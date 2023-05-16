13 Essential Hera Syndulla Episodes in Star Wars Rebels

Hera Syndulla is one of the main characters of Star Wars Rebels. She is the leader of a rebel cell that makes up the Ghost crew, and she’s also considered one of the best pilots in the galaxy.

As she transitions from animation into live-action in the Ahsoka series, here are 13 essential episodes for Hera’s story in Star Wars Rebels.

1. Spark of Rebellion

The first episode of the series, “Spark of Rebellion,” introduces Hera with the rest of the crew of their ship, The Ghost. It immediately establishes that Hera is the operation’s leader and lays down the early hints that there might be more romantic feelings between her and their residential Jedi, Kanan Jarrus.

The crew picks up a Force-sensitive young man, Ezra Bridger, and Hera showcases why she fights as she inspires Ezra to join their rebel cell.

2. Out of Darkness

Many of Hera’s early episodes focus on the difficulty of leadership and holding the confidence of those around her. For the protection of her crew, Hera gives them intel on a ‘need to know’ basis.

These actions cause friction with the teenage Mandalorian in the group, Sabine Wren, who has a complicated past and doesn’t like being kept in the dark when her life is on the line. “Out of Darkness” is a team-up episode between the two women as they learn to trust each other.

3. Rebel Resolve/Fire Across the Galaxy

When the Empire captures Kanan, the rest of the Ghost crew wants to rescue him. But the mysterious Fulcrum, Hera’s leader in the Rebellion, tells Hera she must forget about Kanan and let him go. It’s too dangerous to risk the entire rebel cell for one person.

The Season 1 finale is the ultimate test for her as a leader, as she must decide what is best for her crew at the risk of losing the man she loves.

4. Wings of the Master

Wings of the Master is a bit of a historical episode in Star Wars canon. In the Original Trilogy, the B-wing fighters were vital to the Rebellion’s fleet.

“Wings of the Master” is the story of Hera’s involvement in how the heroes came to find these ships and how the first person ever to fly a B-wing was, in fact, Hera Syndulla.

5. Homecoming

“Homecoming” is the first real dive into Hera’s past as the show introduces the audience to her father, The Clone Wars character and rebel leader, Cham Syndulla. Hera does not have a great relationship with her estranged father and the two butt heads, as their varying leadership styles are displayed.

Trust is tested as betrayals abound. It’s an emotional episode for Hera, and her voice actor Vanessa Marshall goes above and beyond in “Homecoming.” It’s also hilarious to watch Kanan, who is usually a calm Jedi, be nervous about meeting his girlfriend’s father for the first time.

6. Hera’s Heroes

Season 3 of Star Wars Rebels hails the arrival of the villain, Grand Admiral Thrawn. Among their many clashes, Thrawn and Hera build a rivalry for the rest of the series as they try to defeat each other.

That battle starts in “Hera’s Heroes” when the Empire conquers Hera’s childhood home. With Ezra and her droid Chopper, Hera infiltrates the house, which leads her on a crash course to meet Thrawn.

7. Secret Cargo

While it’s not a solely Hera-focused episode, “Secret Cargo” shows how respected Hera is in the Rebellion as her cell continues to have victories against the Empire. However, Gold Squadron's arrival complicates things as they aren't impressed.

No one has time to argue because the group must cooperate to protect Andor's Mon Mothma. This episode is historic in Star Wars lore, as it’s the moment Mothma defects and officially announces a Rebellion to the entire galaxy.

8. Zero Hour

The next phase of Hera vs. Thrawn is in the season three finale, “Zero Hour.” When Thrawn finds the Rebel base, Hera must outsmart the Grand Admiral in a desperate attempt to save everyone’s lives. It’s a harrowing battle on the ground, in space, and not all heroes make it out alive.

9. The Occupation

There is one scene that is why “The Occupation” makes this list: Aa moment between Hera and Kanan. With the Rebellion at the forefront, the couple’s relationship has always been permanently pushed to the side.

Hera and Kanan do get a quiet moment together where they share their feelings before returning to the fight. It’s a sweet romantic moment that is few and far between in this series.

10. Kindred

Season four continues the exploration of Hera and Kanan’s relationship against the backdrop of war. In “Kindred,” the Ghost crew must escape with sensitive Imperial data.

Before she leaves with the information, Hera gives fans the moment they’ve all been waiting for. She turns to Kanan and kisses him, and it’s a highlight of the series after four seasons of buildup.

11. Rebel Assault

“Rebel Assault” is one of the few times in the series that Hera is entirely alone. After a mission goes devastatingly awry, Hera must fight to save the rest of her fallen squadron. It’s a fantastic episode showing Hera’s quick thinking and the sacrificial lengths she will go to protect those under her command.

12. Jedi Night/DUME

This two-parter is by far the most emotional moment of the entire series. As the Ghost crew band together to rescue Hera from the clutches of Thrawn, a significant sacrifice is made. Nothing will ever be the same for the heroes as they mourn the loss of one of their own.

13. Family Reunion and Farewell

The finale of Star Wars Rebels ends this chapter of Hera’s story while setting up the next phase of her life. It’s the ultimate showdown between the Ghost crew and Thrawn to liberate the planet of Lothal. The epilogue, in particular, reveals major story implications for Hera that are bittersweet.

