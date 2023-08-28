Every Cid in the Final Fantasy Series Ranked, Including Final Fantasy XVI

When you think of the beloved JRPG series from Square Enix Final Fantasy, what is the first shared element between the games you think of? Chocobos, Moogles, or even a man named Cid? If you want to make a Final Fantasy game, someone named Cid is essential.

Every single mainline game in the series, plus some of the spin-offs, contains a Cid for players to encounter. In some instances, they are a friend to the player who shares an airship; other times, they are a party member, even if temporarily, and even still, other times, they are an enemy.

With so many Cids in existence, these are all of the Cids from the Final Fantasy series you need to know about ranked from best to worst. Please note that this list includes all the way up to Final Fantasy XVI, so there are going to be some massive spoilers ahead.

1 – Clive Rosfield’s Cid (Final Fantasy XVI)

There’s no doubt about it: Final Fantasy XVI has the best Cids in the entire franchise, and it has two of them. Both break new ground for the series, particularly in the case of the best Cid of all time: Clive Rosfield.

While his name is different, he takes on the role of Cid the Outlaw midway through the plot. As the first and only main protagonist Cid, he is already impressive. But this is elevated by his wonderful performance, heartbreaking story, and terrific character development.

2 – Cidolfus Telamon (Final Fantasy XVI)

The other Cid in the 16th entry in the series nearly edges out as the victor on this list. Cidolfus is a party member like other Cids before him, but he is far more involved than any other. He is a true leader and mentor for Clive, teaching him everything.

This Cid is also boosted by his incredible performance, which steals the scenes that he’s in. As the leader of the Hideaway, he also gives the plot focus and a purpose. If there is a single gripe about his character, it’s that his backstory isn’t explored well enough.

3 – Cid nan Garlond (Final Fantasy XIV)

The second MMO Cid does so much more than is asked of him. A complex character who slowly doles out information about himself, he starts as an amnesiac character in easily the best story segment of A Realm Reborn.

While his story doesn’t ever quite reach the heights of his introduction, he plays his role well and steals the scene whenever he appears. It’s only too bad that his part has diminished over the expansions.

4 – Cid Pollendina (Final Fantasy IV)

When you think of the quintessential Cid, this is the guy you should think of. The first Cid to be a party member and playable, he took what Cids did before and elevated it. He still fulfills his airship role well and plays a terrific part in The After Years.

5 – Cid Highwind (Final Fantasy VII)

When it comes to the most complex Cids, this younger one from one of the most popular games in the series tops the list. While memorable in design and story, he isn’t exactly a joyous person to be around. Even still, his angry character makes him unforgettable.

6 – Cid (Final Fantasy X)

The father of Rikku and Yuna’s uncle, this Cid is the leader of the Al Bhed people. He fills most of the stereotypes regarding the airship, but he mainly stands out for his wholesome and loving relationship with his family.

7 – Cid (Final Fantasy XI)

The first Final Fantasy MMO featured Cid as one of the more prominent characters. He owns a workshop and has the player help him with his inventions. In addition, he plays a larger role in the Seekers of Adoulin expansion, where you learn about his son Midras.

8 – Cid Raines (Final Fantasy XIII)

One of the chief antagonists in this game, this younger and more attractive Cid, hunts down the main characters as a general for Sanctum. While his role gets a bit more interesting much later in the series, the game doesn’t quite do his story the justice it deserves. If done right, he would be much higher on this list.

9 – Cidolfus Demen Bunansa (Final Fantasy XII)

The father of Balthier, this Doctor Cid, showed that the character could be so much more than the typical airship mentor. He is a minor antagonist in the series as the chief researcher for the Archadian Empire and the first one that players can fight as a boss.

10 – Cid Del Norte Marguez (Final Fantasy VI)

Largely seen as the father of Celes, one of the main characters, he is one of the few Imperials who isn’t that awful, despite creating Magitek. He is one of the most complicated Cids in the series, and his fate matches that.

11 – Cid Haze (Final Fantasy III)

Hailing from the town of Canaan, this off-kilter Cid plays a temporary party member role while also building the airship for the main characters—bonus points for his role towards the end of the story.

12 – The Original Cid (Final Fantasy II)

There is a lot to love about the Cid who started it all. The first one to be created in the series, he established the general guidelines of being an older mentor character who passes on his airship to the main characters.

13 – Cidolfus Orlandeau (Final Fantasy Tactics)

This Cid is one of the most important characters in this beloved tactical RPG spin-off title. He is also playable, though quite late into the story, and is the most powerful character in the well-written game.

14 – Cid Aulstyne (Final Fantasy Type-0)

The first and only true main antagonist Cid in the series, this one is the core villain at the heart of this dark and grim military spin-off title. His fascinating role makes it a bit more memorable than some of the others.

15 – Cid Randell (Final Fantasy Tactics Advance)

This Cid plays a dual purpose, being the father of Mewt Randell in the real world and also the leader of the Imperial Judges in the world of Ivalice. You can even recruit him to your party if you complete specific steps.

16 – Cid (Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift)

The first non-human Cid to appear in the series, this one is the leader of Clan Gully and a member of the hunter clan. He began to show that Cids didn’t have to fall into the same old tropes.

17 – Robot Cid (World of Final Fantasy)

This is the first and only Cid so far in the series to be a robot. He has great wisdom for the young protagonists and occasionally guides them during their adventures.

18 – Cid (Final Fantasy Dimensions)

Playing more of an antagonist role, this Cid is a complicated foe who works for the Empire and leads their airships. In addition, he creates robots that turn against him and lead to one of the better moments in this spin-off game.

19 – Cindy Aurum (Final Fantasy XV)

The only female Cid on this list, Cindy’s Japanese name is Cidney, and she is the granddaughter of Cid Sophiar. She works on the Regalia and even upgrades it to fly near the end of the game. This unique position bumps her only slightly above her grandfather.

20 – Cid Sophiar (Final Fantasy XV)

The gentle, kind older man in this game is a mechanic who helps Noctis and his boy group fix their iconic Regalia car. Outside of this and the occasional weapon upgrades, though, he doesn’t have much to do.

21 – Cid Fabool IX (Final Fantasy IX)

If it weren’t for the brief time you can play as this Cid, he would be much lower on this list. The ruler of the city-state of Lindblum is one of the most problematic Cids, with his unlikeable personality and story inclusion.

22 – Cid Kramer (Final Fantasy VIII)

To this Cid’s credit, he is one of the most unique in that he is the headmaster of the Balamb Garden school Squall and his pals attend. Despite this, he doesn’t get nearly the attention he deserves for his fascinating role.

23 – Cid Previa (Final Fantasy V)

This is one of the most basic Cids in the series. Though he established himself as the first Cid with a grandson, Mid, he’s mainly there to help the party gain an airship.

24 – Cid (Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light)

This is a Cid that plays a pretty useless role in the game. Only appearing in a short story sequence, the only other reason for this Cid to exist in this spin-off is to learn stats about the player’s run so far, such as how long they’ve played.

25 – Cid of the Lufaine (Final Fantasy I)

There wasn’t originally a Cid in the first-ever Final Fantasy game. This was retroactively changed in later remakes, briefly mentioning Cid as the creator of the airship in that title. It is hard to put them higher because this character has no real purpose and doesn’t even show up.