10 Reasons Why Electric Cars May Not Be as Scary as You Think

I was in high school when Tesla was just beginning to make headlines. The idea of electric vehicles (EVs) seemed far off and impractical. I remember seeing the first Tesla on display at NorthPark in Dallas, TX, and thinking that only the wealthy could afford such a ride.

Now, EVs are becoming more and more popular. Technology is advancing, becoming almost affordable for the average American. Volvo announced their EX30 comes at a base price of $36,000, and for most people in the market for a new car, that price point is reasonable.

As things progress, the idea of electric cars is becoming more socially accepted. It's not so weird to see an EV on the road. Here are ten reasons electric cars may not be as scary as you think.

Longer Range

When the first Tesla launched, it came with a range of 75-115 miles– not much. But now, EVs are coming out with ranges of over 400 miles, which is pretty close to what your average gas-powered car gets. As EV ranges continue to increase, rage anxiety will likely dwindle.

Expanding Charging Infrastructure

The U.S. government is so serious about improving the EV landscape that they are putting $500 billion toward improving the infrastructure. So, while charging stations may seem scarce, we are only going up from here. We should start seeing more and more charging stations pop up in the next year, which will make EVs more convenient for consumers.

Lower Operating Costs

According to a recent survey by Consumer Reports, EV and plug-in hybrid drivers pay half as much to repair and maintain their vehicles as gas-powered car drivers. The survey further showed that people who invest in EVs can expect to save an average of $4,600 in repair and maintenance costs over the life of their EV compared to a gas-powered car.

Environmental Benefits

95% of the world's greenhouse emissions come from gas-powered cars, and since electric cars have no tailpipe emissions, they contribute very little to that. There has been debate over the fact that electric cars require more pollution emissions during production, but in the end, over the car's lifetime, EVs still produce less emissions than gas cars.

Tax Incentives

I don't know about you, but I haven't seen the government hand out any tax credits to purchase a new gas-powered car. However, if you buy a new electric car, the government is ready to pay your down payment of up to $7,500 beginning in 2024.

Improved Performance

Have you ever sat in an EV? There is nothing like it. It is powerful, fast, accelerates smoother than butter, and feels like you're flying. The power that comes along with EVs is undeniable. Last month, an EV broke the world record for the fastest 0-62 take-off ever, with a time of less than one second.

Reduced Noise Pollution

The first time I sat in an EV, it freaked me out because I thought it was broken. It wasn't broken; it was just that quiet. I was used to my bedroom being next to a highway and being lulled to sleep every night by the noise of car engines. EVs are significantly quieter than traditional vehicles, so they reduce noise pollution in urban areas.

Low Maintenance

According to Energy Right, “over 2,000 moving parts in a gas engine, whereas an EV only has 18.” Fewer parts mean fewer things that can break. And fewer things that can break means fewer repairs, less maintenance, and fewer trips to the auto mechanic shop.

Plus, most EVs have a four-year service agreement that covers all maintenance and repairs that are required in the first four years of ownership.

Charging at Home

Charging your electric car at home means no more leaving the house early to hit the gas station before work. Just like a smartphone, you can plug your EV in overnight, and it's ready to go in the morning. No more trips to the gas station or worrying about low fuel when you have a plug-in charger at home.

Evolving Technology

This is just the beginning of electric vehicle technology, and the sky's the limit for where it will go from here. Cities like San Francisco are already testing out self-driving technology and working to eliminate human error on the road. Who knows, ten years from now, we may all be driving electric vehicles, and the Jetsons will be right after all.