Electric Car Kidnaps Driver, ‘It’s Driving on It’s Own and It Won’t Stop’

Brian Morrison was in for a surprise when his daily commute turned into a nightmare. His electric vehicle (EV) malfunctioned, locking him in his car while it raced down the road. His brakes would not respond to his touch, and the car refused to slow down. Morrison's quick thinking saved his life, and he realized what it was going to take to stop the vehicle.

A Typical Day Turned Scary

Brian Morrison is a 53-year-old man from Glasgow, Scotland. He was commuting home from work in his new MG ZS EV when he noticed that his car was driving itself and would not respond to any of his prompts. He could steer, but he couldn't brake or decelerate the vehicle.

It was moving at 31 mph, with no signs of stopping. His brakes were useless, and he had mobility issues that did not allow him to jump out of the car to safety.

He called his partner to share what was happening and said, “I don't know what to do. I'm sitting here, and it's driving on its own, but it won't stop.”

His quick wit led him to call the police, and within minutes, he was surrounded by officers who were working to clear the road as his car continued on. They tried several methods to stop the EV, like throwing the key out of the moving car in hopes that it would stop the engine, as well as holding down the car's power button, but that failed as well.

The Dramatic Conclusion

The only solution left to try was to try a controlled collision. They used the back of a moving van to gradually halt the runaway EV, telling Morrison to crash into the back of the van essentially. And this time, they were successful. Technology failed this time, but good physics finally stopped the EV.

But even after these extreme measures, the EV continued to try to move, and the roadside mechanic on the scene said he had never seen anything like it.

Morrison's scary encounter with an electric car left him questioning ever owning an EV again. He said, “I need a car to get around, but it definitely won't be this car.