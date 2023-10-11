Every Major Resident Evil Game, Ranked

All kinds of famous franchises have become synonymous with horror games – Castlevania, Dead Space, or Five Nights at Freddy’s all come to mind when people think of horrifying video game experiences. Few have surpassed the notoriety of Resident Evil, the best and most celebrated horror franchise in all of pop culture.

Since the release of their first game in 1996, Resident Evil has earned a well-deserved place in gaming history, bringing a new level of sophistication, drama, and action to the horror game. For 25 years, Capcom has single-handedly reshaped the horror vehicle as players know it, influencing an untold number of video games.

From the series’ earliest installments to later remakes, check out every main Resident Evil game in the saga, ranked from best to worst.

Resident Evil 4 (2005)

While nobody could take anything away from the influence the original Resident Evil had in the gaming industry, no one can argue against Resident Evil 4 being the definitive installment of the series, either. Striking a fine line between horror and action, this haunting third-person shooter challenges, terrifies, and addicts players from the beginning.

One of the greatest video games of all time, Resident Evil 4 is an effective example of a perfect video game, possessing little to no apparent weaknesses and an abundance of obvious strengths. Between its ahead-of-its-time graphics and gameplay and emphasis on gothic horror, it’s perhaps the most well-rounded horror game ever made.

Resident Evil 2 (2019)

After the critical failures of Resident Evil 6, Capcom returned the Resident Evil series to its roots, harking back to the same B-movie-style horror tone they’d relied on for over two decades. Following in the footsteps of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, the company released a seminal remake of Resident Evil 2, a game that had a significant role in re-establishing fan interest in the then-waning Resident Evil series.

With a story and setting that pays careful homage to the original Resident Evil 2, this 2019 remake does survival horror right, utilizing the same balance of action and horror as its numerous predecessors. Thanks to its improved graphics and gameplay as well, Resident Evil 2 ‘19 provides a more nuanced experience for gamers of every background.

Resident Evil: Village (2021)

If Resident Evil served as a major improvement on its immediate precursors, the same holds true for Resident Evil: Village and its preceding title, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Capturing the same survival horror tone of Biohazard, Village swapped the sweltering bayou heat of Biohazard for the wintery tundra of the Romanian mountains.

Complete with a larger variety of explorable locations, heavier weapons, and even more threatening bosses, Village took everything that worked with Biohazard and fleshed it out to greater effect. As with Resident Evil 4, it also introduced a more focused emphasis on combat and boss battles, with Biohazard protagonist Ethan Winters battling hordes of zombies, vampires, and ravenous werewolves, yielding some positive results in terms of finished gameplay.

Resident Evil (1996)

The game that started it all, 1996’s Resident Evil earns significant brownie points for its well-defined place in gaming history. Like Metal Gear Solid or the original Mario games, today’s heightening gaming standards might date the gameplay, but it's responsible for reshaping the industry in an untold number of ways.

With a kitschy story straight out of a George Romero film, Capcom composed a masterful video game out of a simple premise. As S.T.A.R.S operatives Chris Redfield or Jill Valentine, players blast their way out of a gothic mansion overrun with zombies and other mutated creatures. It’s a straightforward idea explored to its fullest by Capcom, ensuring a game of both startling simplicity and a cohesive balance between action and horror.

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

The latest in Capcom’s recent series of Resident Evil remakes, 2023's Resident Evil 4 had a tough act to follow when it came to measuring up to the esteem of Resident Evil 4. Rather than offering a radical new take on the series’ most famous installment, however, Capcom added just enough changes to ‘23’s Resident Evil 4 that helped differentiate it from its predecessor.

With improved graphics and more fluid gameplay, Resident Evil 4 took a cult classic and updated it just enough to capture modern gamers’ interests. Though not exactly reinventing the wheel when it came to improving upon Resident Evil 4, it’s worth pointing out Resident Evil 4 had very little to improve upon in the first place. Nevertheless, ‘23’s Resident Evil 4 still maintained the heights set by Capcom in more recent years, continuing Resident Evil’s renaissance period for another few years.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017)

In 2012, the Resident Evil franchise had reached its lowest point, ushering in the disappointing Resident Evil 6. Sensing audiences’ dissatisfaction with the game, Capcom reverted back to the horror elements that made the Resident Evil series well-known, creating possibly the most terrifying R.E. game yet.

Changing the entire trajectory of Resident Evil in more ways than one, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard follows everyman Ethan Winters as he searches for his missing wife in the swamps of Louisiana, uncovering a dilapidated household filled with horrors beyond his imagination. The break from the series’ continuity – along the first-person point of view and more intricate focus on survival horror – provided Resident Evil a much-needed breath of fresh air from the shooter-driven nature of Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6.

Resident Evil: Code Veronica (2000)

Perhaps the most underrated installment in the Resident Evil canon yet, Resident Evil: Code Veronica marks the first instance of the R.E. series using a fully-rendered 3D environment for players to interact with.

Technical achievements aside, Code Veronica also infuses horror and action, retaining the same campy tone of the first three Resident Evil games. A spiritual predecessor to Resident Evil 4, it also moved the R.E. franchise beyond the bounds of its American settings, taking Chris and Claire Redfield on an international journey from an isolated island prison in the Southern Ocean to the frozen plains of Antarctica. Sure, the graphics might look a bit wonky today, but the cohesive gameplay, enthralling storyline, and vivid characterization make it an integral chapter in Chris and Claire’s overall journey through R.E.’s continuity.

Resident Evil 2 (1998)

Without Resident Evil 2, 1996’s Resident Evil would’ve been a mere novelty – an influential relic in the annals of gaming, but one that never failed to move past its initial prologue. Resident Evil 2 changed that, establishing the Resident Evil series as a franchise here to stay within the gaming community.

A notable example of a standout sequel, Resident Evil 2 took everything that worked about Resident Evil and stretched it to its maximum capacity. Whereas the original Resident Evil stressed a claustrophobic environment packed with enemies and puzzles, Resident Evil 2 offered players the chance to wander the zombie-infested streets of Raccoon City. Opening the doors to the Resident Evil series both from a literal and metaphorical perspective, it helped push the boundaries of the R.E. universe in captivating new ways.

Resident Evil (2002)

Six years hardly seems enough time for a game to warrant a remake. When it came to general developments and technical innovations within the industry, though, Capcom took advantage of these improved gaming mechanics to create a unique and unforgettable remake of 1996’s Resident Evil.

Drawing on more comprehensive gameplay and polished visuals, 2002’s Resident Evil rose above the dated aspects of its source material, creating a game that continues to hold up over 20 years later. Treading a fine line between ‘80s cinematic horror, realistic gore, and enemies that refuse to stay dead for very long, it’s Resident Evil at its absolute finest.

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (1999)

While fans often cite Resident Evil 3: Nemesis as the weakest of the initial four Resident Evil games, it still offers plenty to love with this 1999 release. For starters, it doubles down on one of the standout characteristics of Resident Evil 2 (the looming presence of Mr. X), trading the hulking trench coat T-00 Tyrant for the eponymous Nemesis.

As formidable a foe as Nemesis was, Resident Evil 3’s most glaring issue is its short length, especially compared to its well-paced sister titles. Ending with a sudden climax in what feels like the halfway point of the game, Capcom could’ve doubled or tripled Resident Evil 3’s length, expanding upon its story twofold. Despite this, it still makes use of some clever mechanics and a larger environment for players to explore, all the while dodging the constant appearances of the titular villain.

Resident Evil 5 (2009)

As with their past releases, Capcom took everything critics and fans had praised about Resident Evil 4 and weaved into its successor, Resident Evil 5. Unfortunately, by this time, the company started to turn its attention more towards the action genre, tipping the balance Resident Evil had strived so hard to maintain between action and horror with its earlier titles.

Moving its narrative to West Africa, Resident Evil 5 became the first game in the series to make use of a two-player cooperative setting, with players controlling Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine as they search for their traitorous arch-enemy, Albert Wesker. While there’s no refuting the game’s impressive graphics, immersive environments, and smooth gameplay, the tonal change in direction met with a mixed response from most players in 2009.

Resident Evil 3 (2020)

In many ways, the problems of 2020’s Resident Evil 3 remake stem from the initial Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. In the case of both games, each title suffers from an all-too-short length, drawing to a close just as it feels the action should be reaching its peak. Besides, Resident Evil 3 (2020) removes entire levels and areas of Resident Evil 3’s original map from the game, calling further attention to its already meager storyline.

Still, despite the frustrating elements, Resident Evil 3 does an admirable job updating the gameplay mechanics of its source material, constructing a foreboding atmosphere on par with the original Resident Evil releases.

Resident Evil Zero (2002)

Released a few short months after 2002’s Resident Evil, Resident Evil Zero acts as an ambitious prequel to the events of Resident Evil, following S.T.A.R.S. agent Rebecca Chambers and her reluctant convict sidekick Billy Coen as they navigate the enigmatic Arklay Mountains just outside Raccoon City.

Though excelling in its atmospheric horror, Resident Evil Zero’s outdated controls and perplexing gameplay options left most fans dissatisfied. The ability to alternate between each main character to advance through the environment or solve puzzles proved difficult to implement in certain challenging stages, further addling players. A bold experiment on Capcom’s part that failed to pan out, fans see it today as one of the weakest entries in R.E.’s catalog thus far.

Resident Evil 6 (2012)

Fans will long debat which Resident Evil game qualifies as the definitive best – individual preferences dictate individual opinions. But even the most complimentary fans tend to agree that Resident Evil 6 is by the far the worst release in Resident Evil’s history – a bloated, soggy mess that came close to derailing the franchise for good.

As with Resident Evil 5, Resident Evil 6 continued to illustrate Capcom’s push towards a more action-heavy presentation, distancing itself from the basis in horror that helped make Resident Evil famous. With its confusing interweaving storylines (each of which fails to gauge players’ interests), the underwhelming critical success of the game necessitated a drastic change in all R.E. games moving forward, laying the groundwork for Resident Evil: Biohazard. (So at least something good out of this vanilla third-person shooter.)