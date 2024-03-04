55 Iconic Events From the 1970s That Shaped History

The 1970s saw the Vietnam War’s end, the birth of the blockbuster, the introduction of world-changing technologies, and many other iconic events. But which ones had the most significant impact on shaping our world today?

1. The Beatles Break Up – 1970

The Beatles spent the 1960s creating and defining pop music and rock and roll before becoming one of the most adventurous pioneers of psychedelic music. But when the decade ended, they decided to end the band, allowing the individual members to create their own projects. Had the band stayed together, we wouldn’t have songs like John Lennon’s “Imagine,” and they might just have ended up hurting their legacy by going on too long.

2. Flight of Apollo 13 – 1970

The year after the United States put men on the moon, twice, they aimed to do it a third time. But unlike the successful flights of Apollo 11 and 12, Apollo 13 experienced a significant and almost deadly setback when an oxygen tank exploded. The crew on the ship and the Mission Control team were able to get the crew back to Earth safely without landing on the moon. The lifesaving response has been called NASA’s “finest hour.” But it also highlighted the extreme dangers of travel to the moon, and along with budgetary and political factors, it led to the end of the Apollo program with Apollo 17 in 1972.

3. United States Invades Cambodia – 1970

As the Vietnam War continued well into its second decade, the United States and South Vietnam decided to expand the war into neighboring neutral Cambodia. The rationale for the invasion was that some members of the communist Viet Cong and People’s Army of Vietnam (PAVN) had established bases on the Cambodian side of the Cambodia/Vietnam border. The campaign arguably sowed the seeds for the Khmer Rouge regime to take power five years later and undoubtedly exacerbated existing anti-war sentiment in the United States.

4. Kent State Shootings – 1970

The Cambodian invasion led to many anti-war protests across the nation. But the one at Kent State University in Ohio became its own historical event. Increasing tensions between protesters and police over several days led to the calling in of the National Guard, which only exacerbated issues. Things came to a head on May 4th when the National Guard opened fire on protesters, killing four and wounding nine. Two of those killed were protesters; two were merely observers. The event caused a major backlash and further broke public trust in the government.

5. First Pride Marches – 1970

One year after the Stonewall Uprising saw the queer patrons of the Stonewall Inn fight back against police violence, the community commemorated the event with marches in Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. These marches would grow to become a yearly and now globally celebrated event.

6. Idi Amin Leads a Successful Coup in Uganda – 1971

Tension between General Idi Amin and President Milton Obote of Uganda had been growing since 1969, and in January of 1971, when Obote was out of the country, Amin seized power with the help of the army. Amin subsequently sought to purge the country of dissidents and ethnic minorities, leading to the deaths of more than 100,000 Ugandans.

7. The New York Times Publishes ‘The Pentagon Papers’ – 1971

Daniel Ellsberg, an employee at the Rand Corporation think tank who had grown disaffected by the Vietnam War, copied several classified documents. These revealed that several presidents had been lying to the public about the war. Rand got them to the New York Times. The Nixon administration then sought to restrict the Times and the Washington Post’s publishing of these documents, known as “The Pentagon Papers.” But when the papers fought back, the Supreme Court sided with them in a win for freedom of the press. The administration charged Ellsberg criminally, but a judge threw the case out in a victory for whistleblowing.

8. 26th Amendment Ratified and Lowers Voting Age to 18 – 1971

During the Vietnam War, male US citizens between the ages of 18 and 25 could be drafted to fight in the war on the other side of the globe. During the same period, the voting age remained 21 in many states, even after the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was extended to include citizens 18 and older. In 1970, the Supreme Court decision in Oregon v. Mitchell established that states could maintain 21 as the voting age in state and local elections but had to allow those 18 and older to vote in federal elections. It didn’t take long before the voting age in all elections was made 18 by the 26th Amendment to the Constitution.

9. First Floppy Disks Go to Market – 1971

International Business Machines, better known as IBM, released the first floppy disks to market in 1971. The 8-inch square disks replaced previously used punched cards. Offering 80 kilobytes, each disk was the equivalent of around 3,000 punched cards. Of course, 80 kilobytes is almost meaningless today as there are a million kilobytes in a gigabyte. But we wouldn’t be where we are today without this major step forward.

10. First Email Sent – 1971

1971 was a massive year for computers and what they’ve become today. Along with the first floppy disk, the year saw the first-ever use of email. Ray Tomlinson, a computer programmer working for the US government’s Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA), created a program that would allow him to send a message from one computer to another through the internet precursor ARPANET network. He didn’t think much of it then, but it revolutionized communication forever.

11. Bloody Sunday – 1972

Northern Ireland was beset by violence for decades in the latter half of the 20th century as Irish Nationalists and British forces clashed, and both claimed the lives of innocent civilians. In January of 1972, Irish civil rights advocates marched to protest the British policy of imprisonment without trial for political prisoners, and the British response made history. Members of the 1st Battalion, Parachute Regiment, were deployed to stop the march and, in the course of their clash with protesters, opened fire, killing fourteen. The event became known as “Bloody Sunday” and was a critical moment in the conflict.

12. Nixon Visits China – 1972

In February of 1972, Nixon became the first sitting president to visit the People’s Republic of China in a major move for the rapprochement of US/China relations. The conversations that took place on the visit led to the Shanghai Communiqué, which stated that the US “acknowledges…that there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China.” Taiwanese independence had been the main problem between the countries and with the Shanghai Communiqué in place, the two nations established formal diplomatic relations in 1979.

13. ‘The Godfather’ Arrives in Theaters – 1972

Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather became an instant classic when it arrived in theaters. The movie became the highest-grossing film of the year and won Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Its impact was immediately felt as well. More movies about Italian gangsters were made after its release, and real gangsters began to adopt the style of characters in the film. The movie regularly tops filmmakers’ and critics’ lists of the best films ever.

14. The Watergate Burglary – 1972

In the early morning of June 17th, 1972, five men were arrested for breaking into the Watergate Hotel, the Democratic National Committee headquarters. Already a suspicious event, things become more interesting when authorities discover that one of the burglars, James W. McCord, is a high-ranking member of Nixon’s Committee to Re-elect the President campaign. The break-in and following scandal would define Nixon’s presidency and eventually lead to his resignation.

15. The Munich Massacre – 1972

On September 5th, eight members of the Palestinian militant group Black September kidnapped and held eleven Israeli Olympians hostage. This was a bid to force Israel to release 234 Palestinians imprisoned there and two far-left German militants held in Germany.

The negotiations became a media sensation, and the German government planned a rescue. But the rescue attempt ended in a firefight that claimed the lives of all Israeli hostages, five Black September members, and a German policeman.

Response from Israel was swift, with a major bombing of Palestinian Liberation Organization bases and “Operation Wrath of God,” which sought to hunt down and kill the surviving Black September kidnappers, the subject of the film Munich. The kidnapping and the following failure to rescue the hostages led to the establishment of “counterterrorism” units in the Western world so that nations would be more prepared to deal with an event like this.

16. The Managua Earthquake – 1972

Two days before Christmas, a major earthquake struck Managua, the capital city of Nicaragua, destroying homes and infrastructure and killing more than 10,000. It took decades for the city to rebuild, and the earthquake’s impact can still be seen today. The response to the event also brought the people of Nicaragua together against the government run by the Somoza family dictatorship, which embezzled aid funds, setting the stage for a successful revolution in 1979.

17. Roe v. Wade Decision – 1973

January of 1973 saw the United States Supreme Court deliver one of its most important and impactful decisions. The court decided in Roe v. Wade that people had the right to choose to have an abortion under the constitutional right to privacy. Almost fifty years later, in 2022, after years of legal battles, the Supreme Court overturned the decision allowing states to outright ban abortion.

18. The Miami Dolphins End a Perfect Season – 1973

Throughout 1972, the Miami Dolphins played a perfect season, never losing a single game. While several teams in the history of the National Football League have played perfect regular seasons, the 1972 Dolphins team remains the only one to ever have a perfect winning streak through the regular season and postseason, culminating in a Super Bowl win in 1973. The team was honored by President Obama in 2013.

19. The United States Fully Withdraws From Vietnam – 1973

Two months after all combatants in the Vietnam War signed The Paris Peace Accords, the United States withdrew all troops from Vietnam. However, the peace accords were mostly a way for the US to remove forces after years of international and domestic opposition to the war. Fighting had resumed by the time the US withdrew its final troops, and the US continued to send aid to the South Vietnamese government in the ongoing war.

20. The Battle of the Sexes – 1973

Amid the Women’s Liberation Movement, which included calls for women athletes to receive the same pay as men, retired professional tennis player Bobby Riggs challenged the number one women’s player in the world and vocal proponent of equal pay, Billie Jean King. King initially declined, but she decided to take him on after Riggs challenged and defeated the number two women’s player, Margaret Court. King trounced Riggs in their game and ushered in decades of progress for women athletes.

21. Augusto Pinochet Leads a Successful Coup in Chile – 1973

After the United States failed to prevent the democratic election of communist Salvador Allende in 1970, the US worked to “make it difficult for him to successfully govern” by limiting Chile’s access to international aid, trade, and resources. The lack of resources led to unrest, allowing the leader of the national army, General Augusto Pinochet, to seize power in September 1973 with the implicit blessing of the US.

Five months later, the US recognized Pinochet’s government despite Pinochet’s campaign of murder and torture against leftists and suspected leftists. Pinochet would remain in power until 1990, when he stepped down.

22. The Yom Kippur/October War – 1973

During the 1967 “Six-Day War” between Israel, Syria, Egypt, and Jordan, Israel took significant territory in the area. In the years that followed, multiple deals were sought between the nations, especially by Egypt, mainly centering on the return of the conquered land. After negotiations failed for years, Egypt and Syria attacked the Israeli settlements in the taken areas.

During the war, the Soviets sent aid to Egypt while the US sent aid to Israel. As fighting escalated, so did tensions between the two superpowers, leading the US to take steps to prepare for nuclear war. That stance likely contributed to the end of the war, which saw Israel keep the area conquered in 1967.

23. The OAPEC Oil Crisis – 1973-4

Following the US decision to aid Israel in the 1973 war with Egypt and Syria, many of the Arab nations in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced an embargo on oil sales to the US and other countries that supported Israel during the war. The embargo led to massive increases in the price of oil worldwide, including a jump from under $3 to over $11 per barrel by January 1974. The embargo led the US and other Western nations to begin exploring domestic oil production and alternative energy sources.

24. Nixon Resigns – 1974

Following more than a year of investigation and attempts to cover up presidential involvement with the break-in at Watergate in 1972, Congress began impeachment proceedings against Nixon. But before the proceedings could be concluded, which likely would have resulted in the president’s impeachment and removal from office, Nixon resigned on August 8th, 1974.

His vice president, now sitting president Gerald Ford, pardoned Nixon of any wrongdoing. The scandal and Nixon’s ultimate resignation inspired the Presidential Records Act of 1978, which made the president’s and vice president’s records public and established new record management methods.

25. The Ramones Play Their First Show – 1974

Just over a week after Nixon resigned, The Ramones took the stage at the CBGB music club in Manhattan. The band members could barely play their instruments, but their intensity was undeniable. They were just one of several bands that regularly played at CBGB that came to define the first years of “punk rock,” an aesthetic and sound that soon made its way across the Atlantic to the UK and Australia. Today, “punk” is one of the major subgenres of rock and continues to boast a massive cultural impact.

26. Beverly Johnson Is the First Black Woman on the Cover of US Vogue – 1974

The August 1974 issue of American Vogue was the first issue of the major fashion magazine to feature a Black woman on the cover. Beverly Johnson’s cover was a watershed moment that changed how high fashion magazines and agencies worked with Black models.

27. Start of the Lebanese Civil War – 1975

The political landscape of Lebanon in the 1970s was incredibly complicated, with various religious, political, and class groups doing their best to coexist while harboring hostilities. An influx of Palestinian Sunni Muslim refugees displaced from their homes during the Israeli wars of 1948 and 1967 contributed significantly to rising tensions in Lebanon in the late 1960s and early 70s.

The government’s violent response to a fisherman’s strike in 1975 flared existing hostility between the nation’s economic left and right. All these factors led to the war, which began in April 1975, with an assassination attempt from the Palestinian sympathetic left wing against the founder of the nationalist right-wing party.

28. Pol Pot and Khmer Rouge Take Control of Cambodia – 1975

Five years after the United States’ Cambodian Campaign and the overthrow of the Cambodian monarchy, the Cambodian Civil War ended with the communist Khmer Rouge ousting the governing “republic” led by US-backed dictator Lon Nol. Led by Pol Pot, the Khmer Rouge quickly began to attempt a reorganization of Cambodia into an entirely agrarian society.

The attempted reorganization included the mass deportation of people from the cities into rural areas, failed attempts at creating new infrastructure, and the systematic slaughter of ethnic minorities and intellectuals. Pot and the Khmer Rouge would remain in power until 1979 when Vietnam invaded.

29. The Fall of Saigon – 1975

After the US withdrawal from Vietnam in 1973, the communist Viet Cong and PAVN continued a steady advance south until, in late April 1975, they arrived at the capital of South Vietnam, Saigon. The communist armies surrounded the city and a few days later made their final attack, thereby claiming the city, ending the war, and beginning steps to the reunification of Vietnam. During the days leading up to the last attack, the CIA and American diplomats in Saigon organized a mass evacuation of both American and Vietnamese citizens.

30. ‘Jaws’ Creates the Modern Blockbuster – 1975

Steven Spielberg’s Jaws had people lining up around the block, many of whom were coming to see the movie for the second or third time. The movie was a phenomenon and changed Hollywood’s approach to releasing films in the summer. It was considered bad business before. However it ushered in the blockbuster era.

31. The Apollo-Soyuz Mission – 1975

After the end of the Vietnam War, with tensions between the US and the Soviet Union cooling, the two superpowers began to consider ways that they might enter an era of public détente. One of the earliest symbols of the new friendliness between the nations was the Apollo-Soyuz Mission, which saw American and Soviet spacecraft dock together, allowing the astronauts and cosmonauts to shake hands. The mission set the stage for the US and USSR to collaborate on space missions and opened the door to the International Space Station.

32. The First Episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Airs Under a Different Name – 1975

Saturday, October 11th, 1975, saw the first episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by George Carlin. The show has become a pop culture institution and the launchpad for many of the most famous comedians of the following decades, including Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, and Kristen Wiig. But for the first and some of the second season, the show ran under a different title, NBC’s Saturday Night, because of an ABC show called Saturday Night Live with Howard Cosell.

33. ‘Home Pong’ Released – 1975

In the early 1970s, Pong, a simple ping-pong-inspired video game, became a massive hit in arcades, leading the team behind the game to develop a home version, titled Home Pong. The home version of the game, sold under Sears’s “Tele-games” label, was a massive success and paved the way for home video games as we know them today.

34. Court Rules Karen Ann Quinlan Can Be Disconnected From Her Ventilator – 1976

In 1975, Karen Ann Quinlan returned from a friend’s birthday party and fell into a coma. She was placed on a ventilator and described as existing in a “persistent vegetative state.” Her parents, devout Catholics, felt that the ventilator was “extraordinary means” of prolonging their daughter’s life and sought to remove her from the machine, allowing her to die “in God’s time.”

Her father filed suit to be appointed her guardian so that he could remove her from the ventilator, and after initially being denied by a New Jersey Superior Court, won the case in the state’s Supreme Court. That decision, based on the right to privacy, became a landmark in the history of the legality of the right to die.

35. Viking 1 Touches Down on Mars – 1976

After achieving a manned mission to the moon and pulling off an international mission, NASA set its eyes on Mars. Viking 1 became the first US spacecraft to land on the planet and return photos to Earth. While the Soviet Mars 3 was the first ever human-engineered spacecraft to land on Mars’s surface, it failed shortly after landing, making Viking 1 the first successful surface explorer. Since 1976, NASA has continued Mars exploration, intending to send humans there in the near future.

36. Barbara Walters Becomes First Woman to Anchor National News – 1976

Two years after joining Today as its first female co-host, Barbara Walters became the first woman to co-anchor a national evening news broadcast. Walters broke down a barrier holding women in journalism back and is seen as responsible for the now very normal state of women in news anchor positions.

37. Jimmy Carter Is Elected President – 1976

James “Jimmy” Carter was the first president elected after Nixon’s resignation, beating Gerald Ford’s bid for election after he became president because of the resignation. Carter’s victory was surprisingly narrow considering the reputational harm of Watergate, the Vietnam War, and Ford’s pardon of Nixon had caused the Republican party.

Carter’s presidency has a mixed legacy. His focus on human rights was impactful on future organizations, but his inability to work with partners makes some scholars consider his presidency “ineffectual.” Four years later, he lost his attempt at reelection to Ronald Reagan, whose presidency transformed America.

38. Roots Airs – 1977

For eight nights from January 23rd to January 30th, the miniseries Roots aired on ABC and made broadcast history. The show had a massive viewership and the well told story about generations of a Black family in America changed the portrayal of Black people in American mass media and showed that TV miniseries could tell meaningful stories.

39. ‘Star Wars’ Births a Phenomenon – 1977

On May 25th, 1977, an ambitious science fiction adventure film, highly inspired by the samurai films of Akira Kurosawa, arrived in theaters, and nothing would be the same. Known as Star Wars upon release, the first movie about a galaxy far, far away birthed one of the most popular and lucrative franchises ever.

The film changed the cinematic landscape, ushering in a wave of new science fiction films and the world of toys, creating a market for collectibles that became the model for others to follow.

40. Apple II Goes to Market – 1977

Two Steves, Jobs and Wozniak, purposefully made the Apple II personal computer as easy to use as possible to appeal to a broader audience than the hobbyists and professionals who were already interested in computers in the 1970s. They created a computer that didn’t overwhelm computer neophytes with cables but offered multiple ports for those capable and interested in using everything the Apple II offered. Their work paid off, and more than 2 million Apple II computers were sold, arguably creating the market for personal computers.

41. Carter and Omar Torrijos Sign Panama Canal Treaties – 1977

Since 1903, the US had controlled the creation and operation of the Panama Canal. But as the years went on, tensions arose between Panama and the US over the canal, which remains incredibly important to global trade today. In 1977, Carter and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos signed two treaties, known as the Torrijos-Carter Treaties, which established that the US could use force to defend the canal’s neutrality and that Panama would take control of the canal in 1999.

42. Steve Biko Beaten to Death in South African Prison – 1977

South African activist and organizer Steve Biko, a leader of the anti-apartheid Black Consciousness Movement, died in government custody in 1977 after being arrested. The initial story from the South African police was that Biko died because of a hunger strike. But suspicions led to an inquest, during which a magistrate found no wrongdoing on the part of the police.

Decades later, during South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings, four of the police involved admitted to killing Biko. Following Biko’s death, the Apartheid regime cracked down on other activists in Biko’s circle, while the United Nations placed a mandatory arms embargo on South Africa.

43. ‘Saturday Night Fever’ Adds Flame to the Disco Fire – 1977

The disco scene was born out of gay, Black, and Latino youth cultures in New York and steadily gained popularity through the mid-1970s. When Saturday Night Fever arrived in theaters in December of 1977, the music and aesthetics of disco exploded into the mainstream.

The film’s soundtrack, full of Bee Gees classics, won multiple Grammys the following year. John Travolta was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the film. Disco fever followed and the music became ubiquitous, but the culture barely made it out of the 1970s as there was a massive backlash to that ubiquity.

44. ‘Rhodesia’ Adopts Majority Black Rule – 1978

In 1965, the British colony of Southern Rhodesia in southern Africa declared independence from Britain in response to pressure to move towards majority rule, forming the nation of Rhodesia. The white minority in the country, making up only about five percent of the population, controlled the government due to strict voting laws that ensured white victories. But after more than a decade of sanctions and the ongoing Bush War, the white minority government agreed to Black majority rule and a name change to Zimbabwe, which is what the nation is known as today.

45. The World’s First ‘Test Tube Baby’ Is Born – 1978

Louise Brown was born on July 25th, 1978. Her birth made history, as she was the first human born using in vitro fertilization (IVF), a form of assisted reproduction that allows parents struggling with infertility to have children. She’s been called “the world’s first test tube baby,” but has noted that “there weren’t any test tubes involved.”

The procedure used a jar to allow doctors to fertilize her mother’s eggs outside her body and return the fertilized egg to her uterus where Louise grew until her birth. The method has now become a regular option for people struggling with fertility issues and, according to a study in 2023, at least 12 million IVF babies have been born since Louise.

46. The Camp David Accords – 1978

In September of 1978, Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat accepted Carter’s invitation to meet at the president’s Camp David retreat in Maryland to discuss the future of their nations. The discussions led to the signing of two “Frameworks,” one that sought to create a path for Palestinian self-government and another that laid the foundations of what would become the Egyptian-Israeli Peace Treaty the following March.

Historian Jørgen Jensehaugen has argued that the Camp David Accords Carter “attempted to break with traditional US policy but ended up fulfilling the goals of that tradition, which had been to break up the Arab alliance, side-line the Palestinians, build an alliance with Egypt, weaken the Soviet Union and secure Israel.”

47. Election of Pope John Paul II – 1978

Cardinal Karol Wojtyla, Archbishop of Krakow became Pope John Paul II in October of 1978 after the death of Pope John Paul I. John Paul II served as Pope for more than a quarter century and met with more people than any other Pope. During his time as Pope, he played a significant role in ending the Cold War and the Soviet Union and helped bring Jews and Catholics into a new friendly coexistence.

48. The Jonestown Massacre – 1978

In the mid-’70s, the Peoples Temple, a newly created Christian sect, laid down the foundations of a communal utopia in the South American nation of Guyana. The community soon grew to more than 900 people after the arrival of leader Jim Jones in 1977. Following Jones’s arrival, he locked down inhabitants of the commune, both physically and by limiting their communication with the outside world.

When several friends and relatives grew concerned, Congressman Leo Ryan and a delegation journeyed to Guyana to investigate. During their visit, Ryan discovered many were unhappy and sought to bring the people of what was known as “Jonestown” home. But Jones took fatal action. He had men attack Ryan as the Congressman prepared to fly away with several community members, and he pressured his followers at the camp to drink a cyanide-laced punch.

The event became known as “the Jonestown massacre” because more than 900 people died. It also birthed the phrase “drinking the Kool-Aid” even though the punch wasn’t Kool-Aid, and many find the term offensive because of its horrific origins.

49. The Moscone-Milk Assassinations – 1978

In 1977, Harvey Milk became the first openly gay person elected to public office in California as a San Francisco city Supervisor. But he would serve less than a year in the position as disgruntled former colleague Dan White, who saw Milk as responsible for his difficulties, murdered both San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Milk.

White surrendered to the police and was tried. During his trial, White’s attorneys argued that he had acted with “diminished capacity” due to his depression, which also made him eat unhealthy foods like Twinkies. The press named this defense strategy “the Twinkie defense,” something they especially emphasized when White was found not guilty of murder and only sentenced to seven years for voluntary manslaughter. The assassination of Milk and the following lack of justice caused riots and became a rallying point for gay activists.

50. The End of the Iranian Revolution and Founding of the Islamic Republic – 1979

Throughout the ’70s, discontent with the government, led by the monarchical Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, grew among the Iranian population. Iranians had never wanted Pahlavi as a ruler. In 1953, after the democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh began to nationalize the oil industry, the CIA overthrew him and installed Pahlavi so Western powers could have greater access to the nation’s oil.

Things became worse when the Shah made several domestic policy changes in an effort to Westernize Iran, which led to protests, which his secret police violently quelled. Eventually, the national unrest led the Shah to flee and allowed Islamist leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to take control of the nation and establish what is now the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Islamist government proved to be worse than the Shah’s and remains in power today.

51. The Three Mile Island Accident – 1979

On March 28th, 1979, the US experienced its most serious nuclear accident when a machine malfunction and human error caused the reactor at Three Mile Island, just outside Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to meltdown. Thankfully, so little radiation escaped containment that it had essentially no effect on the health of the people in the surrounding areas or the environment. While there were no adverse impacts from the accident, it hurt public opinion about nuclear energy and led to an expansion of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission agency.

52. Margaret Thatcher Becomes First Woman Prime Minister of UK – 1979

In 1975, Margaret Thatcher became the first woman to lead a political party in the UK when she was elected to lead the Conservative Party. Four years later, after a poorly regarded tenure from the Labour Party, the Conservative Party won a majority, and Thatcher became the first woman prime minister of the UK.

She served from 1979 until 1990 and had a major impact on Britain and the world, but her legacy is complicated. Some celebrate her as a champion of freedom due to her economic deregulation efforts and Cold War victories. Others see her legacy as one of “devastation” that doubled the poverty rate in the UK.

53. Ted Bundy Stands Trial – 1979

After being arrested and escaping several times, serial killer Ted Bundy had his final trial for the murder of several sorority sisters at Florida State University and a twelve-year-old girl in the summer of 1979. Bundy represented himself in the trial, which was the first to be nationally televised, laying the groundwork for today’s booming true crime entertainment market.

54. Sony Introduces First Walkman to Market in Japan – 1979

The Walkman was a revolution in music technology. While portable radios existed before, they forced listeners to listen to whatever was playing over the airwaves. The Walkman allowed music lovers to listen to their own cassettes, whether albums or personalized mixtapes. Its release in 1979 was one of the most significant steps in the journey of portable music, without which we likely never would have gotten the iPod and everything that came after.

55. Soviet Union Invades Afghanistan – 1979

On Christmas Eve 1979, Soviet tanks rolled into Afghanistan in response to concerns that the US might be able to establish a foothold for influence in the nation during its ongoing civil war. The invasion kicked off a decade of war between the Soviet Union and their communist allies in Afghanistan and the Islamist mujahideen.

The mujahideen used guerilla tactics and were armed by the US to fight the Soviet invaders and their attempts to establish a puppet regime in Afghanistan. The war would prove to be a key factor in the collapse of the Soviet Union and set the stage for the Taliban to take control of Afghanistan. The war and the massive stockpiles of weapons provided by the US remaining after the war also created the context that birthed Osama bin Laden’s Al-Qaeda.