Universal Orlando Announces New Details for Epic Universe Expansion

Universal Orlando Resort will launch its third theme park gate, Epic Universe, in 2025. In its most ambitious project to date, the creative team at Universal Parks and Resorts promises to take Universal Orlando to the next level with a range of new experiences, including cutting-edge attractions, restaurants, and shopping.

Epic Universe Hub To Be Called Celestial Park

Recently announced Celestial Park is at the center of this new theme park universe. A beautiful expanse, Celestial Park promises to put the “park” back in “theme park,” according to a recent Universal Orlando press release. Artist renderings show an imaginative world where guests can stroll through lush gardens, view architecture inspired by astronomical and mythological elements, and enjoy shopping and dining without ever actually entering one of the themed “worlds.”

Attractions in Celestial Park

Starfall Racers, a dual-launch racing coaster, will offer an adrenaline-fueled experience as guests zoom through the skies on comet-themed vehicles. This attraction is set to be the park's most exhilarating roller coaster with speeds of up to 62 mph and a height of 133 feet.

Another notable feature, the Constellation Carousel, will serve as Celestial Park's grand centerpiece, offering a whimsical ride among the stars. For those looking to cool off, Astronomica will provide an interactive wet-play area that doubles as a guide to the park's many wonders, with water features that dance and dazzle around guests.

Portals Take Guests To Other Worlds

In addition to Celestial Park, Epic Universe will feature four other immersive worlds that will elevate the guest experience.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter—Ministry of Magic : Guests will be transported to a new land that blends 1920s wizarding Paris featured in the Fantastic Beasts films with the British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter films.

: Guests will be transported to a new land that blends 1920s wizarding Paris featured in the Fantastic Beasts films with the British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter films. How to Train Your Dragon—Isle of Berk : Soar with dragons and take on Viking adventures in this land based on the film franchise How to Train Your Dragon.

: Soar with dragons and take on Viking adventures in this land based on the film franchise How to Train Your Dragon. Super Nintendo World : Step into the world of Mario and friends after entering the iconic green pipe from the video games.

: Step into the world of Mario and friends after entering the iconic green pipe from the video games. Dark Universe: A world of myth and mystery where guests will encounter Dr. Victoria Frankenstein's experiments and other things that go bump in the night.

Dining and Shopping in Epic Universe

Culinary adventurers will have their choice of diverse dining experiences. Atlantic, a full-service restaurant, will include surf and turf delights within a Victorian aquarium setting. Pan-Asian flavors from The Blue Dragon Restaurant will include authentic Chinese, Japanese, and Thai fare. Other options will include barbecue dishes at The Oak & Star Tavern and pizza at Pizza Moon.

Retail experiences will be equally varied and immersive. Stores like the Nintendo Super Star Store will offer themed merchandise that fans won't find anywhere else. Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets will offer guests a selection of treats and snacks.

New Hotels at Epic Universe

With all of these new lands and attractions, where are guests going to stay? Epic Universe will add three new hotels to its vicinity, one of which will be inside the theme park. Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a luxurious, 500-room hotel, will sit at the end of Celestial Park, and it will have its own dedicated entrance into the theme park. Helios Grand Hotel will be categorized as a Premier Hotel, the top designation for Universal Orlando hotels.

The other new hotels are considered Prime Value, which is a step above their Value resorts. Universal Stella Nova Resort will be adjacent to Epic Universe and is slated to open on January 21, 2025. The third hotel, Universal Terra Luna Resort, will be across from the Stella Nova Resort and is scheduled to open on February 25, 2025.