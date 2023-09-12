Electric Cars: A Hacker’s Playground?

New technology is incredible, but not when our tech advances further than our security and safety features. This new era of convenience brings a touch of the dark side: cybersecurity risks. And for some reason, we are not talking about this more.

Just The Beginning of Car Hacking

I remember being a teenager, and the coolest thing to do to your new smartphone was to jailbreak it so that you could access more features without paying additional fees. We were young, had too much time on our hands, and jailbreaking an iPhone was easy.

Three German PhD students recently set out to “jailbreak” a Tesla. It is the same idea but has much more dangerous implications. These hackers targeted Tesla's heated rear seat feature, which was only available to those on a paid subscription.

They successfully bypassed the paywall, tampered with the car's voltage supply, and gained free access to this Tesla feature. In the process, they also gained access to internal systems and private user data.

EV Charging Stations: The Perfect Data Mine

If you thought credit card skimming scams at gas stations were bad, just wait until you hear about the security risks that electric car charging stations bring. Though these stations are necessary, they have a lot of improvement to do in the area of security.

You may think that these stations are just charging cars, and that's it, but there's a lot more than that going on. These stations also handle sensitive data, including payment information and location data. Hackers could also theoretically place malicious software at public charging stations and gain access to a wealth of personal data, a car's ID, payment details, and battery status.

A researcher at the Istituto di Informatics e Telematica (IIT) named Marco De Vincenzi is trying to bring attention to the cybersecurity risks that EV owners are exposed to. He claims that in severe cases, hackers could infiltrate a vehicle's internal software and put the driver at risk by gaining unauthorized access and control of the EV.

How Far Could This Go?

If this were not enough, Vincenzi points out that since charging stations are interconnected to the energy grid, this creates a potential gateway for malicious happenings. A successful breach of the energy management system and charging station could compromise the entire grid and cause some serious havoc.

Creating a Safer Tomorrow

One of the best and most effective things that can be done is to create more secure EV charging environments. More standardized laws around protocols to protect sensitive data during charging and implementing software that can detect and prevent unauthorized access are helpful solutions that we may see come to fruition down the road.