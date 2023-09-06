Every Episode of ‘The Leftovers,’ Ranked

Some TV shows use their airtime to entertain with simple tactics. A laugh here and there, a distracting storyline in another episode. Whatever helps maintain an audience week after week to make the network executives happy, right? Some shows go above and beyond this quest, the type of programs that display literary and thematic scope not usually seen on the small screen. HBO's criminally underrated science fiction mystery drama The Leftovers falls into the second category and oftentimes into an echelon all by itself.

Creator Damon Lindelof (who also worked on Lost and Watchmen) takes an unrealistic concept and turns it into a thought experiment of sorts. 14o million people vanish for no reason in the blink of an eye, and the people left behind must pick up the pieces. How, why, where, and what are the questions most other shows would ask in these circumstances, but The Leftovers instead grapples with the unanswerable. The emotions felt by the remnants of society, the loss inflicted on the families of the disappeared, and the guilt of the survivors who weren't stripped from the planet. Each episode of the show puts the puzzle together, and we'll rank all 28 of them here!

1. Season 2, Episode 10: “I Live Here Now”

Kevin Garvey dies for a second time in this episode, Meg exacts a hostile takeover of Miracle, Texas, and Matt reunites with his usually-comatose wife, Mary. The episode uses almost every character from the main cast in a beautiful way, and the reunion between Kevin and his family when he awakens from his slumber sends shivers down the spine. Caught between all the darkness of The Leftovers is a sliver of light: love.

2. Season 2, Episode 5: “No Room at the Inn”

No show uses the solo character episode better than The Leftovers. Watching Matt Jamison go to unfathomable lengths to get his wife, Mary, back into Miracle's city limits with the hope it will jolt the love of his life back to cognition defies all odds and shows how far a husband will go for their wife. Matt's convictions inspire characters around him and the audience at home.

3 – Season 1, Episode 9: “The Garveys at Their Best”

The Leftovers works as a post-apocalyptic show and also dabbles in a myriad of other genres. Any program using the end of the world as the basis of its story needs to re-trace its steps and show what life was like before, and “The Garveys at Their Best” brilliantly does just as it's supposed to. Kevin and Laurie's marriage falters, Tom and Jill's sibling bond tightens, and Nora sees her family leave her sight at the kitchen table on a busy school day morning.

4. Season 2, Episode 8: “International Assassin”

The most critically acclaimed episode of the series perfectly executes exactly what it wants to, but that doesn't make it the best hour of the show. Imagery, symbolism, and an acting masterclass from Justin Theroux carry the weight here. Kevin's fight out of purgatory will remind many viewers of Tony Soprano's similar circumstances in season six of The Sopranos.

5. Season 3, Episode 8: “The Book of Nora”

The series finale of The Leftovers, “The Book of Nora,” takes a shaky chance by focusing completely on what happens to Nora after she attempts to teleport to the land of the disappeared. It pays off in spades by closing her character arc and making her sympathetic after an entire season of questionable behavior. We also get resolution and answers about where the departed left (or do we?)

6. Season 3, Episode 6: “Certified”

Laurie did everything she could to force her family, friends, and the viewers of the show away from her. Even after joining and defecting from the Guilty Remnant cult, Laurie is a self-centered, often absent mother and wife. The antepenultimate episode focuses on closing her journey and giving her the tools she needs to move on, finally. The final scene in which she scuba dives while phoning her children stands out as an all-time moment in TV history.

7. Season 1, Episode 3: “Two Boats and a Helicopter”

The first “Matt” episode of the show introduces the audience to all of his best and worst tendencies, and we immediately become familiar with him in only one hour. Audiences are forced to grapple with themes of religion and groupthink as Matt's Christian principles are pitted against the Guilty Remnant's nihilism.

8. Season 1, Episode 6: “Guest”

Nobody gets hurt by the Sudden Departure more than Nora Durst. Her solo episode in the first season delivers a devastating cold opening where she asks prostitutes to shoot her while she wears a bulletproof vest. Nora's pain contrasts well with the characters she encounters who use their loss to leverage financial gain, whereas Nora has nothing but torment.

9. Season 3, Episode 5: “It's a Matt, Matt, Matt, Matt World

Matt, Laurie, and John's marine adventure on board a ship housing yet another cult provokes debates on the power of God and how far people go when sticking to their religious convictions. Matt's outlandish wishes for Kevin to be the second coming of Jesus Christ are exquisitely juxtaposed with the supposed deity on the boat.

10. Season 1, Episode 10: “The Prodigal Son Returns”

The Leftovers closes the first season by redeeming Laurie (somewhat) and jumpstarting Nora's storyline for the second season. The letter Nora writes to Kevin about needing to leave Mapleton, New York, resonates with anybody searching for a new home in the face of irreparable loss.

11. Season 2, Episode 9: “Ten Thirteen”

The Leftovers doesn't have traditional antagonists; the show paints every character in no worse than an ambiguous light. Meg carves out a villainous presence in the aftermath of Patti's first-season demise. The penultimate episode of season two takes a step back so we can better understand what motivates the new leader of the Guilty Remnant, another pristine execution of character development by Lindelof. Liv Tyler's performance deserves a shout-out, as well.

12. Season 3, Episode 4: “G'Day Melbourne”

The middle of the third season permanently moves the action to Australia, planting the seeds for the show's climactic finish. Kevin and Nora search for answers and find they may be better apart. The Leftovers moves a lot of plot ground here, yet another tool it has in the box.

13. Season 2, Episode 7: “A Most Powerful Adversary”

Kevin hits a tipping point in his battle with Patti, and the ensuing lead-up to his clash with his dead haunter encapsulates relatable mental health battles like suicidal thoughts and psychosis. A melancholy conversation between Kevin and Laurie concerning the former's hallucinations shows how much the ex-spouses still mean to each other.

14. Season 2, Episode 1: “Axis Mundi”

Excluding the Garvey family's perspective from the first episode of season two was a brave decision but one that paid off well. John and Erika Murphy are fleshed out and fascinating right from the jump, and seeing the fallout of the Sudden Departure from new people's point of view is a much-needed detour from the unrealistically omniscient sample size of Mapleton.

15. Season 2, Episode 3: “Off Ramp”

Laurie and Tom's joint venture to rescue lost souls from the Guilty Remnant gives viewers a look into the lives of two characters typically wandering in the background of the plot. A graphic sexual assault scene stands out as the only black mark on an otherwise solid episode, falling right in the middle of the pack.

16. Season 1, Episode 1: “Pilot”

The Leftovers wisely throws viewers into the fire in an opening scene told from the perspective of a character who only sparingly shows up again. When an unnamed woman's baby disappears after she turns her back, we immediately sympathize with the suffering of the people in this universe. A fun bit of world-building at the end of the episode exhibits real-life celebrities who have departed, such as Shaquille O'Neal, Jennifer Lopez, and Gary Busey.

17. Season 3, Episode 7: “The Most Powerful Man in the World (And His Identical Twin Brother)”

The third episode inside Kevin's subconscious overstays its welcome. Despite being chock-full of new revelations and metaphors, it becomes a little heavy-handed at this point in the series. Lindelof grants needed levity into the episode with Kevin being forced to place his private parts on an I.D. scanner. Still, the confusing allegory at the end in which the two Kevins face each other creates too many questions when it should be time to answer them.

18. Season 3, Episode 1: “The Book of Kevin”

A time jump helps to re-focus on what matters at the heart of The Leftovers: the Garvey family's trauma. Matt's religious text about Kevin ingeniously opens up the final season's crux. Kevin looks like a prophet to many folks in Miracle, except the person he loves the most, Nora.

19. Season 1, Episode 5: “Gladys”

The Guilty Remnant shows their true colors by killing one of their own in the most violent scene of the show. Laurie and Patti take a retreat away from the cult to discuss tactics, motivations, and purpose. Lots of analysis of cult life in this one if you're into that sort of thing.

20. Season 3, Episode 3: “Crazy Whitefella Thinking”

No show hones in on unsung characters better than The Leftovers. Who could have thought Kevin Garvey Sr. could carry an entire episode, but here we are in the third hour of season three. The eldest Garvey may be a little cooky, but seeing him navigate Australia in the hopes of finding answers about an impending apocalypse is very entertaining.

21. Season 2, Episode 6: “Lens”

Erika finally realizes her daughter isn't coming back, resigned to the fact that Evie has probably departed. Her conversation with Nora at the end of the episode encapsulates every heart-breaking, soul-aching aspect of the series. It's just two mothers trying to mourn and make sense of their children no longer existing, and viewers will definitely shed a tear. Regina King shines brighter than ever in this moment.

22. Season 2, Episode 4: “Orange Sticker”

An episode focusing on John and Kevin's relationship helps build a bridge from the beginning of the season to the middle of it. John represents that not everything is rosy in the town of Miracle. This closes a four-episode arc tying the Murphys and the Garveys to one another at the beginning of season two.

23. Season 2, Episode 2: “A Matter of Geography”

After entering Miracle, Texas, from the vantage point of the Murphys, “A Matter of Geography” gives us Kevin and Nora's story. A cookie-cutter episode except for the outstanding scene in which Nora outbids herself for a house in the supposedly safe town. Her desperation can be felt tangibly through the screen.

24. Season 3, Episode 2: “Don't Be Ridiculous”

Another Nora-centric episode dives into the mysterious possibility of her getting to see her vanished kids and where they departed. The best part of the episode stands out, though: Kevin suffocates himself with dry-cleaning shrink wrap. What does it mean? Why does a man who's already flirted with death want to keep feeling that danger?

25. Season 1, Episode 8: “Cairo”

Kevin's season-long story arc surrounding his sleepwalking picks up here when he kidnaps Patti without even knowing it. An awkward conversation between Nora and Jill over whether Nora has a gun at the dinner table is all kinds of weird, but in a good way.

26. Season 1, Episode 7: “Solace for Tired Feet”

A lot of focus on Tom and Wayne's storyline in this episode distracts from the main threads of Kevin, Patti, and the Guilty Remnant. The B-plot could have worked better throughout the first season if it had been made more clear what Wayne's purpose was before the finale, but it all ties together and makes sense by then.

27. Season 1, Episode 4: “B.J. and the A.C.”

A Christmas episode about Kevin replacing a Baby Jesus incorporates some of the show's classic religious implications, though it feels a little like a Seinfeld plotline: a lot of nothing significant. It doesn't help that the previous episode was one of the best of the first season, so this was a somewhat generic follow-up.

28. Season 1, Episode 2: “Penguin One, Us Zero”

The Leftovers' second episode meanders quite a bit while figuring out what type of program it wants to be. The hour doesn't capitalize on the heft of the pilot, instead focusing too much on Meg's introduction into the Guilty Remnant and Tom's trials with the despicable false deity, Wayne.