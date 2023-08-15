Jenna Ortega has seen her star rise in the past year and is fast becoming one of the most sought-after performers in Hollywood.

She started her career in 2012 as a 10-year-old child actress and rose to prominence on television, notably as young Jane in The CW's Jane the Virgin and as Harley Diaz in the Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle.

She's appeared in fourteen movies and has more in the pipeline, such as the crime thriller Finestkind later this year and next year's highly-anticipated comedy horror sequel Beetlejuice 2.

In this piece, find every Jenna Ortega movie ranked, starting with the best and working down.

1 – X (2022, Directed by Ti West)

X follows the cast and crew of an adult film who gather on an elderly couple's rural Texas farm and find their lives under threat from the murderous couple.

It stars Mia Goth in a dual role as the elderly Pearl and young adult actress Maxine, with Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure, Scott Mescudi, and Ortega in supporting roles. Ortega plays Lorraine Day, the girlfriend of the adult movie's director, who performs in a scene against his wishes. She's brilliant, but Goth steals the show. X features great performances, lots of delicious gore and depravity, some humor, and meticulous detail. It captures the feel of backwoods America similarly to 1974's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, one of the scariest movies ever.

2 – The Fallout (2021, Directed by Megan Park)

The Fallout stars Ortega as Vada Cavell, a student who hides in a bathroom stall with two schoolmates as a school shooting occurs. She gives a mature performance, perfectly conveying the terror experienced by her character and the terrible after-effects. The Fallout is an empathetic, emotional, powerful, and well-acted film that expertly deals with trauma and grief. The score deserves special praise for setting the tone so well.

3 – Iron Man 3 (2013, Directed by Shane Black)

It doesn't rank alongside the best films in the MCU, but Iron Man 3 is still underrated. Robert Downey Jr. is as good as ever as Tony Stark and supported by a great cast, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce, Rebecca Hall, William Sadler, Miguel Ferrer, Jon Favreau, Ben Kingsley, and Ty Simpkins. Ortega has a minor role as the vice president's disabled daughter, pivotal in highlighting the allure and danger of the villain's Extremis serum. The movie is darker than its predecessors but action-packed and witty, with excellent special effects, an intriguing villain, and a mighty twist.

4 – Scream (2022, Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett)

Scream is a slasher horror movie, the sequel to 2011's Scream 4, and the fifth installment in the eponymous franchise. Two-and-a-half decades after the original Woodsboro murders, Scream chronicles the emergence of another Ghostface killer who targets people linked to the first spate of killings.

Marley Shelton, Skeet Ulrich, Roger L. Jackson, Heather Matarazzo, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell reprise their roles from previous Scream films. The newcomers to the franchise include Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, and Ortega, who gives a standout performance as Tara Carpenter, the half-sister of Billy Loomis' daughter Sam Carpenter. Scream is a brilliantly meta and modern installment in the iconic franchise. It's intelligent and irreverent in its humor but lacking in significant scares.

5 – Scream VI (2023, Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett)

Scream VI is a slasher horror movie, the sequel to 2022's Scream, and the sixth installment in the eponymous franchise. In this one, the survivors of the Woodsboro legacy murders from the previous film get targeted by another Ghostface killer in New York City.

Ortega reprises her role as Tara Carpenter and again stands out as one of the movie's best performers. Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox join Ortega in appearing as their characters from earlier films. Josh Segarra, Jack Champion, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, Tony Revolori, Samara Weaving, Henry Czerny, and Dermot Mulroney also join the cast. Scream VI equals its predecessor's quality, and its inventive set-piece climax arguably exceeds any other in the franchise. Still, the new setting doesn't help the film escape the fact that the Scream franchise is getting a little repetitive now, and one 2020s sequel was enough.

6 – Wyrm (2019, Directed by Christopher Winterbauer)

Wyrm is a comedy movie based on director Winterbauer's 2017 short film of the same name. It follows an awkward young teen in an alternate 1990s as he attempts to complete a bizarre school requirement to remove his electronic collar that will only unlock upon having his first kiss.

It stars the unknown Theo Taplitz as the eponymous character, and he's impressive. The supporting cast includes Lulu Wilson, Lukas Gage, Sosie Bacon, and Rosemarie DeWitt. Ortega has a minor role as Suzie and does fine. Wyrm does a fantastic job of expanding the world established in the short film. It's a funny, earnest, deliberately cringeworthy, original take on the familiar coming-of-age premise, with quirky and intriguing characters.

7 – American Carnage (2022, Directed by Diego Hallivis)

American Carnage is a comedy horror movie that follows a group of detained children of undocumented immigrants who get the chance to have their charges dropped if they volunteer to provide care to older adults, but all isn't as it seems.

It's an intelligent film, echoing other allegorical offerings like Get Out. American Carnage stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Eric Dane, Brett Cullen, Jorge Diaz, and Ortega, who superbly plays Camila, an emo punk girl and one of the main characters. It's a compelling, sometimes humorous movie that takes a blunt and shocking approach to getting its message across. The method is effective and makes for a creepy experience, but it's sometimes too in-your-face.

8 – Studio 666 (2022, Directed by BJ McDonnell)

Studio 666 is a comedy horror movie following the iconic Foo Fighters moving into a cursed mansion in the Encino area of Los Angeles, California, to record a new album and face evil supernatural forces.

It stars the very game members of the Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee, as well as Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jeff Garlin, Lionel Richie, John Carpenter, and Ortega, who plays Skye Willow, drummer of the fictional heavy metal band Dream Widow, in a brief and bloody cameo. Studio 666 is lighthearted and silly, with some mildly funny moments, but it falls victim to the comedy horror curse of not being either comedic or scary enough. It's often too juvenile and over-the-top and goes on for too long.

9 – Yes Day (2021, Directed by Miguel Arteta)

Yes Day is a family comedy movie based on Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld's 2009 children's book. It chronicles a day when a mom and dad who usually say no decide to say yes to the craziest requests of their children with a few ground rules so they can have some real adventurous fun.

It stars Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez as parents Allison and Carlos Torres, and they give likable performances. Ortega performs energetically as Katerina “Katie” Torres, their oldest daughter. Yes Day is a lighthearted, sweet, wholesome, utterly benign film with some funny moments and admirable diversity, but it's also overly silly at times, unremarkable and mundane.

10 – The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020, Directed by Mcg)

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is a black comedy slasher horror movie and a sequel to 2017's The Babysitter. It follows Cole Johnson two years after he survived a satanic blood cult led by his former babysitter as he deals with high school life and demonic enemies old and new.

Judah Lewis stars as Cole, alongside Emily Alyn Lind, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, Samara Weaving, Ken Marino, and Ortega, who wonderfully plays Phoebe Atwell, a snake-loving goth girl and a new student at Cole's school. The Babysitter: Killer Queen is significantly inferior to its predecessor, offering nothing new and making weirdly dated references. It's undoubtedly as gory as a slasher should be, but it's unoriginal, uninspired, and dull.

11 – Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013, Directed by James Wan)

Insidious: Chapter 2 is a supernatural horror movie, the sequel to 2010's Insidious, and the second installment in the Insidious franchise. It follows husband and wife Josh and Renai Lambert, who, after witnessing their son become a vessel to supernatural entities in the previous film, look to identify why they have become so dangerously connected to the spirit world.

Josh and Renai are played by Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne, with support from Lin Shaye, Ty Simpkins, and Barbara Hershey. Ortega plays Annie, a character who briefly appears at the end and is capable of astral projection. Insidious: Chapter 2 lacks its predecessor's suspense, tension, and spine-tingling terror. It does so very well when it does scare, but the scares are few and far between. The cinematography and sound are eerie, but poor dialogue, unenthusiastic performances, and a confusing chronology spoil things.

12 – After Words (2015, Directed by Juan Feldman)

After Words is a drama movie about a librarian who becomes suicidal after losing her job, she travels to Costa Rica for one final fantastic trip, where she meets a younger man, potentially scuppering her plans to take her life by swallowing a bottle of pills once it's over.

Marcia Gay Harden plays Jane, the librarian, and Óscar Jaenada plays Juan Chapa, the younger man she meets. Ortega appears as Anna Chapa, Juan's curious daughter. After Words is a dreary film that even Harden's immense talent can't save, though it doesn't help that she plays the most stereotypically dull librarian ever conceived. The film's setting is lovely, and the actors try their best, but it offers nothing new to the overused trope of a middle-aged spinster meeting a younger exotic man.

13 – An Elephant's Journey (2018, Directed by Mark Drury Taylor)

An Elephant's Journey (known initially as Saving Flora) is a family drama about the eponymous 14-year-old circus elephant who can no longer perform tricks. On the night before she's due to be euthanized, the circus owner's daughter sneaks her away and attempts to save her, navigating harsh terrain to do so.

Ortega stars as Dawn, the circus owner's daughter, and gives a passionate and heartfelt performance. The film also features David Arquette, Rhea Perlman, and Tom Arnold. Sadly, An Elephant's Journey isn't a good movie. Beyond Ortega, nobody performs well and, to make matters worse, this film about a captive elephant uses a badly treated captive elephant as its animal star. Kids might enjoy it if they watch it, but you should ethically steer clear of it.

14 – The Little Rascals Save The Day (2014, Directed by Alex Zamm)

The Little Rascals Save the Day is a direct-to-video comedy movie and the second feature adaptation of Hal Roach's Our Gang series of shorts after the 1994 film. It follows the attempts of the eponymous group of children to win a talent contest to raise enough money to save a bakery from shutting down.

It stars Doris Roberts, Greg Germann, Lex Medlin, Valerie Azlynn, Jet Jurgensmeyer, and Ortega, who charmingly plays Mary Ann, a member of the eponymous group and outshines everyone else. The Little Rascals Save the Day might entertain younger children, but it's too silly and poorly acted to take seriously. When it's not making cringeworthy jokes, it's incredibly dull. The 1994 version is terrible, but it's better than this.