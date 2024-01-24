Essential Features Gamers Want to See in the Nintendo Switch 2

Despite the overwhelming success of the Nintendo Switch, all good things must come to an end. At some point, an inevitable successor will emerge, be it the Nintendo Switch 2, Super Nintendo Switch, or any other name.

The eventual Nintendo Switch 2 console has much to live up to after its predecessor’s worldwide phenomenon. Of course, it should continue the Switch’s status as a hybrid console capable of playing on the TV or the go. But the Nintendo Switch 2 should also have these 24 other features, changes, and improvements if it wants to avoid another Wii-to-Wii U situation.

1. 4K Resolution

The original Nintendo Switch offers up to 1080p HD resolution when docked. This needs a serious bump with its successor for at least upscaling (if native remains impossible) 4K resolution when docked. Handheld doesn’t need that, though, and can remain around 720p or 1080p.

2. Parity With Other Consoles

The actual power of the Nintendo Switch 2 should match Nintendo’s competitors. While it doesn’t need to have PS5-level power on the go, at the very least, it should match PS4 and perhaps a bit higher. This way, developers have no problem making games for all current consoles.

3. Same Day Multiplatform Releases

This goes hand-in-hand with the power of the Switch 2, but the system also needs better third-party support, even if performance sacrifices must be made. Blockbuster multiplatform games like Monster Hunter Wilds or the eventual Final Fantasy XVII should not just come out on the system but also on the same day as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

4. Nintendo Switch Online GameCube Games

The Nintendo Switch Online offers various platforms like N64, SNES, and Game Boy games for free. The new console needs to continue that, adding more games for existing platforms and new systems as well. The GameCube should be up next, offering classic titles in the subscription, like Super Smash Bros. Melee and Skies of Arcadia.

5. Better Joy-Con Controllers

The Joy-Con controllers on the Switch have a novel premise. Players detach and attach them whenever they want. This should continue but make the controllers more comfortable to hold. The ergonomics should be much better for longer periods of playing. Furthermore, the Joy-Con thumbstick issue needs a fix.

6. Sturdier Hardware

The Nintendo Switch 2 should also have more formidable hardware all around, from the console to the dock to the controllers. People travel worldwide with their Switch consoles, and kids often use them. As such, more durable pieces and a better screen feel like a must for it to last longer without scratches and marks.

7. Nintendo DS Games

GameCube shouldn’t be the only addition to the NSO. DS games like The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks feel long overdue for a return. Nintendo has to solve the second DS screen issue for this, though. This could be in the form of a peripheral second screen attachment or customizable layouts within a single screen, similar to how emulators handle it.

8. OLED Screen

The Nintendo Switch OLED model makes even mediocre games look gorgeous. This version looks so much better in handheld mode than the original Switch and even the Switch Lite. An OLED screen feels like a must-have return for portable gamers, even if it bumps up the overall price.

9. Multiple SKUs

The Nintendo Switch 2’s launch should come with multiple versions for players to pick between. This could be in the form of different color variants, such as a black version, white version, red one, and so on. In addition, players should have the option to pick more memory storage at a higher cost, such as a 512GB model and a 1TB one.

10. Memorable Launch Games

Nintendo succeeds with many of its home consoles by launching them with some of the best games on the system. Examples include Nintendo 64 with Super Mario 64, Wii with Twilight Princess, and even the Switch with Breath of the Wild. Since Tears of the Kingdom already exists, it makes sense to provide players with a must-have launch game like a Super Mario Odyssey 2 or a similar game.

11. A Transparent Roadmap for Games

While the launch matters for the new Nintendo console, the next year after its release also feels just as crucial. Nintendo should release the new system with a clear schedule for the first year.

For instance, it could include games to hype players up and keep them interested, like Metroid Prime 4 three months after launch, Mario Kart 9 six months after launch, a new Animal Crossing game after that, then Pokémon a year later, and so on.

12. Original Switch Backwards Compatibility

If the Switch 2 needs one essential feature, it must be backward compatible with the original Switch. The hit console has an unmatched library of games. Players will have thousands of titles to check out already, even if the launch of the Switch 2 feels light with new games.

13. Easy Profile Transfer

Just as players should have access to the original Switch games on Switch 2, they should also have an easy way to transfer all of their profiles, accounts, and saves to the new system. If someone owns a game like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, for instance, they should be able to download it on the new system and pick up right where they left off as soon as they get their Switch 2.

14. Nintendo Wii Games

The Nintendo Switch has solid motion control built into the console and controllers. This should continue with its successor, so it only makes sense to offer Wii games as part of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription. This allows players to check out older games like Super Mario Galaxy 2 and Little King’s Story.

15. Upgrades for Existing Switch Games

If the Nintendo Switch 2 (or whatever it goes by) has backward compatibility with original Switch games, it should also upgrade them as well. It should work like how Xbox offers higher resolutions and performance boosts to older titles. This way, games like Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will run how they should have from the start.

16. Menu Themes

The Nintendo Switch lets players pick between a white and black color scheme but nothing else, despite the 3DS having numerous themes. The Switch 2 has the chance to bring this fantastic fan feature back with themes based around some of the hottest games on the platform, like the next Zelda game.

17. Major Online Server Improvements

Many Nintendo Switch fans know the online multiplayer servers have some severe issues on the platform. Games often feel laggy or devoid of the necessary elements of other consoles. Online games need a serious upgrade with the next console.

18. Netflix and Other Apps

Some video streaming apps exist on the original Switch, such as Hulu and YouTube. However, others like Netflix and Disney+ have no presence on the platform, despite Netflix being available on the Wii, Wii U, and 3DS before it. This needs to change with the new platform.

19. Dedicated SSD

Solid state drives, or SSDs, provide players with a swift hard drive to store games. The Nintendo Switch 2 should use an SSD for its default memory so players have fast loading times. This will help a lot in the next generation, especially as games get much larger in size.

20. Miiverse’s Return

The Miiverse on the Wii U offered one of the most surprising and excellent options on the failed system. The social network-like location lets players see each other’s Mii avatars, draw pictures, and connect. The Switch 2’s online ecosystem would benefit a lot from Miiverse’s return.

21. VR Support

The Switch, technically, has VR support in the form of Nintendo Labo, but it doesn’t count that much. Dedicated virtual reality feels like a nice bonus the Switch 2 could support. In fact, Nintendo could partner with another company, such as Meta, to allow for classic VR titles on the Switch 2 like Beat Saber.

22. Trophies or Achievements

PlayStation has its trophies, and Xbox and Steam have their achievements. But Nintendo doesn’t have an engaging checklist of overarching objectives for games like the other platforms. This should happen to give players more reason to complete games and perhaps offer rewards for doing so, such as the aforementioned themes.

23. Dedicated Online Voice Chat

A huge benefit to the Switch 2’s online multiplayer would be the addition of actual voice chat. Other platforms have parties players gather in to play games together. Nintendo has this but requires players to use a smartphone app. Nintendo should, at the very least, partner with Discord to offer voice chat and parties.

24. Switch Lite 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 should come with various colors and versions for players to pick up at launch. But it should also offer a Switch Lite 2 at or soon after release. The Switch Lite provides a smaller-scale but comfortable way to play on the go for families while also being cheaper.

This needs to continue so Switch Lite fans don’t feel left out. In addition, some changes should come to the Switch Lite 2, such as the additional option to hook up to a TV or detach the controllers in case of issues.