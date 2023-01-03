Controversial Equinox Marketing Receiving Massive Backlash “It’s Not You, It’s January”

Equinox, the luxury gym chain with 41 locations across the United States, is under fire on social media for preventing new members from joining their fitness center network, blocking new memberships only for only a single day – January 1st. The marketing campaign, boasting “We don't speak January” as a tag line, immediately polarized users on Twitter.

The campaign's official messaging included phrase like “It's not you, it's January,” “January is a fantasy, delivered to your door in a pastel covered box,” and “Your life doesn't start at the beginning of the year.”

Some users admired the unique marketing strategy while others weren't afraid to take aim at what some perceive as a terrible way to advertise to potential customers.

User patjrogers didn't hold back in his assessment of the gym chain, responding directly to the company's official Twitter account:

Equinox gives such loser vibes https://t.co/sLnqay3l9B — Patrick Rogers (@patjrogers) January 2, 2023

Some users took a shot to Equinox's clientele, declaring none of its members cares about their fitness anyway:

no one who actually cares about fitness goes to equinox. rich people just have a biological need to waste money https://t.co/62lw5nxIVX — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) January 2, 2023

Some people took this opportunity to point out how Equinox is perceived by the public, viral marketing campaign or not:

Ironically, Equinox isn’t even a gym. It’s just a place to spend $300 a month so you can purchase all of the latest Instagram clothing brands and then judge everyone while you pretend to work out pic.twitter.com/7Ilb8sQTiY — Alex Cohen (@anothercohen) January 2, 2023

Other users applauded Equinox for their latest marketing effort, declaring it very much on-brand for the luxury gym brand:

“We don't speak January.”



Equinox isn't accepting new memberships today.



Super bold, super smart, strategically aligned with their brand 👏 pic.twitter.com/abLjFNDjop — Jess Smith (@WarJessEagle) January 1, 2023

Another Twitter user was a fan of their campaign, even though they acknowledged that the gyms themselves are just “okay.”

‘We don’t speak January.’



Equinox didn’t accept new signups on Jan 1st.



Their gyms are okay, but their marketing is A+. pic.twitter.com/BqeYcYkPEq — Zach (@zachpogrob) January 2, 2023

Of course, there are Twitter users like sh0o0bz who threw their hands up in the air and said, “Who cares?”

Equinox is an elitist gym so people being up in arms about a day of elitism from them seems so silly to me. Like who cares — 🕺🏾🪩 (@shOoObz) January 2, 2023

Inevitably, there were users like oliveluver who saw an opportunity for comedy and described their own (ficticious) journey of trying to sign up for an Equinox membership on January 1st:

Omg I just tried to join Equinox and they dragged me out back and locked me in a pastel box. The front desk lady went back get a gun but I managed to escape.. DO NOT TRY TO JOIN THIS GYM IN JANUARY — macklin (@oliveluver) January 2, 2023

This particular user theorized that as a whole, Twitter must be bored and looking for a villain if it's come to ganging up on a gym's marketing team:

we can’t possibly be so hard up for a main character that people are ratioing Equinox marketing — adam moussa (@adamjmoussa) January 2, 2023

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.