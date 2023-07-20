Every Lily-Rose Depp Movie Ranked

Lily-Ross Depp is the actress daughter of Hollywood A-listers Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. While nepotism is rife in the entertainment world, she's undoubtedly a talented performer in her own right.

She's currently starring in the HBO drama series The Idol and has appeared in 11 movies. They vary wildly in quality, but one constant is that she does a decent job in her roles in them all.

In this piece, we'll rank every feature-length film Lily-Rose Depp has ever been in, starting with the best one.

1 – A Faithful Man (2018, directed by Louis Garrel)

A Faithful Man is a French romantic comedy-drama movie about a couple whose relationship gets complicated when the woman, Marianne, leaves the man, Abel, for his best friend, the father of her child, then returns to the man after his best friend dies.

Depp plays Ève, the sister of the deceased man who's been obsessed with Abel since she was an adolescent. She performs very well and shows a surprisingly adept comedic side. A Faithful Man also stars Laetitia Casta, Joseph Engel, and Louis Garrel, all of whom are great. It's a highly entertaining movie that expertly shifts in tone throughout. It's absurd in the best way and cleverly finds new ways to refresh the rom-com genre.

2 – The King (2019, directed by David Michôd)

The King is an epic war movie chronicling the rise of Henry V as king following his father's death, his attempts to manage palace politics, the war his dad left behind, and the emotional baggage he already carried.

Timothée Chalamet stars as Henry V, and the excellent supporting cast includes Joel Edgerton, Robert Pattinson, Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, and Depp, who plays Catherine of Valois, who marries Henry. It's a small role, but she performs it well. Chalamet is excellent as the reckless, immature ruler. The King isn't perhaps as good as its parts suggest, but it's still slick and sturdy, with good performances and solid source material.

3 – Crisis (2021, directed by Nicholas Jarecki)

Crisis is a crime thriller movie that occurs during an opioid epidemic and sees the paths of an undercover police officer, a university research scientist, and a grieving mother intertwine.

The impressive ensemble cast includes Gary Oldman, Evangeline Lilly, Armie Hammer, Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, Luke Evans, Kid Cudi, Martin Donovan, Mia Kirshner, and Depp. Depp plays Emmie Kelly, a drug addict, and does a fine job, but Oldman and Lilly shine brightest. Crisis is an intense, intelligent, provocative film with terrific performances and a complex, intriguing story. Its script, however, could be better.

4 – Silent Night (2021, directed by Camille Griffin)

Silent Night is an apocalyptic Christmas black comedy movie about friends getting together for Christmas one last time before an unspecified apocalypse wipes out all humanity.

It has a brilliant cast led by a particularly charming Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode. Depp plays Sophie, the wife of James, played by Sope Dirisu, and she's very game, along with her co-stars. Silent Night is one of the darkest Christmas films you'll ever watch, with some morbid humor. It's well-written and an intelligent social commentary. However, don't watch it if you're trying to get in a festive mood, as it's decidedly bleak and acerbic.

5 – The Dancer (2016, directed by Stéphanie Di Giusto)

The Dancer is a biographical historical drama movie based on Giovanni Lista's 2007 novel Loïe Fuller: Danseuse de la Belle Époque and a co-production between France, Belgium, and the Czech Republic. It's about the life of American dancer Loïe Fuller and her complex relationship with protégé and rival Isadora Duncan.

Multi-talented French performer Soko stars as Fuller, and the supporting cast includes Gaspard Ulliel, Mélanie Thierry, and Depp, who plays Isadora Duncan, Fuller's rival. Both Soko and Depp are fantastic – the latter dazzles as Duncan – and The Dancer is an assured and bold movie, but it's a little formulaic as biopics go.

6 – Tusk (2014, directed by Kevin Smith)

Tusk is an independent body horror comedy movie and the first installment in Smith's planned True North trilogy. It's about an arrogant podcaster who travels to Canada to interview a viral sensation and meets an eccentric retired sailor with sinister plans connected to his obsession with a walrus called Mr. Tusk.

It was Depp's first film credit, and she has a small role as a store clerk, performing just fine. The core cast includes Michael Parks, Justin Long, Haley Joel Osment, Genesis Rodriguez, and Depp's father, Johnny. Tusk is a thoroughly bizarre and twisted movie but in a pleasant way. It's silly, self-deprecating, and snarky. That said, some attempts at humor fall flat, and some people will find the whole thing too disgusting to sit through.

7 – Wolf (2021, directed by Nathalie Biancheri)

Wolf is an Irish-Polish psychological drama movie about a boy who suffers from zoanthropy, believes he is a wolf, and gets committed to a mental asylum following an attack on his brother.

It has a fantastic cast, including George MacKay, Paddy Considine, Eileen Walsh, Fionn O'Shea, Lola Petticrew, and Depp, who plays a fellow asylum patient who believes she's a wildcat. Depp, MacKay, and Considine are all great, and it's an interesting social allegory, but Wolf is disjointed and suffers from poor direction and a weak script, and tonally it's all over the place.

8 – Voyagers (2021, directed by Neil Burger)

Voyagers is a sci-fi movie following a group of teenage astronauts sent on a multi-generational mission in 2063 to colonize a habitable planet beyond our solar system amidst runaway climate change and declining habitability on Earth. During the mission, they discover their minds are getting suppressed, and the whole thing descends into chaos.

The excellent core cast includes Tye Sheridan, Fionn Whitehead, Colin Farrell, and Depp, who plays Sela, the mission's chief medical officer. While its stars are enthusiastic and give it their all, and the visuals are nice, Voyagers offers nothing new (it feels like a lowbrow futuristic Lord of the Flies written for young adults) and doesn't reach its intriguing potential.

9 – Yoga Hosers (2016, directed by Kevin Smith)

Yoga Hosers is a comedy horror movie and the second installment in Smith's planned True North trilogy. It's about two 15-year-old yoga enthusiasts battling an evil force threatening to rise from its underground lair, which will foil their plans for a big party.

Depp plays Colleen Collette, one of the two girls, and Smith's daughter Harley Quinn Smith plays Colleen McKenzie, the other one. They're both quite zesty and have great chemistry. The supporting cast includes Depp's dad Johnny, Justin Long, Austin Butler, Adam Brody, Natasha Lyonne, and Haley Joel Osment. However, all of that amounts to nothing, as Yoga Hosers is mostly unfunny and feels self-indulgent from Smith. Its two young leads having fun is the only thing that makes it remotely watchable.

10 – Planetarium (2016, directed by Rebecca Zlotowski)

Planetarium (also known as The Summoning in the United Kingdom) is a French-Belgian drama movie about two sisters believed to possess the supernatural ability to channel spirits whose paths cross with a visionary French producer while they perform séances in Paris.

Depp plays Kate Barlow, one of the gifted sisters, and Natalie Portman plays Laura Barlow, the other one. They both do okay, given the material. However, while Planetarium looks tremendous and the movie's costuming is extravagant, it's a major mess. The story is underdeveloped, and the film has paradoxical traits whereby too many ideas get juggled at once in some parts, and absolutely nothing happens in others.

11. Savage (2018, directed by Vincent Mariette)

Savage is a mystery drama thriller set during summer somewhere in the South of France, where teenagers are disappearing, and rumors are rife regarding what is happening to them, prompting a teenage girl to attempt to solve the mystery.

The teenage girl, Laura, is played by Depp. While it's one of her least expressive performances, she does fine leading an otherwise little-known cast. Savage is a severely limited movie with a derivative story lacking creativity and a poor script, and its flashback format feels particularly uneven. Its best trait is that it creates an eerie and suspenseful atmosphere, but that's where the praise ends.