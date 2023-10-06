EV Maker Rivian’s ‘Complicated’ Production Process Is Causing Them To Lose Massive Amounts of Money on ‘Every Vehicle’ Sold

When critics of the electric vehicle (EV) revolution that the auto industry is currently going through point out that the industry has yet to find a way to make EV production profitable, they're neither kidding nor exaggerating.

Even though billions of dollars are – and will continue to be – poured into the future of EV battery production in North America for the foreseeable future, except for Tesla (and allegedly Chinese battery manufacturer turned car company BYD) because they sport such low production costs, most other car companies go into the red when they sell an EV.

For example, Ford is rumored to lose several hundred dollars on every EV it sells. However, several hundred dollars is nothing compared to losing almost $33,000 every time an EV is sold. The kicker is that that is the type of loss EV car maker Rivian currently operates at.

So, how can Rivian expect to stay in business with those losses on every vehicle they sell? They only sell EVs, so they don’t have thriving ICE sales to cover their losses like Ford.

And how are they losing so much money on every single vehicle?

Inefficient Engineering May Be The Culprit

The Wall Street Journal has reported that analysts cite Rivian’s unorthodox engineering procedures as to why their production costs are so high. To make their RT1 score better in crash tests, Rivian added more metal into their designs, causing the vehicles to become heavier and more costly to produce.

Rivain’s former and current employees have also pointed out that their vehicle’s skateboard chassis requires a “complicated” production process. Some aspects of the skateboard chassis must be welded multiple times.

Whereas that’s unlikely to be a costly production issue for one of the Detroit Three, Rivian produced less than 14,000 vehicles in quarter two this year. This is a far cry from the volume level necessary to compensate for its current production costs.

Despite those troubling numbers, Rivian remains confident in its future. In a statement released to Motor Trend, the EV maker asserted that their losses are diminishing each quarter and that demand for their vehicles is “strong,” bolstering their “path to profitability.”

The Numbers Don’t Lie

Each successive quarter has seen Rivian’s losses per vehicle reduced by roughly 50 percent. For example, going back to the last quarter of 2022, they lost over $120,000 per vehicle sold. That number fell to just over $67,000 in quarter one of this year and under $33,000 in quarter two.

The key for them from now on is to increase their production volume, which introducing new models could help with.

One thing’s for sure, though: they have some significant momentum working in their favor. Recently, they signed a deal with Amazon to produce electric delivery vehicles for them, and their R1T won MotorTrend’s Truck of the Year award while beating both Tesla and Ford in bringing an electric pickup truck to the market. So they have plenty going for them.

Hopefully, their momentum will turn them into a thriving business instead of just becoming another flash-in-the-pan start-up.