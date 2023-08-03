Europe Travel Alert: Americans Brace for New Requirements in 2024

United States passport holders have long enjoyed the benefits of having the most powerful passports in the world. Currently, Americans can travel visa-free to 184 countries.

But starting in 2024, the United States will be joining a list of around 60 countries that will need to apply for new authorization in order to travel inside the European Union,

What Is ETIAS Travel Authorization?

Many news outlets have been calling this new requirement a “visa,” but that’s not really what it is, according to Dan Hamilton, a senior non-resident fellow for foreign policy at the Brookings Institution. He explained to NPR that having to apply for the ETIAS Travel authorization is just an “electronic entry-point,” not unlike TSA Pre-Check and Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) in the United States.

This new authorization will be needed for travel planned for up to 90 days within an EU country within 180 days. The application, once available, can be completed online or by phone. At the time this article is being written, the new travel authorization start date has not been determined. However, government websites, including the U.S. State Department, urge travelers to be aware and start planning now.

Travelers should also be aware that the application does require a fee of $8 (7 euro) and is necessary for all ages. Flying with a baby? They’ll need an ETIAS travel authorization, too.

Another Added Layer of Security

Once applied, authorization is granted in minutes via e-mail. However, the Travel Europe website warns that the process can take 4 – 30 days. Applying as early as possible is recommended. The authorization will last three years or until your passport expires, whichever happens first.

While this might seem like an unnecessary and annoying hoop to jump through, the European Commission says the added security is necessary. According to the EU’s latest report on terrorism, law enforcement arrested almost 400 suspects of terror-related offenses in 2021 alone, most accused of being associated with Jihadist groups based in other countries.

These Countries Will Now Require Americans To Have ETIAS Authorization

The countries that will require travelers to have ETIAS authorization are within a few different EU membership categories: the Schengen Area, whose countries agreed to ease border restrictions to help people travel more easily within Europe; European Free Trade Association members; future Schengen Area members; and European microstates.

These countries include Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spin, Sweden, and Switzerland.