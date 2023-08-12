Every Rob Zombie Movie Ranked

Few singers go on to enjoy the career success as a director like Rob Zombie (born Robert Bartleh Cummings). His music and lyrics are known for their horror and sci-fi themes, his live shows for their shock-rock theatrics, and his films predominantly for their horror and gore.

Zombie has directed movies since 2003 when his debut flick House of 1000 Corpses hit theaters worldwide. He's now helmed 11, the most recent being 2022's The Munsters.

In this piece, we'll every Rob Zombie movie, starting with the best and working down.

1. The Zombie Horror Picture Show (2014)

The Zombie Horror Picture Show is a feature-length concert movie filmed during the summer of 2013 after the release of Zombie's fifth solo studio album Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor. It's his first concert film and features the Mayhem Festival tour's shows in Houston and Dallas, Texas.

This film captures a great show and any Zombie fans who haven't had the chance to see him perform live will love it. The Zombie Horror Picture Show showcases Zombie's showmanship, as it features a fantastic performance from him and loads of extravagant props like robots and monsters. Turn it up loud for maximum enjoyment. It's a far better watch than any of his movies.

2. 3 from Hell (2019)

This sequel to 2005's The Devil's Rejects marks the third installment in Zombie's Firefly trilogy. It follows incarcerated members of the Firefly family escaping from jail with help from another family member after barely surviving a police shootout a decade earlier.

The final film in the trilogy is undoubtedly the best. It stars Zombie's wife, Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Richard Brake, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Dee Wallace, Clint Howard, Danny Trejo, and Sid Haig. The cast does well, and 3 from Hell is a gritty, grimy, and wholly entertaining movie that's more earnest and horror-focused than its predecessors. It requires knowledge of the first two films to enjoy, but those familiar with them will love it. It hit theaters just a few days before the passing of Haig, who died from chronic heart and lung issues at 80.

3. The Devil's Rejects (2005)

The Devil's Rejects is a black comedy horror movie, a sequel to 2003's House of 1000 Corpses, and the second installment in Zombie's Firefly trilogy. In this one, the murderous Firefly family, now villainous protagonists instead of antagonists like in the previous film, go on the run from the vengeful Sheriff Wydell.

It stars Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon Zombie, Ken Foree, Matthew McGrory, and William Forsythe. The Devil's Rejects improves on its predecessor but falls a long way short of 3 from Hell. The movie has a sadistic streak, with some decent acting and a pleasing aesthetic, but it sometimes tries too hard to sicken instead of entertain. This sequel had a perfect ending…until the next movie came along and undermined it.

4. The Munsters (2022)

Based on the TV series of the same name, The Munsters serves as an origin story for the characters, depicting vampire Lily falling in love with Frankenstein's monster-esque creation Herman Munster.

Sheri Moon Zombie plays Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips plays Herman, and Daniel Roebuck, Richard Brake, Jorge Garcia, Sylvester McCoy, Catherine Schell, and Cassandra Peterson provide support. Zombie intends the film as an endearing love letter to the original series; the makeup and aesthetic are excellent, and glimpses of the trademark humor make people love it sporadically appear. Still, given a dull plot and messy story structure, it feels like a wasted opportunity.

5. Grindhouse: Werewolf Women of the SS (2007)

Grindhouse is a double feature movie made up of Robert Rodriguez's horror comedy Planet Terror and Quentin Tarantino's action thriller Death Proof. Zombie contributes the fictitious trailer for the movie Werewolf Women of the SS, a sendup of 1970s Nazisploitation films with a plot focusing on Hitler's plans to create a race of superwomen.

Grindhouse is undoubtedly the best film on this list, but it didn't earn that distinction on the merit of Zombie's contribution. The Werewolf Women of the SS trailer a lot of fun and great satire. It stars Nicolas Cage, who goes big as Fu Manchu, Udo Kier as Franz Hess, Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Tom Towles, and Sybil Danning. It squeezes a lot of gratuitous nudity in and looks cheesy…which is probably the point.

6. 31 (2016)

31 follows a group of characters forced to participate in a brutal game in which they must survive twelve hours fighting off a group of murderous clowns.

The ensemble cast includes Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, Meg Foster, Richard Brake, Jane Carr, Judy Geeson, E.G. Daily, and Malcolm McDowell. Sadly, none of the actors can make this film enjoyable. 31 has energy to spare, with plenty of violence and gore, but its setup is unoriginal silly, and seems highly contrived.

7. The Lords of Salem (2012)

The Lords of Salem follows a recovering drug addict and disc jockey on a hard rock station in Salem, Massachusetts, whose life becomes entangled with an ancient coven of women who worship Satan.

Its familiar cast includes Sheri Moon Zombie, Bruce Davison, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Ken Foree, Patricia Quinn, Dee Wallace, María Conchita Alonso, Judy Geeson, and Meg Foster. Moon Zombie can't quite carry the lead role. The Lords of Salem lacks originality, and while it's atmospheric, it doesn't have any significant scares or suspense. It also feels like it isn't silly enough to work as a Rob Zombie film.

8. The Haunted World of El Superbeasto (2009)

The Haunted World of El Superbeasto tells the story of a suave former luchador and a super-spy teaming up against the forces of evil, including Nazi zombies, a mad scientist, and a stripper with the mark of the devil on her backside.

The impressive voice cast includes Tom Papa, Sheri Moon Zombie, Paul Giamatti, Rosario Dawson, Tom Kenny, Geoffrey Lewis, Danny Trejo, Tura Satana, Clint Howard, and Brian Posehn. The Haunted World of El Superbeasto isn't as good as it should be, given the stars it features, but it's visually intriguing and anarchic. A confusing, vulgar, borderline offensive story squanders its potential and the movie doesn't feel anything like a $10 million film.

9. Halloween (2007)

Halloween remakes the 1978 horror film of the same name and serves as the ninth installment in the eponymous franchise. The movie sees ten-year-old Michael Myers committed to a mental institution, escaping as a grown man and immediately returning to his hometown to stalk his younger sister Laurie Strode and her friends.

It stars Malcolm McDowell as Dr. Samuel Loomis, Sheri Moon Zombie, Scout Taylor-Compton, Brad Dourif, Danielle Harris, William Forsythe, and Tyler Mane as Michael Myers. Although it pays tribute to the original, it doesn't live up to it in any way. Not even McDowell can compete with Donald Pleasance. Halloween offers nothing new and lacks the atmosphere, tension, and dread of the 1978 version, opting more for cheap shocks.

10. Halloween II (2009)

Halloween II, the sequel to 2007's Halloween and the tenth installment in the eponymous franchise, sinks even lower. This one follows Laurie Strode dealing with the aftermath of the previous film's events, Dr. Loomis' attempts to capitalize on them by releasing a book, and Michael Myers continued attempts to get to his sister.

Malcolm McDowell, Tyler Mane, Sheri Moon Zombie, Brad Dourif, Danielle Harris, and Scout Taylor-Compton reprise their roles from the previous movie but bring nothing new or improved to proceedings. Halloween II is a blood and gore fest, and that's not what the franchise should be about. It feels rushed and doesn't come close to 1981's Halloween II in any respect. A silly subplot involving dream sequences and a white horse sinks the movie.

11. House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

House of 1000 Corpses marks the first installment in Zombie's Firefly trilogy. It focuses on a group of teenagers kidnapped and tortured by the psychotic Firefly family – the proprietors of “The Museum of Monsters & Madmen” – just before Halloween.

It's Zombie's first film, and his weakest. It stars Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon Zombie, Karen Black, Rainn Wilson, Chris Hardwick, Tom Towles, Erin Daniels, Jennifer Jostyn, Walton Goggins, and Dennis Fimple. House of 1000 Corpses just isn't very good. It lacks scares, thrills, shock, tension, or anything else an audience would want from a horror movie. It has no shortage of cheap gore and nasty imagery, but it all feels thrown together by an inexperienced filmmaker – precisely what Rob Zombie was when he made it.