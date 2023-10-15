23 European Oddities That Defy American Logic

Cultural differences between countries are always interesting. Some are minor, and some are more shocking, making you wonder how the other country lives like that. A popular internet forum recently discussed things that Americans just found plain weird about our European neighbors.

1. Take Your Kitchen With You

According to several forum members, when you rent an apartment, it doesn't come with a kitchen. This concept that you must provide your kitchen every time you move to a new house is mindboggling.

2. Journey Time

Someone on the forum thought it odd that some Europeans consider 30 minutes of driving time lengthy. Americans have more area to cover, so 30 minutes is hardly a drive. It's all about perspective.

3. Tilt and Turn Windows

These are windows that can open at different angles, vertically or horizontally. They're energy-efficient, and the windows provide rain protection and draft-free ventilation in the tilt position. They can also fully swing open for when you want airflow. Some Americans were amazed by these windows, saying the invention was like magic.

4. What Are You Staring At?

One forum member felt that some Europeans, particularly Germans, seemed to stare a lot, making them uneasy. A German forum member confirmed it was true, and someone suggested it might be because different cultures emphasize eye contact in conversations.

5. Carbonated Water as Standard

Almost any restaurant or cafe in Europe will offer you water for the table; in most cases, it's carbonated water. In many places, if a group of Americans walks in, they'll automatically offer them still water.

6. No Air Conditioning

The climate tends to be a lot milder in Europe — even in the summer — so air conditioning is not a standard thing in some places. Now that summers are getting hotter, this can be an unusual experience for an American. I recall going to a hotel in Germany on a summer day and leaving the room as soon as possible during the day because it was simply too hot.

7. A Sink Within a Sink

A few forum members mentioned they had English or European grandparents who would have a plastic tub in the sink for soaking dishes. One person suggested it was so you could still pour stuff down the sink while leaving the crockery soaking.

8. Charging for Public Bathrooms

Sure, you'll occasionally get a bathroom attendant in America that you feel the need to tip, but in many European bathrooms, you must pay a fee to use them. In fact, if you've ever heard a British person utter the phrase “to spend a penny,” it means they want to use the restroom because that's how much they used to pay for public bathrooms.

9. Buying Groceries Daily

We're used to buying in bulk at places like Costco and stocking our pantries in America. This concept is very odd to some Europeans who are used to buying what they need daily. You buy your fresh bread, meats, and vegetables for the day. Items like bread lose their freshness quickly because they're not packed with preservatives.

10. Light Switch Outside Bathroom

Most American homes have the light switch on the inside, but the switch is on the outside in many European bathrooms. One person says it concerns electrical regulations that don't allow electricity near a water source.

11. The First Floor Is The Second Floor

This happens in many places worldwide — the first floor is often called the ground floor, and the second floor is the first. It can be confusing for Americans visiting Europe and vice versa.

12. Rentals Forever

Over 94% of Americans believe home ownership is a crucial life milestone — though this ideal is slowly diminishing. In many European cases, renting for your entire life is normal without wishing to purchase a property. One forum member says they were surprised to hear that family members sometimes can inherit rental properties.

13. Hotel Bathroom Alarms

The first time I went to Italy, I was curious about the pull cord in showers. I was tempted to try and find out, but I'm glad I didn't. They're actually alarms that alert hotel staff that you've fallen in the shower — you'll hopefully be able to grasp it on your way down.

14. Cafes That Serve Alcohol

In America, we tend to have a distinction between a coffee shop and a bar — you might find that line blurring a little if you're in New Orleans. However, in Amsterdam, there needs to be more clarity about what particular venues are called. If you really want a coffee, find a Koffie Huis. If you want a bar, find a cafe. If you want cannabis, find a coffee house.

15. Clothes Dryers

Depending on your dwelling type, it's not typical to own a dryer in an apartment. Sometimes, people have a washer-dryer combo unit, but it's more common in a house. One person on the forum felt this was due to the perception they were expensive to run.

16. Appliance Sizes

In the rest of the world, appliances like washers, dryers, and ovens tend to be much smaller than what we're used to in America. These items are designed to be compact and fit into tight spaces in Europe, whereas we have more space for laundry rooms in America. Standard ovens in the U.S. are made to hold things like turkey.

17. Gravy and Peas on Fries

I admit this is something that I've grown accustomed to. Gravy on any cooked potato is tasty; if you add melted cheese to your gravy and fries, you now have the classic Canadian poutine. Adding peas adds another level of flavor, but it may seem strange if it's something you've never tried.

18. Good Chocolate

You might notice a lot of the chocolate — even the cheap stuff — in Europe tastes better than your standard American chocolate. One forum member says it's because the FDA allows cheaper oil substitutions, and it's still allowed to be called ‘chocolate.' The good news is you can buy cheap European chocolate from Aldi.

19. Invading Personal Space

Perhaps it's because everything is more compact in Europe, but many Americans on the forum say they found it weird that it seemed typical for people to stand close enough in a queue where you can feel a stranger's breath on your neck. Many lamented the relaxing of the rules that discouraged this during the pandemic.

20. Two Separate Faucets

This is mostly common in older buildings that never had mixer taps installed. It seems odd to fill a sink in order to wash your hands — either that or use the cold tap. Many newer places have the taps we're used to, but it can be daunting coming across two separate faucets for the first time — especially when you're trying to figure out how to use them.

21. A Month of Summer Vacation

In many countries, full-time work comes with one month or four weeks of vacation. You can choose to take it all in one go or divide it up. Some forum members wondered how companies could operate if employees all took it together, but they tend to roster people on a rotating cycle and are able to work around it.

22. Monarchies

Having sovereign figures seems very strange to people used to the American democracy system. In most cases, royalty are there for ceremonial purposes and don't have much say in government. While many think taxpayers are funding monarchies, their money comes from land and businesses owned by the crown, which goes to the government, and then the royals get a percentage back.

23. Afternoon Naps

While you might not experience this phenomenon in some of the bigger cities in continental Europe, in smaller towns in countries such as Spain and Italy, you'll find shops that close down for several hours in the afternoon so that their workers can rest. It's known as ‘siesta' in Spain or ‘riposo' in Italy. It tends to be more common in warmer climates, and for many, it's more like an extended, relaxed lunch break rather than sleep.