30 Unforgettable Events From the 1960s That Shaped an Era

The 1960s were a transitional period in history. The world continued to rebuild following its second global conflict, but the shadow of the Cold War threatened our existence at specific points.

It was a pivotal decade, with many memorable events helping to shape a new era.

1. 1960: Hollywood Walk of Fame Opens

The decade's start saw the inception of one of Hollywood’s most familiar sites. The Walk of Fame opened in February 1960, and Joanne Woodward was the first performer to be honored with a star. The actress and wife of Paul Newman won an Oscar in addition to this historic first.

2. 1960: The First Televised Political Debate

Political heavyweights faced off on TV for the first time in the 1960s. On September 26, Presidential candidates Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy met in a televised debate that is now commonplace worldwide. Kennedy’s charisma helped him to win the vote among viewers.

3. 1960: Ali Breaks Ground

Many sports fans will agree that Muhammad Ali was the best boxer ever. Ali referred to himself as “The Greatest,” and few will disagree. While known as Cassius Clay, he made his first mark on the world stage, winning the light heavyweight gold medal at the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome.

4. 1961: The First Human in Space

As we walk through the decade, we’ll see how the Space Race helped to shape the 1960s. The Soviet Union gained an early advantage with this moment in history. In April 1961, the cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human being in space, as the Vostok 1 program completed a full orbit of the Earth.

5. 1961: The Berlin Wall Is Built

It was the most symbolic development of the Cold War. The original Berlin Wall consisted of 30 miles of barbed wire, and East German soldiers laid it in August 1961. East Germans were no longer allowed to pass into West Berlin. The actions sparked a tense standoff between East and West, but the wall stood for the next 28 years.

6. 1961: Roger Maris Breaks a Record

The great Babe Ruth set a baseball record for 60 home runs in the 1927 season. It was a milestone that remained for 34 years. In 1961, Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle of the New York Yankees were gunning for Ruth. Eventually, Maris set the new record of 61 in the final game of the campaign.

7. 1962: Cuban Missile Crisis

1962 saw an uneasy standoff that some believed would spell global annihilation. The year saw the Soviet Union install nuclear missiles in Cuba, which were capable of launching attacks on the US. The two global superpowers stood on the brink of war before agreeing to withdraw the threat. The truce was a win for the Kennedy administration, but the President had little time to enjoy his success.

8. 1962: Death of Marilyn Monroe

Her career had entered a downward spiral, and she was struggling with personal problems, but the death of Marilyn Monroe came as a huge shock. The actress was a groundbreaker; her stunning beauty and classic photo shoots sometimes masked her quality. Marilyn passed on August 4, 1962, and this was indeed the death of an icon.

9. 1963: Assassination of John F. Kennedy

The most pivotal event of the 1960s occurred on a bright Dallas morning on November 22, 1963. America’s 35th President, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, was shot dead as his motorcade eased through Dealey Plaza. While lone-wolf assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was named, the incident led to a host of conspiracy theories. All we know is that the Kennedy assassination was the most shocking event of the 1960s.

10. 1963: Martin Luther King’s Most Famous Speech

Civil rights leader Martin Luther King made his famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 1963. A crowd of around 250,000 attended, and his words resonated worldwide. Sadly, it’s not the last time Martin Luther King will feature in this roundup.

11. 1963: Alcatraz Locks Its Doors for the Last Time

High operational costs meant that the infamous prison on the Rock closed in 1963. Alcatraz was notorious for its high levels of security and its failed escape attempts. In the present day, the prison and Alcatraz Island thrive as tourist attractions.

12. 1964: Khrushchev Ousted

While John F. Kennedy’s handling of the Cuban Missile Crisis was widely praised, his Soviet counterpart didn’t receive many accolades. Nikita Khrushchev, leader of the Soviet Union, had been receiving criticism for his policies since the early 1960s, and the issues in Cuba led to his downfall. In 1964, he was deposed and replaced by Leonid Brezhnev.

13. 1964: Nelson Mandela Jailed

Nelson Mandela was a wanted fugitive at the beginning of the decade. In 1962, he was arrested near Howick in South Africa, and he remained in custody, awaiting trial, for the next two years. 1964 saw Mandela sentenced to life imprisonment, and the long road to freedom began for the future South African President.

14. 1965: Assassination of Malcolm X

Minister and Human Rights Activist Malcolm X was shot in Manhattan, New York City, on February 21, 1965. His death was one of four significant assassinations in the decade, and one of the most poignant tributes came from fellow activist Martin Luther King.

15. 1965: The First Space Walk

1965 saw the Soviet Union gain another win in the Space Race. On March 18, cosmonaut Alexei Leonov blasted into orbit as part of the Voskhod 2 mission, and he exited the craft around 90 minutes into the journey. Leonov’s historic spacewalk lasted around 10 minutes but was another significant milestone. The ultimate goal was a successful Moon landing, and the Soviets were in pole position.

16. 1966: Death of Walt Disney

The man who brought so much joy and laughter died on December 15, 1966. Walt Disney’s death wasn’t a shock, but I’m fascinated by the myths that followed. For years, many of us believed the story that Walt’s head had been cryogenically frozen as he waited patiently for a death cure. It turns out that the story is a complete lie, and nobody is sure where it originated from, but it brings new meaning to the phrase “Disney on Ice.”

17. 1966: England Win the World Cup on Home Soil.

While the wider world may not be so interested, there is a theory that England’s 1966 triumph led to a significant cultural shift in the UK. Before the 1966 World Cup win, soccer was a working-class sport. Post-1966, players were viewed as celebrities and marketed as such. The cult of celebrity that we see among athletes today has its roots in that 1966 World Cup win.

18. 1967: The First Super Bowl

A significant moment in American sporting history occurred on January 15, 1967. Super Bowl I was the first championship game between the AFL and NFL Conferences, and it was a significant step in uniting a sport. For the record, the NFL’s Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10. Green Bay’s Head Coach, Vince Lombardi, later gave his name to the Super Bowl trophy.

19. 1967: The Beatles Release Sgt. Pepper

The world’s biggest band released their most memorable album on May 26, 1967. The Beatles had been experiencing a transitional period from poppy tunes to more complex material, and with this production, that transition was complete. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band contains incredible songs, inspiring generations of artists since its release.

20. 1967: Arab, Israeli Six-Day War

1967 saw a brief but significant conflict take place in the Middle East. A tense situation between Israel and neighboring Arab states led to a pre-emptive air strike by the Israelis on Egypt and Syria on June 5. A ground offensive followed, and the region was at war. Israel captured several areas and redrew the landscape before agreeing to a ceasefire on June 10.

21. 1967: The First Heart Transplant

It was arguably the most significant breakthrough in medical history. 1967 saw the first human heart transplant by surgeon Christiaan Barnard. The patient, Louis Washkansky, was a 53-year-old man with terminal heart failure. The operation was a success, although Washkansky died of a weakened immune system 18 days later. Barnard and his team had laid the foundation for a procedure that has saved lives ever since.

22. 1968: Assassination of Martin Luther King

On the evening of April 4, 1968, Martin Luther King was shot dead. The civil rights activist was staying at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis and had gone out to his balcony. There, he was hit by a single shot, and he died an hour later. It was a shot that rang out worldwide and underlined an ongoing threat that peacemakers face when they raise their public profile.

23. 1968: The Tet Offensive

The Vietnam War ran through the 1960s and was a constant feature of the decade. 1968 saw an escalation of the conflict via the Tet Offensive when the North Vietnamese and the Viet Cong joined forces to attack South Vietnam. US forces and the South Vietnamese eventually repelled the offensive, but all sides suffered significant casualties.

24. 1968: Olympics Black Power Salute

It’s arguably the most iconic image in the history of the Olympic Games. In 1968, US sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised a gloved fist during the medal ceremony for the men’s 200 meters in Mexico. Along with Australia’s Peter Norman, who won the silver medal, each wore human rights badges. The salute has become known as “Black Power,” although Smith later claimed that the gesture was a protest for human rights.

25. 1968: 2001: A Space Odyssey Is Released

More than fifty years after its release, 2001: A Space Odyssey is considered one of the most essential movies in science fiction. We look back on its debut in April 1968 as a pivotal moment in film history, but early reviews contained some criticism, and the movie is a slow burner.

26. 1968: Apollo 8 Orbits the Moon

By the decade's end, the Americans were pulling ahead in the Space Race. In December 1968, the crew of Apollo 8 became the first humans to reach the Moon. James Lovell, William Anders, and Frank Borman circled the Moon ten times without landing. There was only one target left.

27. 1968: Assassination of Robert Kennedy

We’ve already seen some high-profile assassinations carried out across the 1960s, and the decade continues in a similarly sad fashion. In 1968, Senator Robert Kennedy was a leading figure in the Democratic Party Primaries. On June 5, he was shot by Sirhan Sirhan at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. Robert Kennedy was the younger brother of John F. Kennedy, and his death was another incident in what many believe to be a family curse.

28. 1969: Woodstock

Almost half a million people descended on Max Yasgur’s farm in the final year of the 1960s. The Woodstock Music Festival featured many of the iconic acts of the era, and it summed up the peace and love outlook of the hippy movement. Woodstock also laid a blueprint for others to follow, and any festivals in the modern day owe an enormous debt of gratitude.

29. 1969: Concorde Takes to the Air

March 2, 1969, saw the first flight of Concorde. A joint venture between France and Great Britain, this supersonic airliner would go on to cut transatlantic flight times down to a fraction of the accepted periods. Concorde was a stunning piece of engineering and a beautiful aircraft, but it retired following the Air France 4590 crash in July 2000.

30. 1969: The First Man on the Moon

As a historical footnote, 1969’s mission to Earth’s Moon is also my first memory. It was one small step for man and a moment that inspired my lifelong fascination with space. Aside from that minor observation, this was an incredible feat to end the decade. The United States and the crew of Apollo 11 had won the Space Race in one “giant leap for mankind.”