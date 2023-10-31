Breaking Down the Numbers: How $22 Billion in Subsidies Slashed EV Prices by Nearly $50,000

Electric vehicles are the talk of the show with their promise of being an environmentally friendly transportation option. They promise to lower emissions, reduce operating costs, and contribute to a cleaner planet, but a new report shows that behind the scenes, the actual cost is much higher than we are being led to believe.

According to a study conducted by the Texas Public Policy Foundation, titled “Overcharged Expectations,” the actual cost of EV production is much higher than consumers see on the price sticker. The actual cost is concealed by federal tax credits and subsidies that are misleading Americans about the true cost of an EV.

This report discloses that, in 2021 alone, $22 billion in government favors were given to EV manufacturers and owners. This monumental figure significantly reduced the retail price of EVs, making them appear far more affordable than their production costs would suggest.

Federal Credits and Subsidies

One of the only reasons that EVs seem affordable is because the federal government generously backs them in the form of subsidies. These subsidies are credits, grants, and infrastructure investments. So, while we are being told that EVs are essential to reduce carbon emissions, consumers and automakers quickly realize that we need other ideas if we will impact carbon reduction.

Production Costs vs. Sticker Prices:

The study reveals a stark contrast between production costs and what consumers pay for EVs. In the report, they found that the average electric car in 2021 would have cost a car buyer nearly $50,000 more to own over ten years without these government incentives.

The Role of Regulatory Credits

One of the biggest things helping mask the actual cost is regulatory credits. But what are these, exactly? Automakers can earn these credits for producing EVs with high fuel efficiency and low emissions. These credits can also be traded or sold to automakers who are struggling to meet their fuel efficiency standards.

This means that if an automaker can’t produce cars that are fuel efficient or low enough in emissions, they can simply purchase “credits” from another automaker that is succeeding in the efficiency game.

The Impact on the Consumer

Why does all of this matter to the consumer? While it’s hard to grasp everything happening here, the bottom line is that electric cars cost significantly more than the price sticker suggests. And if EVs cost the government some $50,000 extra in the form of grants and credits, one has to wonder how sustainable this is. How soon will it be before taxpayers will feel the weight of the electric vehicle revolution?