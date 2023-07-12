Xbox is Europe’s Least Popular Video Game Console

Despite selling over 21 million units worldwide, the Xbox Series X|S is Europe's least popular game console. It lags behind Sony’s PlayStation 5 and its nearly 40 million units sold worldwide. The Nintendo Switch also outpaces Xbox hardware.

Casino review site Bonsuetu looked at Google searches in every European country as part of a recent research study. Analysts examined the last 12 months of cumulative searches for ‘console,’ ‘buy console,’ ‘console for sale,’ and ‘console games.’

One reason for Xbox struggling in Europe? A lack of quality releases. While games such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage are coming later this year, it’s not exclusive to the Xbox platform. This is where Nintendo and Sony have the advantage. Best-selling titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Final Fantasy XVI, respectively, allow the Switch and PlayStation 5 to grow a larger audience.

Another reason for the lack of European success for the Xbox brand is the rise of PlayStation 5 sales in 2023. The console has seen an increase of 500% across the continent as of February 2023. Supply issues, which limited PS5 sales early in the console’s lifecycle, have been mostly remedied.

Analyzing The Study

The PlayStation 5 is the most popular console in 43 of 47 European countries. Azerbaijan has the highest proportion of searches for the PlayStation 5 compared to the Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. Bulgaria (6.7%) and Georgia (6.2%) had similar results.

Nintendo’s Switch console is the most popular choice in Andorra, Ireland, Liechtenstein, and Spain. Searches for the Switch console came in at 46.4%, 43.8%, 45.5%, and 47.2% in the respective countries. It was the second most searched for console in 41 other countries. Despite being older than the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the Nintendo Switch is one of the best-selling consoles ever. Thanks to its hybrid functionality of an at-home console and portable handheld, gamers can enjoy Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and other classic games wherever they go.

Despite being the third most popular console in Europe, the Xbox Series X|S is the second-most searched for option in two countries: Hungary and Ukraine. 34% of console searches in Hungary were related to the Xbox, while 30% were related in Ukraine. It was not the most popular consoles search in any European country.

While the Xbox lacks its competitors' big name exclusives, it has an impressive library of backwards-compatible games. It also gives players access to Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service featuring a library of games that people can download and play.

What The Future Holds For All Three Consoles

Thanks to its massive popularity, Sony is in the best position for a successful future with the PlayStation 5. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth are two big exclusive games set to release within the next twelve months. These highly anticipated games, combined with the issue mentioned above of supply shortages being addressed, indicate the sky’s the limit for the PS5.

With Nintendo, things are a little more uncertain. They’ve enjoyed sustained success since the Switch launched in 2017. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains one of the best-selling games despite initially releasing on the Nintendo Wii U console. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, released in May 2023, is among the world’s highest-rated video games. Despite this success, the Switch is starting to show its age, and the power of its hardware is coming into question.

According to several sources, Nintendo is reportedly preparing to release a brand-new console in 2024. Whether it is an entirely new console or an upgraded version of the Switch remains to be seen.

As for the Xbox, parent company Microsoft is trying to finalize their acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. Several governmental bodies have approved the deal, which is supposed to finalize later this month. The FTC had their attempt to block the deal rejected. The CMA, which is against the agreement, is working with Microsoft to address concerns.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.