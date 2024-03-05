Toys to Elements: Every Pixar Movie Ranked from Best to Worst

Founded in 1979 as a part of George Lucas’s production company Lucasfilm, Pixar has become one of the most important names in American animation.

From its first feature film Toy Story in 1995, Pixar established itself as America’s answer to Japan’s Studio Ghibli, telling accessible stories with rich emotional themes and inventive worlds, while also pushing the limits of computer animation technology. Since it became a subsidiary of Disney, the studio’s quality has wavered, but Pixar still has an impressive catalog of twenty-seven feature films.

1. Inside Out (2015)

Inside Out is a perfect movie. Every performance delights, every image has depth and texture, and the central conceit appeals to adults and children without pandering to either. And none of the excellent scores from the other movies on this list can match the wistful suite that Michael Giacchino composes for Inside Out.

Director Pete Docter, who co-wrote the screenplay with Meg LeFauve and Josh Cooley, visualizes emotions such as Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), and Disgust (Mindy Kaling) to tell a complex story about the growing pains we all experience. Docter presents it all with a gentle, understanding touch, befitting Inside Out‘s empathetic core.

2. The Incredibles (2004)

Written and directed by Brad Bird, The Incredibles presented a true challenge for Pixar. No, not the superheroes with their amazing abilities. Rather, it’s the human characters that troubled Pixar’s animators. And yet, exceptionalism is what The Incredibles is all about, a riff on Marvel’s Fantastic Four and the graphic novel Watchmen.

The Incredibles stars Craig T. Nelson as Mr. Incredible and Holly Hunter as Elastigirl, former superheroes turned parents. While The Incredibles has tons of superhero fun, especially when kids Violet (Sarah Vowell) and Dash (Spenser Fox) get involved. But the movie reaches transcendence when it’s just about a family trying to find their place.

3. Toy Story 2 (1999)

From the outside, it seemed like a bad omen that Pixar chose a sequel for their third feature (but then again, hey, they were kind of forced into it). But Toy Story 2 built on the central concept and added a sublime level of melancholy, in no way relying on the novelty of its animation.

Director John Lasseter and his team of screenwriters turned Woody’s (Tom Hanks) snotty attitude into a genuine longing, in which he finds his true place of belonging among other Western toys, including cowgirl Jessie (a delightful Joan Cusack). Free of the first film’s delusions, Buzz (Tim Allen) even becomes the hero he always thought he was, leading a daring rescue to bring the gang back together.

4. Finding Nemo (2003)

All of Pixar’s first features had elements that related to adults, but Finding Nemo pushed the subject matter to heretofore unexplored territory. The movie opens with clownfish Marlin (Albert Brooks) and his wife in parental bliss, gazing upon their eggs. But when a predator’s attack leaves Marlin and Nemo (Alexander Gould) the sole survivors, the once proud father becomes a nervous helicopter parent.

From that understandable place of worry, director Andrew Staton and his co-writers Bob Peterson and David Reynolds send father and son on a cross-ocean adventure, one filled with memorable characters such as the forgetful Dory (Ellen Degeneres) and the stoic Gill (Willem Dafoe). With the opening giving the movie real stakes, Finding Nemo can indulge in the sense of adventure its glorious scenery affords without ever losing its emotional core.

5. Turning Red (2022)

Like Finding Nemo, Turning Red further pushes Pixar into more mature and unexplored territory: female adolescence. Drawn from the life experiences of director Domee Shi, who co-wrote the script with Julia Cho, Turning Red takes place in 2000s Toronto, where Meilin Lee (Rosalie Chiang), whose mother (Sandra Oh) expects her to carry on the family’s Chinese traditions.

Mei’s struggle between independence and obedience gets complicated when she discovers that she transforms into a red panda when overcome with emotion, a common occurrence as she swoons over boys and gets excited about the pop band FourTown. Turning Red breaks from the Pixar house style for something more vibrant, while telling a story about embracing tradition while forging one’s own direction.

6. Coco (2017)

Coco might have the best visual aesthetic of any movie that Pixar has ever made, an impressive achievement indeed. Drawing on Mexico’s Dia de los Muertos celebrations, director Lee Unkrich and screenwriters Adrian Molina and Matthew Aldrich create a rich, colorful world, in which the souls of the deceased visit their families.

When 12-year-old would-be musician Miquel (Anthony Gonzalez) gets trapped in the Land of the Dead, he hopes to reconnect with his possible ancestor and great musician Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). He gets help from the hapless Héctor (Gael García Bernal), who fears that his family has forgotten them, resulting in a story that proves that great art does not mean abandoning one’s home.

7. Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Except for maybe the Toy Story films, Monsters, Inc. has the most interesting and coherent world. Director Pete Docter and screenwriters Andrew Stanton and Daniel Gerson create a fantastic universe in which the gruesome denizens of Monsteropolis power their city through the screams of the children they scare.

The plot of the film involves Monsters, Inc. employees Mike Wazowski (John Goodman) and Sully (John Goodman) protecting a human child called “Boo” (Mary Gibbs), which serves as a potent parenting metaphor. However, the real strength of the movie comes from its energy metaphor: one that challenges viewers to consider other sources.

8. Up (2009)

So much has been said about the opening of Up, which tells a dialogue-free tragic love story with just a few minutes of animation and music. But beyond that five minutes of perfection, director Pete Docter and his co-writer Bob Peterson still have a lot to say.

The rollicking adventure in which grouchy old man Carl (Ed Asner) and kind-hearted scout Russell (Jordan Nagai) travel to the wilderness via balloons on the former’s house. At that point, Up turns into classic Pixar gags and derring-do. But it never loses the emotional core, as demonstrated when Carl finds a message from his late wife, and the audience bursts into tears once again.

9. Toy Story 3 (2010)

As great as Toy Story 3 is, it felt like Pixar tempted fate by returning to Buzz and Woody a third time. And yet, somehow, director Lee Unkrich and screenwriter Michael Arndt ramp up the emotion and the danger by having a teenage Andy (John Morris) donate his old toys to a daycare.

Toy Story 3 uses that set-up to adopt a prison break motif, and lest anyone think the movie tones it down for a young audience, a late near-death experience will disabuse anyone of that assumption. Anchored by Ned Beatty as the greatest Pixar villain, Lots-o-Huggin’ Bear, Toy Story 3 proves itself a worthy successor to its ground-breaking predecessors.

10. WALL-E (2008)

Many Pixar movies have moving, technically impressive openings, but WALL-E outdoes them all. Directed by Andrew Stanton, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jim Reardon, WALL-E stars the titular tiny robot (sounds provided by Ben Burtt) tasked with cleaning up all the garbage on the abandoned and wasted Earth of the future.

When WALL-E meets EVE (Elissa Knight), another robot tasked with evaluating plant growth on Earth, he follows her to a massive vessel, where the remaining humans waste their lives waiting for Earth to heal. The spaceship shenanigans don’t have quite the same zest as the best of Pixar’s output, but when WALL-E devotes itself to pure animation emotion, as in its long, wordless first act, it creates something moving and hopeful.

11. Toy Story (1995)

Perhaps the greatest testament to the power of Toy Story isn’t its cutting-edge animation, which still looks great, if dated, almost three decades later. It’s the fact that Toy Story still packs an emotional and comic punch, even after computer animation has become the kid’s movie norm.

Rather than the movie star stunt casting that becomes the norm in later animated kid’s movies, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen play real characters, letting their star personas melt into Woody and Buzz. Moreover, director John Lasseter and a screenwriting team of Joss Whedon, Andrew Stanton, Joel Cohen, and Alec Sokolow give the toys a touching arc about insecurity and acceptance, something viewers of any age can understand.

12. Ratatouille (2007)

Without question, Ratatouille is the trickiest film in the Pixar catalog. The story centers on a rat called Remy (Patton Oswalt), whose refined palette makes him an outcast among his family. Remy teams with an incompetent chef called Linguini (Lou Romano), hiding in the man’s hat and controlling his body to make outstanding dishes in a Paris kitchen.

Writer and director Brad Bird channels all his beliefs about artistic excellence into the film, which doesn’t always make for a pleasing experience, despite the great gags he puts on screen. However, when a cynical critic (Peter O’Toole) recalls his childhood after tasting one of Remy’s dishes, Ratatouille offers one of the most succinct looks at the power of art.

13. Luca (2021)

At the time of its release, director Enrico Casarosa and others involved in the production of Luca described it as Pixar’s take on Studio Ghibli. To be sure, some aspects of Luca do recall Hayao Miyazaki films, Ponyo in particular.

The fantastic character designs and a thoughtful script by Jesse Andrews and Mike Jones make Luca a film that deserves to stand on its own. Set in a seaside Italian village Luca stars Jacob Tremblay as the titular sea-monster who longs to live on land. In his form as a human, he befriends cool outsider Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) and tough girl Giulia (Emma Berman).

Some might wish that the movie had a more direct message about being proud of one’s true self, but there’s a softness to it that makes that tricky theme accessible to younger viewers.

14. Monsters University (2013)

Monsters University should not work. Not only did the original Monsters, Inc. tell a satisfying story, but it began with Mike and Sully as the best of friends in menial jobs. So what tension could Monsters University have, a movie that starts with the two heroes as enemies and Mike carrying big dreams of getting a job he’ll never have?

Turns out that wasn’t the point. The screenplay by Dan Gerson, Robert L. Baird, and director Dan Scanlon uses the viewers’ knowledge and expectations to build themes about accepting disappointment. It’s a complex idea, unique even for Pixar.

15. A Bug’s Life (1998)

There are just two bad things one can say about Pixar’s sophomore feature A Bug’s Life. First, it comes between two masterpieces in Toy Story and Toy Story 2. Second, it feels like any other animated movie from the period (except for Dreamworks’s Antz, which came out the same year and remains an abomination of a film).

Those two criticisms shouldn’t hurt a film with a neat plot and great voice acting. But for the first stage of Pixar’s existence, “good enough” just wasn’t good enough. Thus, A Bugs Life — directed by John Lasseter and written by Andrew Stanton, Donald McEnery, and Bob Shaw – ranks toward the middle.

16. Incredibles 2 (2018)

Brad Bird might rank as the best pure animator on the Pixar roster, someone who has an uncanny sense of space and timing, which he uses to craft thrilling action scenes and hilarious set pieces. Bird displays both in Incredibles 2, including a great set-piece involving Elasti-Girl swinging around the city on a separating motorcycle or the baby Jack-Jack going toe-to-toe with a raccoon.

However, Bird’s animation chops are the sole worthwhile element in the otherwise unincredible Incredibles 2, a movie that repeats several beats from the first movie while adding an out-of-date message about media consumption.

17. Cars (2006)

Pixar movies have no shortage of metaphorical conceits that shouldn’t work. But in the best movies, the emotional grounding in The Incredibles distracts from the Objectivism of its superheroes or the endearing voice performances in Inside Out distracts from the fact that the emotions all have their own emotions.

Cars does not have a script good enough to overcome that problem. Director John Lasseter goes for folksy nostalgia in his story about the flashy race car Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson), whose failure forces him to stay in the country with bumpkins like Mater (Larry the Cable Guy). Despite some nice visuals and solid performances, the script — with six credited writers — can’t find enough depth to distract viewers from wondering why a sentient car has a steering wheel.

18. Toy Story 4 (2019)

After not one but two improbable but great sequels, Pixar pushed its first franchise too far with Toy Story 4.

The fourth outing for Woody and the gang is not at all a terrible movie. Screenwriters Andrew Stanton and Stephany Folsom and director Josh Cooley have a proper story to tell with Bo Peep (Annie Potts) encouraging Woody to live a life without an owner, a mission he explores with the help of the wonderful Forky (Tony Hale).

However, Toy Story 4 has too much baggage, as it has no idea what to do with Buzz, Jessie, and others. Worse, the film adds too many new characters, including comedians Key & Peele as angry carnival prizes and legends such as Mel Brooks and Carol Burnett as classic toys, distracting from the film’s best ideas. Lord help us all when Toy Story 5 inevitably hits theatres.

19. Brave (2012)

Parts of Brave stand aside the best that Pixar has to offer. The story of rebellious Merida (Kelly MacDonald), fighting to live her own life in medieval Scotland, looks at the complicated relationship between daughter and mother, the latter in the form of Queen Elinor (Emma Thompson).

However, a troubled production saw original director Brenda Chapman, who developed the film’s initial concept, replaced by Mark Andrews. Viewers can sense the disruption on screen, as the screenplay by Chapman and Andrews, along with Steve Purcell and Irene Mecchi, loses focus. Instead of following the emotional through-line of Merida and Elinor, Brave gets caught in an unfunny slapstick cal-du-sac involving the latter’s transformation into a bear.

20. Finding Dory (2016)

Finding Dory pushes its metaphorical conceit too far and breaks the movie when watched with any scrutiny. On the one hand, director Andrew Stanton and his co-writer Victoria Strouse want Dory’s short-term memory to represent neurodivergence or a disability, like Nemo’s fin.

On the other hand, they want to create jokes about how Dory cannot remember things, and also want two seals to mock a weirdo seal, and also want the audience to laugh at a brain-damaged bird. Once again, DeGeneres puts in a charming performance, and there’s real weight to Ed O’Neill’s aged octopus Hank. But the Finding Dory cannot get out of its own way enough to hold to its own theme.

21. Cars 3 (2017)

Given the wreck (pun intended) of Cars 2, it seems foolish at best and crass at worst for Pixar to make another attempt at the profitable but empty property. However, Cars 3 puts in a respectable showing, thanks to able direction from Brian Fee and a solid script by Kiel Murray, Bob Peterson, and Mike Rich.

Even better, Cristela Alonzo as Lightning’s new trainer Cruz Ramirez brings much-needed energy to the proceedings. Still, Cars 3 does little that the original didn’t already accomplish, and it wasn’t that great the first time.

22. Onward (2020)

On paper, Onward sounds like classic Pixar. Director Dan Scanlon, along with co-screenwriters Jason Headley and Keith Bunin, create a world in which magic and not science drove the dawn of civilization, resulting in fairytale creatures living in a mix between suburbia and Middle Earth. Furthermore, the plot involves a teen elf hoping to connect with the father he never knew.

Despite that great potential, Onward ambles through its plot without much energy or distinction. Tom Holland turns in an unenergetic performance as the downtrodden elf Ian Lightfoot, while Chris Pratt has too much energy as Ian’s older brother Barley.

23. Soul (2020)

Soul has some good things going for it, including a jazzy score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and some solid voice work. But director Pete Docter and his fellow screenwriters Mike Jones and Kemp Powers either trod too much ground trod by other Pixar films, Inside Out in particular, or the script makes troubling decisions.

The premise of the disappointed jazz musician Joe (Jamie Foxx) interacting with unformed soul 22 (Tina Fey) has promise, but when 22 possesses Joe’s body, sending Joe’s spirit into the body of a cat, the jokes fall flat and the optics raise questions that Soul doesn’t want to answer.

24. The Good Dinosaur (2015)

The Good Dinosaur might be the oddest film in the Pixar collection, and not in a good way.

Director Peter Sohn, who took on the movie after the original director left the project and the studio continued developing the film without a lead, combines stylized characters with hyper-realistic backgrounds, distracting from the story. Then again, there’s not much to the story of young Apatosaurus Arlo (Raymond Ochoa) and his pet boy caveman Spot (Jack Bright).

The screenplay by Meg LeFauve doesn’t have a plot compelling enough to get the audience to accept the conceit of The Good Dinosaur, let alone to get over its bizarre visuals.

25. Lightyear (2022)

The opening of Lightyear explains that Andy Davis watched the movie in 1995, prompting his shift in attention from cowboys to spacemen, as demonstrated in Toy Story. That said, the film itself, and the story it tells, reeks of 2020s tropes rather than vintage 90s. However, that’s not the confusing thing about Lightyear.

Rather, anyone watching Lightyear will wonder how a film that looks so good can be so dull. Chris Evans gives a fine performance as the “real” Lightyear, and director Angus MacLane wrote a serviceable screenplay with Jason Headley.

There’s nothing “wrong,” per see, with any part of Lightyear. And yet, it feels like it was made out of obligation and has nothing compelling to say, something its Toy Story forerunners always avoided, even at their worst.

26. Elemental (2023)

Elemental has some great gags, such as when a fire person pushes her child in a grill and feeds it lighter fluid to help it grow. But while these sorts of conceits work for one-off jokes, Elemental screenwriters Kat Likkel, John Hoberg, and Brenda Hsueh stretch the concept too far.

The four elements stand in for immigrants learning to get along, with a romance between the fiery Ember (Leah Lewis) and the watery Wade (Mamoudou Athie) at the center. Director Peter Sohn does his best, but when the audience asks why a fire person would have water pipes in his shop, not even nifty character designs or solid voice acting can save the story.

27. Cars 2 (2011)

Pixar built its reputation as a studio devoted to the art of animated storytelling, not the crass merchandising so common in the medium. That all changed after Cars became a huge hit among younger kids, who loved getting their parents to buy Lightning McQueen toys and clothes.

Directed by John Lasseter and written by Ben Queen, Cars 2 seems to exist just to move more of those toys. The movie puts Lightening McQueen and Mater into a James Bond-style espionage story, which not only moves the heroes far afield of their familiar territory but also raises so many questions about the mechanics of the world.