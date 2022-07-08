Ranking Every Fallout Game Available Today

One of the best-known IPs in the industry, Fallout, is a series of post-apocalyptic RPGs from Bethesda Softworks.

With four main entries and two spinoffs, the Fallout universe was first introduced to the world in 1997 with the release of the original Fallout.

Fallout games have dominated the gaming scene with stellar reviews and impressive sales, excluding the ill-fated Fallout 76.

Today, we'll take a trip down memory lane and go through all six Fallout games.

Fallout 1 (1997)

Fallout, the game that started it all, was developed by Interplay Studios and released in 1997.

Set in post-apocalyptic Southern California in 2161, Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game received praise from critics. With an advanced character creation system featuring skills, traits, and perks, a good story, and the ability to recruit NPCs, Fallout truly revived the RPG genre.

Unfortunately, Fallout didn't perform as well in terms of sales. While it was a profitable project, it failed to meet expectations, which is one of the reasons Bethesda eventually bought the series and IP.

Image Credit: Interplay Entertainment.

Fallout 2 (1998)

Despite disappointing financial results, Fallout was still considered an excellent RPG with a growing and vocal fan base, enabling Interplay Studios to secure and release a sequel: Fallout 2.

With Fallout hailed as the savior of computer RPGs, people had high expectations for Fallout 2. Featuring a new story in the same Fallout universe and graphics and gameplay improvements such as NPC commands, Fallout 2 can be considered an overall upgrade from its prequel.

Fallout 2 has a more intense vocabulary with cussing and sexual themes such as prostitution and sexuality as legitimate gameplay tactics. So if that's alright with you, then head right in.

Image Credit: Interplay Entertainment.

Fallout 3 (2008)

After acquiring the Fallout series and its IP, Bethesda developed and published Fallout 3, directed by Todd Howard. The release came ten years after the release of Fallout 2.

From the people that made the critically acclaimed Elder Scrolls series, Fallout 3 was a groundbreaking role-playing game of its time. Featuring modernized graphics with first and third-person perspectives, Fallout 3 delivers the same post-apocalyptic RPG experience with the same perk system in a new and fresh way.

Still, the main storyline received criticism as being dull and choices having minimal impact on the ending. The response was a spinoff game, Fallout: New Vegas.

Image Credit: Bethesda Game Studios.

Fallout: New Vegas (2010)

Unlike Fallout 3, Obsidian Entertainment created and Bethesda published Fallout: New Vegas, which boasted an improved storyline. Choices you make can drastically change the game's ending, and quests can end in various manners depending on your actions.

Furthermore, New Vegas has a faction system, meaning how you treat each NPC from each faction matters. Especially when NPCs interact with you differently depending on their faction points.

These improvements earned the spinoff a top spot in the Fallout series, with Fallout: New Vegas heralded as one of the best RPG games ever to be released.

Image Credit: Obsidian Entertainment.

Fallout 4 (2015)

Fallout 4 might not be the best, but it is good. Developed and published by Bethesda, Fallout 4 has a stale main storyline peppered with many fascinating and fun side quests, which is customary of any Bethesda game.

The significant changes to this one would be that loot from enemies now has a chance to drop in varying qualities. For example, legendary enemies can drop special-grade weapons with modifiers such as crit chance or lockpicking. These can enhance your gameplay depending on what modifiers you obtain.

Even though some strange bugs are plaguing the game, Fallout 4 is still an incredible experience and a great addition to the Fallout series.

Image Credit: Bethesda Game Studios.

Fallout 76 (2018)

Fallout 76 is widely known for its infamously bug-ridden launch and half-baked promises. The bugs aside, Fallout 76 lacked proper storytelling, NPCs to interact with, and unimpressive graphics. In addition, instead of being Fallout 4 with multiplayer, the game ended up being a glitchy and incomplete nightmare. With all that's happened, it's no surprise it's regarded as the worst Fallout game ever to be released.

However, Bethesda has doubled its efforts to fix this game since its disastrous launch. So fast forward to our present time, the year 2022, and Fallout 76 looks much better. But there are still plenty of issues plaguing the game, so we'd recommend you wait and see.

Image Credit: Bethesda Game Studios.

What's Next?

Bethesda recently revealed that Fallout 5 is already in development. Hopefully, Bethesda learned from its mistakes with Fallout 76 and will be able to deliver a worthy successor to Fallout 4.

With Starfield planned for 2023 and The Elders Scrolls 6 in the pipe, you shouldn't expect to see Fallout 5 land before 2025. However, we know Bethesda will build Fallout 5 on their new Creation Engine 2. Anything beyond this is speculation and gossip, as Bethesda has not confirmed any other details.

Hopefully, when Fallout 5 does come out, it will be an internet sensation on release, rather than the catastrophe that was Fallout 76. Fingers crossed!

Image Credit: Bethesda Game Studios.

Featured Image Credit: Shutterstock.