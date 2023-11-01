Every Celebrity Britney Spears Mentions in Her New Memoir

In her new memoir, The Woman in Me, Britney Spears is taking back control of her voice and opening up about her meetings with celebrities over the years. The much-awaited book, which debuted in bookstores on Tuesday, details Britney Spears' meteoric rise from child star to number-one pop icon, including her highs and lows and music videos, award shows, and smash albums. Spears also reflects on her interactions throughout the years with mentors and peers.

1. Natalie Portman

A connection formed early in the limelight when Spears and Natalie Portman first crossed paths as understudies in the off-Broadway production of Ruthless! Both took on the role of Tina Denmark, a “sociopathic child star,” a portrayal Britney found somewhat unnervingly familiar. In a nostalgic nod to their shared beginnings, the two reunited to co-host a New Year's Eve party in New York, celebrating their roots in performance and friendship following Britney's split from Justin Timberlake.

2. Reese Witherspoon

In her candid memoir, Britney Spears challenges the notion she once melodiously declared to the world—that she was Born to Make You Happy—by advocating for personal empowerment over pleasing others. “Once you start to see yourself that way—as not just someone who exists to make everyone else happy but as someone who deserves to make their wishes known—that changes everything,” Spears reflects. She highlights Reese Witherspoon as an embodiment of this empowerment, a woman who harnesses her influence positively. “I had a different perspective on who I was once I began believing I could be strong and kind like Reese,” Spears admits.

3. Rachel McAdams

Diving into the world of acting, Britney faced a transition challenge post-Crossroads when she auditioned for The Notebook. Her memoir reveals that it came down to her and Rachel McAdams for the coveted role. Reflecting on the experience, she expresses relief at not landing the part, finding it hard to shake off her previous on-screen persona. She wryly observes, “I would have been living like an heiress of the 1940s day and night,” hinting at the immersive demands of such a role on her life when she was still molding her identity beyond the music stage.

4. Sarah Silverman

The 2007 VMA's were poised to be a significant comeback for Britney, spotlighted by her performance of “Gimme More.” However, the evening took a distressing turn when comedian Sarah Silverman delivered sharp jabs at her expense, going so far as to label her children “the most adorable mistakes you'll ever see” and quipping that she had peaked by 25. Affected deeply by these cutting remarks, Britney recounts a painful moment backstage where she found herself “sobbing hysterically,” shedding light on the immense pressure and scrutiny she endured during what was meant to be a triumphant public return.

5. Steven Tyler

One of the standout moments from Britney's early career involved sharing the stage with Aerosmith's lead singer, Steven Tyler, during the 2001 Super Bowl halftime show. “Just before the show, I was brought into Steven Tyler's trailer to meet him,” she recalls, “His energy was incredible; he was such an idol to me.”

6. Donatella Versace

Shortly after splitting from Timberlake in 2002, Spears paid the fashion designer a visit to Milan. She went to an after-party, including a star-studded fashion display. She wrote, “That trip revived me; it reminded me there was still fun to be had in the world…After the breakup with Justin, that party was really the first thing I did to put myself out there—on my own, innocent.”

7. Michael Jackson

In 2001, Spears shared the stage with a different musical legend. “I performed a duet of ‘The Way You Make Me Feel' with Michael Jackson to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of his solo career,” she says. “I prowled around that stage in my heels. The crowd lost control. There was a moment when we thought the twenty thousand people in the crowd were singing together with us.”

8. Oprah Winfrey

Spears appreciated the encouragement from the talk host show when the world questioned her virginity after the Timberlake saga. She reminisces: “Oprah told me on her show that my sexuality was no one else's business and that when it came to virginity, ‘you don't need a world announcement if you change your mind.'”

9. Colin Farrell

In her memoir, Britney reminisces about attending the January 2003 premiere of The Recruit as Colin Farrell's date, an event that preceded a brief but intense falling out. The tension ignited when she unexpectedly visited the set of his high-octane film, S.W.A.T. “We were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight,” she recalls. However, lingering feelings for Timberlake led to the end of her fiery interaction with Farrell.

10. Diane Sawyer

The pop icon felt humiliated after her notorious 2003 interview with Sawyer, in which the journalist questioned her about drug usage and her separation from Timberlake. “I wasn't told what the questions would be ahead of time, and it turned out they were 100 percent embarrassing,” she continued. “I was too vulnerable then, too sensitive, to do this type of interview.”

11. Matt Lauer

Reflecting on a contentious 2006 interview with Matt Lauer, Spears recounted the discomfort she felt when her skills as a mother were scrutinized. Without specifying sources, Lauer's vague reference to public opinion led her to believe “everyone” must be questioning her parenting. Further frustration arose when he pondered what it might take for the paparazzi to give her space. “I wished he'd ask them,” she expressed, “so whatever it was, I could do exactly that.”

12. Max Martin

Max Martin is a prominent Swedish songwriter and producer known for his work with various pop artists, including Spears. The table they were seated at with a candlelit dinner went up in flames during Britney's first encounter with the legendary singer and music producer. Despite the event, they continued to collaborate, as seen by their work on Britney's 1999 first album, Baby One More Time. Their collaborative efforts have contributed to the success of Britney Spears' music career.

13. Christina Aguilera

The Princess of Pop doesn't address any conflict between her and Aguilera. However, she expresses her amazement at Aguilera's remark in a 2003 Rolling Stone interview when she expressed support for the possibility of Spears and Timberlake getting back together. However, Spears praises Aguilera, stating that she and Gwen Stefani are usually “really professional on T.V.” while discussing her anxiety regarding televised appearances.

14. Mariah Carey

Spears' most significant fan girl moment came with Carey. She knocked on the iconic singer's dressing area door at an awards show and introduced herself. Spears explained that she begged Carey to take a picture, and the singer graciously agreed. However, in typical Mariah flair, she would only take a picture with optimal lighting and composition. She notes, “Of course, she was completely right about everything—the photo looked incredible. I won an award that night, but I couldn't tell you what it was. The perfect photo with Mariah Carey—that was the real prize.”

15. Elton John

Sir Elton John is crucial in assisting Spears in rediscovering her musical voice following her conservatorship setbacks. Spears revealed in her memoir that she hadn't considered going into the recording studio until John asked her to work with him on the song Hold Me Closer, which she had often listened to as a child. The outcome was her first number-one hit and longest-charting single in almost ten years.

16. Ryan Seacrest

She recalled being annoyed by Seacrest's preference for covering her personal life above her music, notably his attention to her custody dispute with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. She said, “It felt like that was the only thing people wanted to discuss: whether I was a fit mother. Not about how I'd made such a strong album while holding two babies on my hips and being pursued by dozens of dangerous men all day, every day.”

17. Paris Hilton

Hilton was among the people in Vegas that Spears partied with before her impromptu 55-hour marriage to her childhood pal Jason Alexander. Hilton also joined Spears as a co-conspirator for her fabricated “party stage,” which the media emphasized. Spears describes Hilton as “one of the people who was kindest to me when I really needed kindness…she encouraged me to have fun for the first time in a long time.”

18. Keri Russell

Spears describes Russell as “the beautiful girl from California.” They were among the 2000 kids who auditioned for The All-New Mickey Mouse Club but did not make the cut. Spears tried out again later. This time, she succeeded, reuniting her with Russell. She also, for the first time, met other cast members who would go on to have notable careers, like Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake.

19. Ginuwine

It was a fun meeting with the R&B star. Spears was in company with Timberlake in New York. According to her, Timberlake was elated, extending awkward pleasantries with the star. Afterward, Spears' assistant, Felicia Culotta, mocked Timberlake and mimicked what he had said. But, as Spears writes, Timberlake “wasn't even embarrassed.”

20. Robin Williams

Spears' chance encounter with the actor was in an elevator. She had moved into an apartment in New York City that Cher had formerly occupied. Though the flat was an excellent base to explore the city, she rarely left it. She remarks, “One of the only times I did, a man behind me on an elevator said something that made me laugh; I turned around and it was Robin Williams.”

21. Jennifer Lopez

The memoir tells of Spears' admiration of Lopez for the balance she has worked hard to keep, especially with her celebrity status. She notes how some handle fame well, but she shies away from it. Citing Lopez as an example, she says, “Jennifer Lopez, from the beginning, struck me as someone who was very good at being famous — at indulging people's interest in her but knowing where to draw lines. She always handled herself well. She always carried herself with dignity.”

22. Kevin Federline

A backup dancer to Timberlake, Federline became Spears' second husband in 2004. Having two kids over the next two years, Spears had clung to the marriage with her life, thinking Federline would give her the stability and freedom she wished. But fame's effect on him changed all that as she saw fame and money change him “in slow motion.” Ultimately, Spears filed for divorce in 2006; the following year, it was officially finalized.

23. Jimmy Kimmel

Kimmel aimed for Federline at the American Music Awards in 2006. Although this was the period following the filed divorce, Spears objected to Kimmel's snide remarks about the “father of her two infant sons.” Even more unsettling for her was the timing of such violence, as it could swing the custody battle away from her favor. The violence toward Federline took her entirely by surprise, unpleasantly.

24. Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz put his stamp on Spears, as evidenced by the two references to the rock star. Spears was in awe when she first saw him at the V.M.A.s. “Legends! Legends everywhere I look!” she writes. Spears went to a gala hosted by Donatella Versace in September of 2002. She claims many interesting persons were on the guest list, but Kravitz is the only one she mentions being present.

25. Justin Timberlake

Despite the brief three-year relationship between Spears and the Mirrors singer, their turbulent split and subsequent relationship have become legendary in pop culture. However, Spears' memoir offers readers the most candid opinion of their relationship. While they were dating, Spears disclosed that she underwent an abortion because Timberlake wasn't ready to be a father. She also notes on their infidelity issues, for which she was most criticized.

