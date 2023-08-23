Every Spike Lee Movie Ranked

Audiences best know Spike Lee–film director, producer, screenwriter, and actor–for using his work to delve into Black culture. His movies examine issues within the Black community, race relations, the media's role in the modern world, urban poverty and crime, and various other topics, political, race-related and otherwise.

Lee has received five Academy Award nominations in his career, winning Best Adapted Screenplay for BlacKkKlansman. He also won the Academy's Honorary Award in 2016 and a Student Academy Award for his first film, 1983's Joe's Bed-Stuy Barbershop: We Cut Heads.

In this piece, we honor Spike Lee's incredible legacy by ranking all his films, starting with his best work and working down. You don't want to miss this one.

1 – BlacKkKlansman (2018)

BlacKkKlansman marks Spike Lee's finest work. It's a biographical crime comedy-drama based on Ron Stallworth's 2014 memoir Black Klansman. The film follows Stallworth, the first African-American detective in the police department of Colorado Springs, Colorado, in the 1970s, and his attempts to infiltrate and expose the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.

John David Washington stars as Stallworth and scored an Oscar nomination for his work. The supporting cast of Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, and Topher Grace also does terrific work, with Driver landing a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Academy Awards. BlacKkKlansman received six nominations in total, including Best Picture and Best Director. Sadly, the Best Adapted Screenplay prize was the movie's only win. It's a hard-hitting, provocative, hugely entertaining film that admirably flipped the bird at the Trump regime stinking out America upon its release. Everyone should watch it.

2 – She's Gotta Have It (1986)

Spike Lee's second movie and first released title, She's Gotta Have It, is a black-and-white comedy-drama about a young woman dating three men with different personalities simultaneously and the situations and feelings the strange arrangement causes.

Its predominantly unknown cast includes Tracy Camilla Johns as the three-timing Nora Darling, Tommy Redmond Hicks, John Canada Terrell, and Raye Dowell. Lee appears as Mars Blackmon, a New York Knicks, sports, and Air Jordans fan, and one of the men Nora dates. His amusing performance and popularity earned him a contract with Nike to star in commercials alongside Michael Jordan. However, Johns is the film's star, earning her widespread praise. She's Gotta Have It is an intelligent, sophisticated, and unapologetic movie that fired Lee to Hollywood stardom. In 2017, Lee adapted it into a fabulous Netflix series.

3 – Da 5 Bloods (2020)

War drama Da 5 Bloods follows four aging Vietnam War veterans who return to the scene of the conflict in search of their fallen squad leader's remains and to find the treasure they buried while serving there. It stars Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. as the veterans Paul, Otis, Eddie, and Melvin, and Jonathan Majors as David, Paul's son who joins them on their journey.

Unsurprisingly, actors of that caliber give exceptional performances. The extended cast isn't half bad, either, with the likes of Jean Reno and Chadwick Boseman among them. Da 5 Bloods is ambitious, energetic, brilliantly written, and admirably intellectual. Its outstanding reverberating music received a Best Original Score nomination at the Academy Awards, the film's sole nomination. That's a tragedy, as Lindo deserved Best Actor recognition, and several of his co-stars should've been up for Best Supporting Actor.

4 – Do the Right Thing (1989)

Spike Lee stars as Mookie in this one alongside a terrific cast that includes Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Richard Edson, Giancarlo Esposito, Bill Nunn, John Turturro, John Savage, and Martin Lawrence, and Rosie Perez in their film debuts. Do the Right Thing chronicles the racial tension between African-Americans and the Italian-American owners of a local pizzeria in a Brooklyn, New York neighborhood, culminating in tragedy.

The film received two Academy Award nominations, Best Original Screenplay for Spike Lee and Best Supporting Actor for Aiello, but won none. Do the Right Thing depicts race relations in 1980s America brilliantly. This film is significant and should be on everyone's bucket list. It's bold, vibrant, and intelligent. It contains no likable characters, which is provocative but adds to the experience.

5 – Malcolm X (1992)

Denzel Washington's powerful Academy Award-nominated performance as the eponymous character in Malcolm X is one of the finest you'll ever see that failed to win the award. Mainly based on Alex Haley's 1965 book, The Autobiography of Malcolm X, the film dramatizes key events in the renowned activist's life, from his incarceration and conversion to Islam to his marriage to Betty X and his assassination.

The talented supporting cast includes Angela Bassett as Betty, Albert Hall, Al Freeman Jr., Delroy Lindo, and Spike Lee, who's excellent as Shorty, Malcolm's childhood friend. Malcolm X ranks among the best epic biographical dramas. It's celebratory, insightful, emotional, and expertly performed. It also received a Best Costume Design Academy Award nomination but didn't win that either.

6 – Get on the Bus (1996)

Get on the Bus follows a group of men taking a cross-country bus trip from Los Angeles, California, to Washington, D.C., in October 1995 to participate in the Million Man March, a large gathering of African-American men to promote African-American unity and family values.

The ensemble cast performs fabulously, including Richard Belzer, De'aundre Bonds, Andre Braugher, Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Bernie Mac, Wendell Pierce, Isaiah Washington, Ossie Davis, and Charles S. Dutton. Get on the Bus is a brilliant portrayal of a unique moment in American history. It's engaging, informative, rousing, heartfelt, and funny. It presents well-rounded arguments more than some of Spike Lee's work does, which garnered particular praise.

7 – Inside Man (2006)

The crime thriller Inside Man takes place over 24 hours and chronicles an elaborate bank heist on New York City's Wall Street. It stars Clive Owen as the mastermind behind the theft, Denzel Washington as the NYPD's hostage negotiator, Christopher Plummer as the bank's founder, and Jodie Foster as a fixer tasked by the founder to keep something in his safe protected from the criminals.

Inside Man also features a great supporting cast, too, with Willem Dafoe and Chiwetel Ejiofor in essential roles. Spike Lee has an uncredited cameo as a civilian. This movie is lively, fast-paced, clever, and intriguing. Its talented cast plays some attention-grabbing characters, with Washington outstanding as the scandal-tarnished Detective Keith Frazier.

8 – Chi-Raq (2015)

There aren't many satirical musical crime comedy-drama movies, but Chi-Raq proves this eclectic mishmash of genres can work. The film chronicles the rife gang violence in neighborhoods on Chicago's south side, particularly the notorious Englewood. Aristophanes' classical Greek comedy play Lysistrata inspired it, whereby women withhold bedroom activities from their husbands until the fighting stops.

The fabulous cast includes Nick Cannon, Wesley Snipes, Teyonah Parris, Jennifer Hudson, Angela Bassett, John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson, Dave Chappelle, and David Patrick Kelly. Chi-Raq is a sharply written, intelligent, ambitious, impactful, and brilliantly entertaining movie buoyed by an enthusiastic, talented cast and memorable musical numbers. Significantly, the film sends a powerful message against American gun crime.

9 – Jungle Fever (1991)

Jungle Fever sets a romantic drama against the urban backdrop of New York City's streets in the early 1990s. It depicts the different ways the friends and family of a married black architect react to his interracial affair with an Italian secretary. It stars Wesley Snipes as the architect, Flipper Purify, and Annabella Sciorra as Angie Tucci, his Italian mistress.

The extensive ensemble support includes Samuel L. Jackson in his breakout role as crack addict Gator. Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Lonette McKee, John Turturro, Frank Vincent, Anthony Quinn, Halle Berry, Brad Dourif, Tim Robbins, Queen Latifah, and Giancarlo Esposito also appear. Spike Lee plays Cyrus, Flipper's longtime friend who doesn't care about the affair itself but the fact it's with an Italian woman. Jungle Fever is ambitious, provocative, fearless, insightful, and funny.

10 – He Got Game (1998)

The sports drama He Got Game focuses on the imprisoned father of a top-ranked baseball star who accidentally killed his wife. The film follows him after the state's governor releases him on bail for a week to persuade his son to play for the governor's alma mater in exchange for a shorter sentence.

Denzel Washington plays Jake Shuttleworth, the jailbird dad, and Ray Allen plays Jesus Shuttleworth, his baseball-playing son. They both give excellent performances, which is no surprise in Washington's case, but NBA star Allen is a rare case of an athlete who can act. Milla Jovovich, John Turturro, Rosario Dawson, Jim Brown, and Ned Beatty are among the excellent supporting cast. He Got Game is stylish, complex, thought-provoking, and, though not without flaws, a thoroughly watchable sports flick.

11 – 25th Hour (2002)

The drama 25th Hour is a film adapted from David Benioff's 2001 debut novel The 25th Hour. It chronicles a New York City man's final 24 hours of freedom as he prepares to spend seven years in jail for dealing drugs. Edward Norton plays Monty Brogan, the soon-to-be-imprisoned main character.

This story of regret, trust, family, and friendship also stars Philip Seymour Hoffman, Barry Pepper, Rosario Dawson, Anna Paquin, and Brian Cox, a cast worth watching in anybody's book. 25th Hour is a well-acted, intelligent, profound, and powerful film with one of the most sublime rant montages you'll ever witness. Its depressing color palette reflects what Monty is feeling. Notably, the movie cleverly integrates the September 11th attacks into its story, as they occurred during filming.

12 – Crooklyn (1994)

Crooklyn is a semi-autobiographical film loosely based on Lee's childhood and early family life. It focuses on a young girl and her family as she learns several life lessons from her raucous brothers, caring but strict schoolteacher mother, and naive, struggling musician father.

The nature of Crooklyn instantly makes it one of Lee's most touching and personal movies. It stars Alfre Woodard, Delroy Lindo, Zelda Harris, Isaiah Washington, David Patrick Kelly, and Lee. Harris is delightful as the main character Troy. The movie does, however, get a little messy as it progresses.

13 – Clockers (1995)

Adapted from Richard Price's 1992 novel, Clockers follows a New York City street-level drug dealer embroiled in a murder investigation. It stars Mekhi Phifer, who gives an impressive performance as dealer Ronald “Strike” Dunham in his debut movie role.

The star-studded extended cast includes Harvey Keitel, John Turturro, Delroy Lindo, Isaiah Washington, and Keith David. Keitel and Turturro are typically outstanding as Detectives Rocco Klein and Larry Mazilli. Clockers is a highly detailed, emotional, powerful, and energetic film. Its main flaw is that it jumps around so much that it can sometimes be hard to follow.

14 – Mo' Better Blues (1990)

As well as starring in this one, Spike Lee directed, wrote, and produced it, showcasing his crazy array of talent. Mo' Better Blues features Denzel Washington, Wesley Snipes, Giancarlo Esposito, Robin Harris, Joie Lee, Bill Nunn, John Turturro, Dick Anthony Williams, and Cynda Williams alongside Lee. It follows a fictional jazz trumpeter who makes several wrong decisions, negatively affecting his friendships and career.

It's a colorful, lively, well-performed, suspenseful, and funny film with a dynamic performance from Washington as Minifield “Bleek” Gilliam, the trumpeter. Lee is also fantastic as Giant, Bleek's childhood pal. Mo' Better Blues is entertaining but doesn't have the usual political impact of Lee's movies.

15 – Joe's Bed-Stuy Barbershop: We Cut Heads (1983)

Spike Lee submitted his first movie, Joe's Bed-Stuy Barbershop: We Cut Heads, as his master's degree thesis at the Tisch School of the Arts. Set in a Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn barbershop, it focuses on the customers who frequent the establishment, as well as new owner Zack, who wants to make the place legitimate after the gangster who used the place as a front for a numbers racket murdered Joe, the previous owner.

Though not easy to find, any fan of Lee should watch this movie. It made it clear the director would go on to bigger and better things. The glimpse it gives into the urban jungle of 1980s New York City shows you had to be tough to live there, whether you wanted to be or not. Joe's Bed-Stuy Barbershop: We Cut Heads is insightful and intelligent, and its star Monty Ross, who plays Zack, is excellent.

16 – School Daze (1988)

The musical comedy movie School Daze focuses on a group of undergraduates clashing with some of their classmates at the historically black Mission College in Atlanta during homecoming weekend. Spike Lee's experiences as a Morehouse student at the Atlanta University Center in the 1970s inspired it.

It intelligently deals with several issues within the African-American community, such as colorism, classism, elitism, hair texture bias, political activism, hazing, and female self-esteem. The cast performs well, including Laurence Fishburne, Giancarlo Esposito, Tisha Campbell, Kyme, Joe Seneca, Art Evans, Ellen Holly, Ossie Davis, and Lee as Darrell “Half-Pint” Dunlap. School Daze is an honest, revealing, thought-provoking, and energetic film. Its frank exploration of the issues mentioned above is admirable.

17 – Red Hook Summer (2012)

Red Hook Summer tells the story of a pampered 13-year-old middle-class boy from Atlanta who finds his outlook on life altered after spending the summer with his deeply religious grandfather in Red Hook, Brooklyn. It stars Jules Brown as young Flik Royale, Clarke Peters as his grandfather Da Good Bishop Enoch Rouse, Nate Parker, Thomas Jefferson Byrd, and Toni Lysaith. Spike Lee has an uncredited cameo as Mookie, his character from Do the Right Thing.

A jarring plot twist tarnishes an otherwise energetic, bold, and passionate film. It happens in the final act, and Red Hook Summer never recovers. It's undoubtedly worth watching, and if you like filmmaking that feels spontaneous, you may well love it, but it's a flawed movie nonetheless.

18 – Bamboozled (2000)

This movie depicts the fallout from the success of a modern televised minstrel show featuring black actors donning blackface makeup. Bamboozled is as controversial, abrasive, savage, and audacious as it sounds. It's also an intelligent satirical black comedy that raises the issue of the misuse of African-American images on television.

It stars Savion Glover, Damon Wayans, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tommy Davidson, Michael Rapaport, Mos Def, and Thomas Jefferson Byrd, who all do just fine, with Glover as the standout performer. Bamboozled's main flaws go over the top and have a messy tone, which bogs it down.

19 – Summer of Sam (1999)

The crime thriller Summer of Sam depicts the 1977 murders by David Berkowitz, AKA the Son of Sam, in an Italian-American neighborhood in New York City's Bronx. While the film shows the murders and subsequent investigation, it focuses on the home lives of two young men in the area.

Michael Badalucco plays Berkowitz, but John Leguizamo and Adrien Brody star as Vinny and Ritchie, the two young men, and they're excellent. Summer of Sam is visually striking, provocative, and ambitious – perhaps overly so – but it handles some of its adult themes questionably, has too much going on, and uses so much street jargon that it's sometimes hard to understand.

20 – D a Sweet Blood of Jesus (2014)

Lee's only horror movie, Da Sweet Blood of Jesus, is a remake of 1973's Ganja & Hess. It follows a wealthy African-American anthropologist and art collector who turns into a vampire after a colleague stabs him with an ancient African dagger. It stars the impressive Stephen Tyrone Williams as Dr. Hess Greene, the anthropologist, alongside Zaraah Abrahams, Rami Malek, Elvis Nolasco, and Felicia Pearson.

Spike Lee describes Da Sweet Blood of Jesus as a “new kind of love story,” which makes sense given its touching narrative. It lacks anything resembling a scare but works as a mood piece, feeling like a mild nightmare.

21 – Oldboy (2013)

A remake of Park Chan-wook's 2003 South Korean film of the same name, based on the Old Boy manga, Oldboy is a neo-noir action thriller. It follows a man hunting down the captors who mysteriously imprisoned him for twenty years.

It stars Josh Brolin as alcoholic advertising executive Joe Doucett, the formerly imprisoned man on a mission, with a talented supporting cast including Elizabeth Olsen, Sharlto Copley, Samuel L. Jackson, Pom Klementieff, and Rami Malek, who all perform well. Oldboy has a hypnotic feel and a suitably grim tone. It also has excessive violence and blood, but it doesn't come close to the original's level of gore. It offers nothing new and gets messy. It's all over the place by the end.

22 – Girl 6 (1996)

The black comedy movie Girl 6 stars Theresa Randle as the eponymous Judy, an aspiring actress despondent over her treatment in the movie industry who turns to working on adult phone lines to make a living. Support comes from Isaiah Washington and Lee, who capably plays Jimmy, Judy's sports memorabilia-obsessed cousin and best friend.

Randle is an enchanting star, but Girl 6 isn't a good film. It has a vivid style and some intriguing cinematography, and it's funny in parts, but it isn't compelling or insightful like most of Spike Lee's movies. The best reason to watch it is to look out for the star cameos, including Madonna, Halle Berry, Mekhi Phifer, John Turturro, and most notably, Quentin Tarantino and Ron Silver, in a fun audition scene.

23 – Miracle at St. Anna (2008)

Based on McBride's 2003 novel of the same name, the American-Italian epic war movie Miracle at St. Anna follows a group of four Buffalo Soldiers of the 92nd Infantry Division seeking refuge in a small Tuscan village, where they bond with the residents during the Italian Civil War in World War II.

Derek Luke, Michael Ealy, Laz Alonso, Omar Benson Miller, Pierfrancesco Favino, and Valentina Cervi play the lead roles, with John Turturro, Joseph Gordon Levitt, John Leguizamo, D.B. Sweeney, and Kerry Washington supporting. That strong cast does its collective job sufficiently, but Miracle at St. Anna suffers from being disjointed, too long, stuffed with too many characters, and lacking focus. Its heart and good intentions make it upsetting that it's so poor.

24 – She Hate Me (2004)

Spike Lee's worst movie by far is the terrible She Hate Me. It's about a former biotech executive who turns to impregnating wealthy lesbians for profit after losing his job for exposing corrupt business practices.

This film should not be so bad, given its excellent cast. It stars Anthony Mackie as John Henry “Jack” Armstrong, the man who lost his job, alongside Kerry Washington, Ellen Barkin, Monica Bellucci, Brian Dennehy, Woody Harrelson, Bai Ling, John Turturro, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Ossie Davis. Sadly, She Hate Me can't decide what type of movie it wants to be. It's ludicrous, rude, boring, and offensive in several ways. The cast does their best, but viewers can almost sense their discomfort and unhappiness with their involvement. It's undoubtedly one to avoid.