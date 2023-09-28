EU Report Finds X Is Biggest Source of Misinformation

The EU has warned Elon Musk that X (formerly Twitter) must comply with new laws designed to combat fake news and Russian propaganda after it was found to have the highest rate of disinformation of any major social media platform.

The EU analyzed the ratio of disinformation on social media as part of a new comprehensive report that attempts to show the scale of fake news across social media platforms in the EU.

The report, which details the kind of posts now deemed illegal in the EU since the Digital Services Act (DSA) came into effect in August, found that Facebook was the second worst offender.

Regardless, tech giants, including Google, TikTok, and Microsoft, have signed up to the EU's code of practice to ensure they were ready for the new laws.

Although Twitter is no longer signed up to the code of practice, it must comply with the DSA or face being blocked in the EU.

EU Warns Musk: “We Will Be Watching What You Do.”

European commissioner Věra Jourová said: “Mr Musk knows he is not off the hook by leaving the code of practice. There are obligations under the hard law. So my message for Twitter/X is you have to comply. We will be watching what you do.”

On X, she said “disinformation actors” had “significantly more followers than their non-disinformation counterparts,” and “many have joined the platform more recently than non-disinformation users.”

The 200-page report compiles platforms' work in the first six months of 2023 to prepare for the new law. It reveals the efforts of Facebook and other social media sites to crack down on the spread of hate speech, disinformation, and Russian propaganda.

Microsoft, who owns LinkedIn, has removed 24,000 pieces of fake content and deleted 6.7m fake accounts.

Google told the EU that it had removed more than “400 channels involved in coordinated influence operations linked to the Russian-state-sponsored Internet Research Agency” from YouTube and removed advertising from almost 300 sites linked to “state-funded propaganda” and more than 140,000 political advertisers for “failing their identity verification processes.”

Meanwhile, which was recently fined €345m ($364m) for breaching data protection rules concerning children, TikTok has removed nearly six million fake accounts and 410 unverifiable adverts.

The report states Meta has expanded its fact-checking services to 26 partners covering 22 languages in the EU and found that 37% of users stopped sharing posts when they were notified that they were fake news.

Russian Propaganda During Elections a Major Concern for EU

“The Russian state has engaged in a war of ideas to pollute our information space with half-truths and lies to create a false image that democracy is no better than autocracy,” said Jourová.

The EU is particularly concerned about Russian propaganda continuing to circulate ahead of crucial elections in Slovakia on Sunday and Poland on 15 October.

Věra Jourová said the Kremlin had chosen Slovakia more than Poland as “fertile soil” for division and interference with democracy and that social media platforms needed to be aware of the “risk of disinformation” during elections, including those for the European parliament next year.

The European commissioner described the Kremlin's propaganda network as “a multimillion-euro weapon of mass manipulation aimed internally at the Russians as well as externally at Europeans and the rest of the world. “we must address this. The platforms must address this risk,” she added.

TikTok fact-checks cover Russian, Ukrainian, and 17 other languages, including a new partnership with the Reuters news agency. The report stated that Tiktok checked 832 videos related to the war in Ukraine and removed 211.

Microsoft told the EU it had either promoted information or downgraded questionable information concerning 800,000 search queries about the war in Ukraine.

Although the war in Ukraine was the most frequent topic for propaganda, the report also revealed a concerning amount of disinformation and hate speech circulating about migration, LBGTQ+ communities, and the climate crisis.

