Every James Mangold Movie Ranked

James Mangold is a versatile American filmmaker known for successfully dabbling in several movie genres. Mangold's tackled many types of films, from biographical sports dramas and mystery thrillers to superhero offerings and westerns.

His movies have garnered 14 Academy Award nominations, winning four, but he's yet to receive any recognition in the all-important Best Director category.

That may change in the future, and we hope for Mangold's sake it does because he's provided us with years of solid entertainment, but, in the meantime, we're going to rank all 12 of his movies from best to worst.

1 – Logan (2017)

Logan is a superhero movie, the third and final installment in the Wolverine trilogy following 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine and 2013's The Wolverine, and the tenth installment in the X-Men franchise. Inspired by the “Old Man Logan” comic book plot, it follows an aged and ailing Wolverine and an extremely ill Charles Xavier as they defend a young mutant with similar powers to the former from a militant group.

Hugh Jackman plays Logan, AKA Wolverine, for the ninth time, and it's his best performance as the eponymous character. Patrick Stewart provides excellent support as Professor X. Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, and Dafne Keen provide outstanding support. Logan is one of the best superhero films ever made. It's gritty, deliciously brutal, well-acted, and surprisingly profound and emotional. It received an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay but deserved more, not least for Jackman's performance.

2 – Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Ford v Ferrari (also known as Le Mans '66 in some parts of Europe) is a biographical sports drama movie about a determined team of American and Swedish engineers and designers battling corporate interference and the laws of physics to build Ford a racecar capable of defeating Ferrari at the 1966 2 Hours of Le Mans event.

The fantastic cast includes the brilliant Matt Damon and Christian Bale as racing drivers Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles, Jon Bernthal, Caitríona Balfe, Tracy Letts, and Josh Lucas. Ford v Ferrari is a stylish and polished film that combines epic motorsport action with investing human drama. It's thrilling, engaging, nostalgic, filled with excellent performances, and based on a great story. It received four nominations at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won two for Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing.

3 – 3:10 to Yuma (2007)

3:10 to Yuma is a Western action drama movie and the second adaptation of Elmore Leonard's 1953 short story “Three-Ten to Yuma” after the 1957 film of the same name. It follows a drought-impoverished one-legged rancher and Civil War veteran who takes on the dangerous job of bringing the notorious leader of a group of outlaws to justice.

It's a remake that's undoubtedly better than the original. It stars Russell Crowe as Ben Wade, the ruthless outlaw, and Christian Bale as Dan Evans, the rancher trying to bring the outlaw down, and they're both electric. The impressive supporting cast includes Peter Fonda, Gretchen Mol, Ben Foster, Dallas Roberts, Alan Tudyk, Vinessa Shaw, and Logan Lerman. 3:10 to Yuma is a sharp, brutal, intelligent, and mesmerizing film with lots of entertaining action. It received two Academy Award nominations for Best Original Score and Best Sound Mixing.

4 – Heavy (1995)

Heavy is an independent drama movie about an unhappy and overweight roadhouse cook whose life changes when a beautiful and soft-spoken college drop-out begins working as a waitress at the roadside restaurant he and his mother own.

It's Mangold's directorial debut and a highly impressive one. It stars Pruitt Taylor Vince and Shelley Winters as son and mother Victor and Dolly Modino and Liv Tyler as Callie, the young woman who comes to work for them. Deborah Harry, Joe Grifasi, and Evan Dando also appear. The cast all perform well. Heavy is a realistic, subtle, humanistic, and intelligent mood piece of a film buoyed by its talented cast, who thrive on its lack of dialogue with clever performances reliant on gestures and glances. Mangold drew lots of praise for it, and deservedly so.

5 – Walk the Line (2005)

Walk the Line is a biographical drama movie based on two autobiographies by Johnny Cash: 1975's Man in Black: His Own Story in His Own Words and 1997's Cash: The Autobiography. It chronicles the American singer-songwriter's early life, his romance with fellow performer June Carter, his meteoric rise in the country music scene, and his drug addiction.

It stars Joaquin Phoenix as Cash, Reese Witherspoon as Carter, and Ginnifer Goodwin and Robert Patrick in prominent supporting roles. Phoenix and Witherspoon are fantastic and have great chemistry, with the former going as far as sounding like Cash singing and the latter infectiously energetic. Walk the Line is an emotional, personal, fun, and charming film with excellent performances. It received five Academy Award nominations, including Best Actor for Phoenix and Best Actress for Witherspoon, with Witherspoon winning the latter and the film's only Oscar.

6 – Cop Land (1997)

Cop Land is a neo-noir crime drama movie about the sheriff of Garrison, a small New Jersey town, coming into conflict with the corrupt New York City police officers who reside in the community.

It stars Sylvester Stallone in one of his finest roles as Freddy Heflin, the small-town sheriff, alongside the immense talents of Harvey Keitel, Ray Liotta, and Robert De Niro. The ensemble supporting cast includes Robert Patrick, Michael Rapaport, Peter Berg, Janeane Garofalo, Annabella Sciorra, Noah Emmerich, and Cathy Moriarty. Cop Land is an ambitious, well-written, adeptly performed, and hard-edged film with great fleshed-out characters.

7 – The Wolverine (2013)

The Wolverine is a superhero movie based on the 1982 limited series Wolverine, the second film in the Wolverine trilogy following 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and the sixth installment in the X-Men franchise. It follows the eponymous character to Japan, where he struggles with guilt over Jean Grey's death and must battle a deadly samurai after being stripped of his healing powers.

Hugh Jackman is, as always, excellent as the eponymous character in a movie that's a lot less cartoonish than most comic book offerings – at least until the final act, which regresses into near ridiculousness. Hiroyuki Sanada, Tao Okamoto, Rila Fukushima, Famke Janssen, and Will Yun Lee provide decent support. The Wolverine is stylish, action-packed with some scintillating sequences, and full of colorful and intriguing characters.

8 – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the sequel to 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and the fifth and final installment in the Indiana Jones franchise. It chronicles the eponymous Jones and his estranged goddaughter's attempts to locate a powerful artifact in 1969 before a Nazi-turned-NASA scientist who wants to change the outcome of World War II with it.

Harrison Ford plays Jones for the fifth and last time and performs admirably, given that he's in his 80s. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen provide outstanding support. Understandably, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is not as thrilling as the earlier films in the franchise. Still, it's nostalgic, awe-inspiring, action-packed, funny, and entertaining.

9 – Identity (2003)

Identity is a mystery thriller movie inspired by Agatha Christie's 1939 novel, And Then There Were None. It follows ten strangers in a remote Nevada hotel as they become stranded from the rest of the world during a harsh rainstorm and get mysteriously killed off one at a time.

The brilliant ensemble cast includes John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Amanda Peet, Alfred Molina, Clea DuVall, Rebecca De Mornay, John C. McGinley, and Jake Busey. Identity is a highly original, multi-faceted, thrilling, scary, expertly crafted film with an enthusiastic cast on top form and a pleasantly surprising and ingenious twist with the ability to impress or frustrate you.

10 – Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Girl, Interrupted is a psychological drama movie based on Susanna Kaysen's 1993 memoir. It's about a young woman, Kaysen, whose attempt to take her life by overdosing on aspirin and alcohol results in her getting institutionalized at a psychiatric hospital for a year and a half.

It stars Winona Ryder, who's terrific as 18-year-old Kaysen, with a superb supporting cast including Angelina Jolie as sociopath Lisa Rowe, Clea DuVall, Elisabeth Moss, Brittany Murphy, Whoopi Goldberg, Jared Leto, Angela Bettis, Vanessa Redgrave, and Jeffrey Tambor. Girl, Interrupted is an intriguing, intense, powerful, and sensitive film. It received one Academy Award nomination, which Jolie won for Best Supporting Actress.

11 – Kate & Leopold (2001)

Kate & Leopold is a fantasy rom-com about an English Duke from 1876 who gets inadvertently dragged through a time portal to modern-day New York City by his great-great-grandson, where he falls for a plucky advertising executive who's also the ex-girlfriend of his great-great-grandson.

It stars Meg Ryan as Kate McKay, the advertising executive; Hugh Jackman as Leopold the 3rd Duke of Albany; and Liev Schreiber as Stuart Besser, Leopold's great-great-grandson. Jackman is charming, as usual. Breckin Meyer, Natasha Lyonne, Bradley Whitford, and Philip Bosco appear in supporting roles. Kate & Leopold is slightly bland and undoubtedly predictable, but its plot is intelligent, providing hope for those unlucky in love.

12 – Knight and Day (2010)

Knight and Day is a satirical action comedy about a classic car restorer who unwittingly gets embroiled in a situation involving a disgraced spy who's on the run from the CIA and trying to clear his name.

Tom Cruise plays Roy Miller, AKA Matthew Knight, the spy, and Cameron Diaz plays June Havens, the car restorer. The supporting cast includes Peter Sarsgaard, Viola Davis, Jordi Mollà, Paul Dano, Gal Gadot, and Maggie Grace. Knight and Day isn't a good movie, but neither is it terrible. Cruise and Diaz give charming performances and have great chemistry, but the whole thing is underwhelming. There's plenty of action and energy, but it doesn't have much impact. It's about as mediocre as action films get.