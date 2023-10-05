Do Electric Cars Really Save You Money? Here’s The Math for You

The word on the streets is that electric cars can save you money while being better for the environment. Their zero-tailpipe emissions and the federal tax credits seem like a match made in heaven. Why not jump at the chance to own an electric vehicle?

Consumers are experiencing a bit of sticker shock when they are shopping for an EV. The average EV costs $12,000 more than the average gas-powered car. If you're not prepared to drop $60,000 on your vehicle, you may be disappointed when shopping around for a new EV.

While the upfront cost of an EV may be higher, there are significant tax credits and gas savings that come along with EV ownership, so the calculation is not as easy as it may seem.

If you're wondering how long it would take to break even on the purchase of an EV, here are ten calculations that you can make to determine it.

Calculate The EV Premium

First, determine the price of the EV that you're considering. For the sake of our experiment, let's take the average price of a new EV, which is $67,000. Then, you need a comparable gas-powered car to check the difference. Let's use the average price of a new gas car, which is $34,000, according to The Zebra.

To determine the initial price difference, subtract $67,000 from $34,000, and we get a total of $33,000. This is our EV premium. Electric car buys are paying, on average, an additional $33,000 upfront and hoping that it pays off in the long run through tax credits and gas savings.

Check for Tax Credits

If you choose an EV that qualifies for federal tax credits, these can significantly reduce your upfront cost and accelerate your break-even point. Assuming that the EV that you chose does qualify for the maximum amount of tax credits, you would be looking at a savings of $7,500 that you can subtract from your initial $33,000 EV premium. This brings the total down to $25,500.

Estimate Operating Costs

After factoring in tax credits, it's time to calculate our operating costs. These vary state by state and also depend on driving habits.

According to J.D. Powers, the average person spends anywhere from $150-200 a month on gas.

The cost to recharge an EV depends on a lot of factors, including price per kWh, whether you're using home or public charging, and how long your EV range is. According to energy.gov, “Using the U.S. household average of about 16 cents per kWh, charging an electric car at home would cost nearly $60 per month.”

Energy Cost Savings Is There, but There's More To Consider

This means that, on average, you are saving anywhere from $90-140 a month in refueling costs by switching to an electric car. We know that there are other costs besides refueling, though. We also need to discuss maintenance, repairs, insurance, and the cost of home chargers.

Consider Other Variables

The average cost of installing a home charger is $500-$1,300. This cost has to be added to your EV premium, which brings it up to $30,000, minimum.

However, there are some savings to EV maintenance, as EV-lectron reports, “On average, EV owners can expect to pay around $4,600 on lifetime regular maintenance and repair costs, as compared to the $9,200 gas cars would need.”

So, this brings our EV premium down to $25,400.

Determine Break-Even Point

With all these factors in mind, you can begin to calculate how long it would take you to break even on an EV purchase. If you

Divide the initial EV premium by the annual energy cost savings. This calculation will estimate how long it will take to break even on the electric car.

If your EV premium is around $25,400 after considering all things except fuel savings, let's see how long it would take to break even.

Break Even Point on The Average Electric Car

If you save an average of $90-140 monthly on refueling, let's go with $140 to see our best-case scenario.

$25,400 (EV premium) divided by $140 means that it would take 181 months, or 15 years, to break even on an EV purchase.

I don't know about you, but I haven't even been driving for 15 years, which is hard to imagine.



Don't like my math? I would love to see your corrections in the comments!