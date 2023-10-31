Study Reveals Electric Vehicle Fueling Is Actually Equivalent to $17.33 per Gallon

A recent study titled “Overcharged Expectations” by the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) has shed light on the actual cost of owning an electric vehicle (EV). While it may come as a surprise, this study showed that when you remove federal subsidies and incentives, the actual cost of refueling an EV is equivalent to $17.33 per gallon of gasoline.

Are EVs more affordable than gas-powered cars? This study says absolutely not.

One of the significant points of the study is that electric cars are not financially self-sufficient. When you think about the massive governmental support that they have in the form of direct subsidies, regulatory credits, and subsidized infrastructure, it's easy to see.

When you calculate the hidden costs that the government (AKA taxpayers) are paying, the cost is shocking.

According to the study, a 2021 electric car would have cost almost $50,000 more throughout ten years were it not for the $22 billion in government handouts that EV manufacturers and owners received. These numbers show that the federal government subsidizes EVs more than wind and solar electricity generation. This shows just how much effort they are putting into the American auto industry.

Who Is Indirectly Paying for EVS?

You guessed it– you and I.

The study went on to show that taxpayers and utility ratepayers indirectly shoulder more hidden costs. The strain on the power grid caused by charging electric cars is costing an average of almost $12k over the course of 10 years. These costs are paid by the general public.

The authors of this study are Jason Isaac and Brent Bennett, and they make a compelling case that electric vehicle costs are outrageous, especially when considering that we are being told the opposite. After considering the actual data on federal regulations and subsidies, the effects on the power grid, and fuel efficiency program credits, it's hard to see the value in EV ownership, at least for now.