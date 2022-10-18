Beyond Tesla: Who Else Is Leading the EV Revolution?

Electric vehicles (EV) are nothing new. They’ve been around for more than a decade, but the EV revolution is just starting.

Tesla is currently dominating the electric vehicles market, but it’s always good to check out your options. Here we’ll share the other manufacturers gaining attention for their EV offerings, including Ford and Volkswagen.

Additionally, we’ll highlight what to consider when buying an electric vehicle, including cost, maintenance, and insurance. Some questions will be similar to those you’d ask yourself when buying any car, such as, are Ford F-150s expensive to insure?

Understanding Electric Vehicles

The first step in comparing electric vehicles is to understand the basics. There are different types of electric vehicles on the market and many popular brands of each type. You will need to understand what the options are for electric vehicles and how these different types of electric vehicles function.

There are three basic types of electric cars. Some run fully on electricity, while others still rely somewhat on gas. The three main types of electric cars are plug-in electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid electric. Let’s take a look at each one more closely.

Plug-in Electric Vehicles

Plug-in electric vehicles get all of their power from being plugged into a power source. They are fully electric and don’t need any gas to run. An example of a fully electric car would be the Tesla Model 3.

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Plug-in hybrid vehicles run primarily on electricity and the charge from being plugged in. However, unlike plug-in electric vehicles, they also have an option to add gas or diesel if you run out of charge. An example of a plug-in electric vehicle is the Ford Escape PHEV.

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

These run mainly off gas but have an electric battery that is recharged through braking. You can switch between using gas and electricity depending on the vehicle’s speed.

However, it’s important to note that you cannot plug these cars into a charging source. An example of this type of vehicle is the Toyota Prius.

Ford Electric Vehicles

Ford has only a few options when it comes to fully electric cars. Their first ever was the Ranger, which rolled out in 1998. Since then, Ford has produced a fully electric Focus and Mustang, and the long-awaited F-150 is on the way. Ford also has many options for hybrid cars, such as the Fusion, Explorer, and Escape.

Volkswagen Electric Vehicles

Volkswagen has become a popular option for people looking for an electric car. In fact, in 2021, they doubled the number of EV cars they delivered. They have a range of options for electric vehicles, but their most popular by far is the ID.4, an electric SUV. They also offer the Golf and Passat versions with a plug-in hybrid.

Other Electric Vehicle Options

There are many other options for electric cars beyond just these two brands. Kia, Chevy, Honda, and many others make great options for electric vehicles that could be added to your list of options.

The options are exciting, and more EV cars are becoming available, but it will make the purchase of one more difficult because it will require more research and careful decision-making.

What To Consider When Buying an Electric Vehicle

When purchasing any type of vehicle, there are many things to consider, from cost to insurance. You can expect many of the same considerations when buying an electric vehicle as you would purchasing a gas-powered car.

However, there are a few unique considerations that you’ll need to account for before going out and buying an electric vehicle.

For instance, what is the range? This is arguably the most important factor to think about when purchasing an electric vehicle. The desired range can depend greatly on your needs and use for the car. If you don’t travel far, a long-range EV might not be as important to you. Alternatively, if you travel far often, you may want to consider the highest-range electric vehicle.

Next, you’ll have to decide the type of electric vehicle you’ll go for. As discussed above, some options are fully electric, and options that have the ability to run with fuel as well. After this decision is made, you can begin to research brands and models.

All the while, it’s important to keep factors like budget, maintenance requirements, and insurance in mind.

Cost of an EV

After range, the cost of your EV is the next most important consideration. Owning any type of car isn’t cheap. Many cost considerations go into buying a car beyond the sticker price. You’ll have to consider all these factors. You might also research ways to save on car expenses as you do.

When looking at the cost of EVs, the least expensive vehicles will begin at around $30,000, and the top price can be up to $150,000 or more. Mid-range luxury models will run around $70,000-$100,000. You’ll have to choose one that fits your budget.

Maintenance of an EV

Electric cars are easier to maintain than gas-powered cars. They don’t require oil changes or air filter replacements, and the electronics do not require regularly scheduled maintenance.

Most EV owners report that they spend around $900-$1,000 on maintenance over the course of a year.

Insurance for an EV

As with any car purchase, you’ll need to consider the cost of insuring your new vehicle. As is the case for gas-powered cars, the cost of insuring an EV will vary depending on your insurance company.

The price of insurance will be greatly affected by the model of EV you choose to go with. Check with your insurance company to get a quote before making your purchase.