunion in Tucson, Arizona. The dynamic duo was outcasted in high school and want to impress their classmates as businesswomen at their reunion.

So they invent fake careers and show up in business attire. However, plans go awry, and the shenanigans are hilarious. Janeane Garofalo co-stars as Heather Mooney.

Source: Reddit.