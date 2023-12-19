EV Batteries Have a Significant Pitfall

Electric vehicles (EVs) are changing the game in the automotive industry. While they have a lot of promise, there are some issues that automakers still need to improve upon. One is the limited driving range many EV owners have to contend with. These range limitations often come down to the batteries themselves.

Much like the general reliability issues that EV owners face, there is hope that manufacturers will be able to remedy them as this fledgling technology matures more. So, there’s hope that EV battery technology will improve over time. However, until those improvements are upon us, potential EV buyers must be aware of the issues that EV batteries can have.

EV Battery Life

The reality of electric batteries is that they become less effective over time, and EV batteries are no exception. Like cell phones or laptops, EV batteries hold less charge and charge less efficiently as they age, reducing an EV’s driving range. Additionally, batteries are not cheap, so consumers usually opt to buy a new phone or computer instead of replacing the battery. Therein lies a vital issue with EV batteries.

EV batteries can cost anywhere from $4,000 to $20,000 to replace, an expense beyond most consumers’ budgets. However, a report from Autocar notes that EV batteries generally last for as long as the vehicle itself. So, in theory, the battery should last a couple of hundred thousand miles. But it has to be correctly taken care of to reach that potential.

The Best Way To Take Care of an EV Battery

It’s best to avoid letting an EV battery fall below a 20 percent charge while not allowing it to charge over 80 percent capacity. If the battery cells are charged and discharged too much, it will lose its charging efficiency over time. The reason it’s best not to charge over 80 percent is because, in that charging range, EV batteries reach their hottest temperature, which can diminish the fragile chemistry that makes these cells work.

Thankfully, many EVs now have options to monitor how the car’s electricity flows, which can protect the cells from getting too much or too little energy while charging. Autocar’s report also advises EV owners not to let their vehicles sit too long because that can allow electricity to leech away.

It’s also best to avoid using powerful Direct Current (DC) chargers frequently. Too much power surging into the cells can create hot temperatures that harm lithium-ion batteries. Instead, it’s best to use the “trickle charging technique” of not charging the battery above 80 percent or letting it fall below 20 percent, which allows the battery’s thermal management system to maintain the appropriate temperature for optimum longevity.

The same concept applies to operating the vehicle in cold or hot environments. It’s best always to charge when not in use, but it cannot go above 80 percent or fall below 20 percent for proper battery maintenance.

Also, driving too fast or “launching it” harms the long-term health of EV batteries. Similar to charging too fast at a DC charger, if too much energy rapidly surges through the cells, it overheats them, making the battery less efficient. So, don’t accelerate too fast.

However, companies are coming up with exciting solutions to EV battery limitations, such as Stellantis and Ample, which are working to set up Modular Battery Swapping stations that will change out a depleted EV battery for a fresh, fully charged one. This drop-in battery replacement reportedly only takes five minutes.