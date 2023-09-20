Adulting 101: 15 Essential Dishes You Should Know How to Cook 

Whether you’re making dinner for a date you want to impress or prepping for the week, there are a few dishes you should have down as an adult. What dishes? Well, that depends on who you ask. We compiled answers from a popular food forum, where people discussed the top dishes everyone should know how to cook—and cook well. Do you know how to cook all of these?

1. Whole Roasted Chicken

One of the top commenters mentioned that roasting a whole chicken is delicious, cheap, and can feed you for a long time. If you roast a chicken, you can use the various pieces and parts for multiple meals and even make soup or broth with the bones (or carcass).

2. Rice

The skill of making well-cooked, fluffy rice is a skill that I only appreciated once I tried (and failed too many times) to make it myself. You might have an easier time if you have a rice cooker or pressure cooker. However, figuring out the proper method, the ratio of water to rice, and the length of time to cook your rice is a skill that may require time and patience.

3. A Roux

There are many uses for a simple roux, which combines flour and oil or butter. For example, you can use a roux to make gravy, cheese sauce, or even to prepare a pot pie filling. A dark roux is typically used to flavor dishes like jambalaya and gumbo.

4. Stir Fry

One person mentioned stir fry as a great way to use random leftovers or ingredients, which can also be said to make fried rice. The basic idea of making a good stir fry is combining your protein of choice with whatever vegetables you have on hand and adding spices and sauces to your liking. There are a lot of different styles of stir fry out there, leaving much room for experimentation in the kitchen.

5. Eggs

Fried, scrambled, and soft-boiled are my favorite ways to eat eggs. Unless you count deviled eggs, which feel like their own category. Whatever way you enjoy them, being able to prepare at least one style of eggs should be high on the list of culinary skills to learn.

6. Steak and Potatoes

If you didn’t grow up eating the stereotypical “meat and potatoes,” it may not be a dish you know how to cook. Even if you don’t have a grill or a fancy pan, you can still make a delicious steak. I love making a loaded baked potato or parmesan butter mashed potatoes alongside my pan-seared steak.

7. Pasta

From a multi-layered lasagna to a simple oil and herb sauce, making an excellent pasta dish is an underrated skill. While you can find many recipes online, experimenting can produce delicious results. Even if you’re using pasta from a box, figure out what type of spices, herbs, and additional ingredients combine well and ask a friend to try the finished product for some honest feedback.

8. Grilled Cheese

Whether you’re focused on a simple white bread and Kraft single sandwich or a more elevated version with fruit, jam, or fancy cheese, learn how to make a good grilled cheese. Using the correct type of bread, plenty of butter, and having the pan properly heated are all critical elements of a delicious outcome.

9. Biscuits and Gravy

You might already know how to make biscuits and gravy if you’re from the south. To make this classic breakfast food better than the local diners, focus on making biscuits from scratch and learn to make gravy with fresh ingredients without a packet. If you put a good gravy in front of me, I can find almost anything to put it on.

10. Mac and Cheese

There may be arguments regarding the best way to make mac and cheese or who has the best recipe, but you should learn to make at least one type that isn’t from a box. Earlier on the list was the suggestion to learn how to make a roux, which can be used to make mac and cheese. Maybe you’ll get to know how to make two new dishes at once!

11. Soup or Stew

Many people agreed that soup can “heal, nourish, and support people” and be delicious. There are endless soup recipes available online, and even if you’re the type of person who likes to follow your heart and not the page, you can still teach yourself to make soup. Stew and soup are very similar, with stew typically being thicker or chunkier with less broth.

12. Pot Roast

Typically, pot roast involves beef, potatoes, carrots, and onions. However, depending on your dietary choices, you can use various vegetables and even substitute pork for beef. There are a few essential elements to making a good roast, with my top two suggestions being to let it cook long enough and use plenty of spice.

13. Chicken Pot Pie

Put aside the frozen pot pie and look up a good recipe for chicken pot pie! You can take shortcuts to reduce your work, such as using store-bought pastry or frozen vegetables. Even if you don’t make your dough from scratch, it will likely turn out better than a frozen pot pie. I have never made a chicken pot pie from scratch, but it seems like a skill I should learn.

14. Curry

There are many different styles of curry from all over the world, many of which share spices in common, such as ginger, turmeric, and pepper. When making a curry, it depends on where you are in the world, and what foods are normal to you, according to some people online who make it quite often. The type or region of origin of the curry seems to matter much less than being able to put together something tasty.

15. Casseroles

Again, what type of casserole you can make depends on your taste and where you're from, which heavily influences your day-to-day eating habits. Most casserole recipes will lead you in the right direction regarding ratios, but you can use a variety of ingredients you have on hand to keep things exciting or reduce waste.

