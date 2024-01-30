Dominican Cuisine 101: Essential Dominican Dishes Every Foodie Should Know

Visitors to the Dominican Republic often experience first-hand the truest definition of fusion cuisine. The root vegetables and tropical fruits of the native Taino people merge with the beef, pork, oregano, and saffron brought on Spanish ships during the days of the Conquistadors. Combined with the cooking techniques and ingredients (such as bananas and yams) of African slaves, the results are local Dominican dishes such as mofongo and mangú.

“I tried several Dominican dishes at a local International Food Fair, and I can definitely see the appeal,” shares Michael Pollick from Media Decision. ”It had all of the elements and appearance of familiar Hispanic foods, but there was definitely an African influence when it came to seasonings. I wasn’t expecting so much flavor in what looked like basic street foods.”

10 Essential Dominican Dishes for First-Time Diners

Sancocho

Sancocho is a beef stew considered one of the most iconic Dominican dishes; a classic mixture of root vegetables and meat with a thick, rich consistency. Regional variations are common based on the local availability of meats and vegetables. The version of sancocho found in the Dominican Republic is considered unique to the country and is rarely duplicated in other Spanish Caribbean regions. One of the most distinctive differences is the use of several different types of meat instead of a singular beet, chicken, or pork cut.

Mangú

Mangú is a Dominican breakfast dish that features mashed plantains, eggs, cheese, and fried salami. When served in this combination, it's commonly called Los Tres Golpes (The Three Strikes) by local diners.

Although mangú is typically served as a breakfast dish, it’s not uncommon to find it at the dinner table.

Habichuelas Guisadas

Habichuelas guisadas is a comfort dish made with pinto, cranberry, or red kidney beans. The beans are cooked with onion, pepper, oregano, seasoning, and herbs, with other ingredients added in different families. The dish is typically served with cooked rice as the daily meal for most Dominican households. Habichuelas guisadas is also a popular vegetarian alternative to meat-and-rice dishes or meat-based stews.

Pollo Guisado

Pollo guisado is a basic chicken dish that incorporates almost every part of the chicken, including the giblets and feet. The meat and organs are typically prepared with onion, garlic, oregano, and other Latin American spices. The dish has become a popular comfort food in several Spanish Caribbean cultures because of its affordability and the availability of ingredients. This dish gained popularity and became a staple of Dominican cuisine.

Pollo guisaso is an important component of the Dominican lunch meal, La Bandera Dominicana, so it is considered a staple on most Dominican restaurant menus.

Bizcocho Dominicano

Bizcocho Dominicano is a Dominican cake noted for its light and buttery texture. The chiffon-like cake is often finished with a traditional pineapple filling and may be challenging to prepare. The dessert is often served during holidays or family celebrations, similar to a traditional American birthday or wedding cake.

The Dominican cake batter is typically flavored with orange juice and includes a pineapple-based filling. The cake is always topped with a light Italian-style meringue.

La Bandera

La Bandera Dominicana, or the Dominican Flag, is the traditional standard lunch featuring rice, beans, and meat. In many Dominican fondas or eateries, this lunch is served with a side salad, and you may request a dessert with the final coffee, often candied fruits.

The choice of meat is mostly chicken or beef, but fish and pork options exist as well.

Pescado Frito

Pescado Frito is a fried fish dish, typically sea bass, snapper, or grouper, seasoned with oregano and garlic and then fried in oil, with the fish served whole. The appeal of pescado frito lies in its simplicity, with minimal ingredients and cooking equipment required. It is commonly found as a street food in coastal towns where fresh fish is readily available.

All that is required for preparation is a frying pan, fish-safe cooking oil (peanut, canola, corn), and a few dry seasonings. Sauces are typically not served with authentic pescado frito, but some vendors do include lime wedges, along with tostones (fried plantains) or batata frita (sweet potato fries).

Bacalao

Bacalao is one of the oldest dishes in the Dominican Republic, consisting of boiled chunks of salted codfish, pan-fried and seasoned with parsley, peppers, and tomatoes. It is typically accompanied by starch dishes such as potatoes or rice.

Bacalao can be traced back to the Conquista, a time when Catholicism dominated the country and fish traditionally replaced meat dishes during the Lenten season. The preserved codfish became increasingly popular outside of the Catholic tradition and is still a mainstay of Dominican Lenten cookery.

Mondongo

Mondongo, or Sopa de Mondongo, is a soup made from diced beef tripe from beef washed in lime or lemon. Most recipes use a range of vegetables, including bell peppers, onions, carrots, cabbage, celery, tomatoes, cilantro, and garlic.

While many other Spanish Caribbean countries offer a version of mondongo, the Dominican version features a distinctive Dominican oregano. The traditional soup stock is thin, with a fresh tomato base.

Chivo

Chivo liniero is a notable stew from the northwestern Dominican Republic that features cooked goat seasoned with bitter orange, onion, oregano, and peppers. Goat is considered a delicacy throughout the Dominican Republic. A legend suggests the goats from La Linea feed a diet of wild oregano that enhances their flavor.

