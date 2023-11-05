15 Essential Tactics To Keep You From Freezing to Death This Winter

Most U.S. households can expect to pay anywhere from 4.2% to 8.7% more for heating in 2023-24, according to projections by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. The only exception is natural gas heating, which is expected to decline by 7.8% compared to the previous year.

Staying warm has never been so costly, so take steps now to winterize your domicile. Energy.gov offers tips that even the least-handy DIYer can manage. Renters should check with the landlord first, but they’ll likely get the go-ahead for stuff like caulking and weatherstripping.

Here’s an equally essential cold-weather hack: Winterize yourself. Fight back against the cold. Don’t let winter win!

Use the following tactics to raise your core temperature while lowering your heating bills.

1. Layers, Layers, Layers

Look for long underwear (top and bottom) in cotton, polypropylene, or silk. You’ll be astonished at the difference a thin layer can make.

Alternate scenario: Wear tights under your slacks and a long-sleeved T-shirt under your blouse/shirt.

2. Focus On Your Feet

A building contractor once told me that if your toes are warm, your head is warm. That’s why you should wear wool socks in the winter, not cotton ones. (Brands like SmartWool are amazing.)

Don’t walk around in sock feet at home, though. A pair of felt or fur/fake fur slippers helps keep you warm from the toes on up.

3. Seek Out Hot Spots

Figure out the warmest room in the place, and make it your winter headquarters for eating, gaming, and binge-watching. If there’s a door, close it to keep out drafts.

Bonus: Several folks in one room will contribute body heat to the atmosphere. Your TV and your gaming system add warmth, too.

4. Head Games

A warm hat is essential when you’re outside, obviously. Consider indoor headgear as well. For example, a wool beret can be tres chic while keeping heat from leaking out of the top of your head.

5. That’s a Wrap

An artfully wrapped and draped scarf makes a great fashion statement. It also keeps winter drafts from sneaking down your neck while you’re gaming.

6. Hit the Thrift Shop

Do those hats, scarves, and such sound expensive? A trip to Goodwill or a charity thrift shop could yield fabulous finds. (My favorite find was cotton long-handles, still in the store wrapping, for just a couple of bucks.)

No thrift stores near you? Pay retail, and consider it a long-term investment. In her book Making Home: Adapting Our Homes and Our Lives to Settle in Place, author Sharon Astyk states that “good clothing is far cheaper than heating your house.”

Pro tip: Use money-making apps, then cash in for retail gift cards. Learn all you need to know in 90+ Apps That Pay You Real Money.

7. Drink in the warmth

Coffee, tea, cocoa, broth, or even hot water with a slice of lemon is super-warming for your innards. Bonus: Holding the hot mug is soothing to your chilly digits.

Keep track of refills, though. Too much caffeine might keep you up at night, and too many hot chocolates will add a lot of sugar to your daily intake.

8. Walk It Off

Got a chill you can’t chase? Walk up and down the stairs for a few minutes to jump-start your body’s thermostat. Do some yoga or Pilates moves, or drop for some pushups.

Once you’re feeling the heat, wrap yourself in a throw and sit back down. Enjoy those cat videos while basking in your own warmth.

9. Eat Hot Foods

If you don’t already have a slow cooker or Instant Pot, get one. Approximately one billion easy-to-do online recipes exist for these appliances – and the fragrance of a simmering curry or freshly made stew will do wonders for your mood as well as your mouth.

Bonus: Relying less on takeout is a massive boost to the budget.

10. Cuddle With Pets

During the day, let Fido or Fluffy sit in your lap or next to you on the sofa. This helps regulate your emotional thermostat as well as your internal one.

Letting your dog or cat sleep on the bed adds warmth. Talk about creature comforts!

11. Extra Warmth With A Space Heater

Are both rooms in your apartment equally drafty? Consider a space heater to cozy things up. A closed door will keep that heat in.

But please, please be careful: Space heaters cause one-third of home heating fires and 80% of home heating fire fatalities. The National Fire Protection Association has a list of safety tips.

12. Blankets on Blankets on Blankets

Wrap yourself in an afghan, a heated throw, or a luxuriously soft minky blanket before you stream TV shows or puzzle over that day’s Wordle.

13. Extra Warmth Via Rice Socks

Don’t have a heated throw? Make yourself a rice sock, aka “the frugal heating pad.” Fill a sock or cloth bag filled with flaxseed or (uncooked) rice, then warm it in the microwave.

This provides super-solid heat when draped around your neck, placed between your sweatshirt and T-shirt, or set onto your lap and covered with a throw.

14. Pre-Heat the Sheets

Pop that rice sock back into the microwave a few minutes before bedtime. Run the heated bag along the bottom sheet, then jump in.

Cuddle the rice sock to your body, or leave it at your feet. It will provide warmth for a surprisingly long time.

15. Go outside

Sure, that seems counterintuitive. However, once you’ve walked around the block once or twice, your home will feel surprisingly warm when you step back through the door.

So do it – extra steps, after all – and then use one or more of the previous tactics to provide additional coziness. Spring will come again one day. Until then, there’s always a rice sock.