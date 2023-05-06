12 Best Espionage Movies That Aren’t James Bond

Espionage films have held the attention of audiences for decades with their suspenseful plot turns, risky action, and covert activities. Even though James Bond may be the most recognizable character associated with the genre, many other espionage films provide just as much mystery and thrill. This article shares 12 spy films that do not star the 007 suave spy but still keep you on the edge of your seat.

1. The Good Shepherd (2006)

As a spy for the OSS, Edward Wilson laid the groundwork for the CIA. But as the Cold War gets underway, he realizes that putting duty before family comes at a price. A viewer describes this star-studded movie as “The best realistic American spy movie.” Matt Damon, Robert De Niro, and Angelina Jolie grace the cast.

2. Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002)

George Clooney's directorial debut tells the story of how CIA agent Jim Byrd coerces Chuck Barris into becoming an assassin. However, Chuck must keep his true identity a secret when becoming a well-known television broadcaster. Julia Roberts starred in this movie.

3. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

Called “A tense yet cool movie” by one viewer, Tinker Tailor Solider Spy is based on a traumatic period of British Intelligence. George (Gary Oldman), a former spy, is called in by the government to look into a covert case to reveal the identity of the rumored hidden Soviet operative operating within their system.

4. Spy Game (2001)

While working against agency politics, CIA agent Nathan (Robert Redford) decides to rescue his pal from his Chinese captors after learning of his detainment. Brad Pitt serves a supporting role in this espionage flick.

5. The Courier (2020)

The account of a British businessman unknowingly enlisted in one of history's biggest wars. Together, the two men form an odd alliance with a Soviet colonel who wants to avert a nuclear exchange to deliver the vital intelligence required to end the Cuban Missile Crisis. This spy movie, directed by Dominic Cooke, stars Benedict Cumberbatch.

6. Bridge of Spies (2015)

Bridge of Spies is a historical drama that documents the escapades of an American lawyer (played by Tom Hanks) hired during the Cold War to represent a Soviet spy who has been detained in court. He subsequently assists the CIA in arranging an exchange of the spy for Francis Gary Powers (Austin Stowell), the pilot of the American U2 spy plane, which the Soviet Union has seized.

7. Argo (2012)

During the US hostage crisis in Iran, an exfiltration specialist poses as a Hollywood producer to free six Americans taken hostage in Tehran. Ben Affleck directed and played the prominent role in this movie.

8. The Imitation Game (2014)

The movie, based on the accurate account of renowned cryptanalyst Alan Turing, takes place during World War II. English mathematician Alan Turing works with other mathematicians to decipher the German Enigma code while striving to resolve his turbulent personal life.

9. Munich (2005)

A team of five is assigned to eliminate those responsible for the Black September capture and massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics. Eric Bana delivers his role well as head of the five-person team, including Daniel Craig and Matthieu Kossovitz.

10. A Most Wanted Man (2014)

Issa Karpov (Grigoriy Dobrygin), a Muslim refugee from Chechnya, enters Germany illegally to start again. Believed to be a dangerous terrorist, he encounters many difficulties. Willem Dafoe and Robin Wright play supporting roles in this espionage thriller.

11. The Spy Who Came in From The Cold (1965)

The movie is about British agent Alec Leamas (Richard Burton) being dispatched to East Germany under the guise of a fake defector to spread lies about a top East German intelligence officer. Martin Ritt directed this movie described as “a different universe from James Bond.”

12. Breach (2007)

FBI newcomer, Eric O'Neill (Ryan Phillipe), engages in a power struggle with his supervisor, Robert Hanssen (Chris Cooper), an agent who had been on trial for selling information to the Soviet Union.

