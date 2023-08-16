Few directors earn as much respect as Stanley Kubrick. Often cited as one of the greatest filmmakers to ever live, Kubrick’s movies brought a new level of narrative complexity to the world of film, delving into a far-ranging number of genres, including horror, sci-fi, comedy, and history.

A noted perfectionist who oversaw his films’ productions from its initial development down to its final editing, many of Kubrick’s movies have gone on to achieve a cherished place in the annals of film history. Along with their classic status, each of Kubrick’s films have played an exponential role in shaping and inspiring future generations of filmmakers — Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, and Quentin Tarantino, among them.

From revolutionary sci-fi films to some of his earliest directorial efforts, check out every Stanley Kubrick movie, ranked from best to worst.

1. 2001: A Space Odyssey

Released to mixed reviews upon its initial release in 1968, critical appreciation for 2001: A Space Odyssey continues to grow more favorable with each passing decade. In a career made up of ambitious films, 2001: A Space Odyssey remains ahead of Kubrick’s other achievements, pioneering new techniques of filmmaking and exploring thematic narratives the likes of which no one had ever seen before.

In his meticulous examination of humanity’s past and future, Kubrick presented his film with documentary-like precision, serving as a stylistic precursor to almost every sci-fi film that came after.

2. Dr. Strangelove

In the mid 1960s, the Cold War chilled to its frostiest point, making it seem that a nuclear war between the U.S. and the U.S.S.R. was a matter of time, rather than a mere possibility. Approaching the issue from a sardonic standpoint, Kubrick chose to play off these Atomic Age fears with his brilliant dark comedy, Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.

Reuniting with Peter Sellers, Kubrick targeted the fears and anxieties everyday people had about self-assured nuclear annihilation, complete with a brutal satire of the men whose fingers wavered over the button itself. It was gallows humor at its finest—not to mention at its bleakest–and a gem of a Stanley Kubrick movie.

3. The Killing

The Killing helped Kubrick transition from struggling indie filmmaker into one of the most promising young directors of the 1950s. Working with a meager budget, Kubrick managed to combine astute cinematography and a nonlinear script to dazzling effect, reinventing the heist film from the ground up.

In essence, Kubrick’s unique, non-chronological approach helped set the movie apart from anything else being released at the time, resulting in a fractured narrative with various dissenting voices and conflicting points of view. To this day, it’s still one of the most original heist movies ever put to the screen, playing a hand in influencing everything from Reservoir Dogs to many nonlinear works of the French New Wave.

4. The Shining

As with most of Kubrick’s films, The Shining earned a mixed response in the summer of 1980. (After all, there aren’t many films selected for preservation by the National Film Registry that have also earned a Razzie Award nomination.) However, critical favor towards The Shining has grown warmer with time, the film marking Kubrick’s first and only foray into the landscape of horror.

In a modern interpretation of the haunted house concept, Kubrick built a gradual sense of unease that became more palpable over the course of the movie's runtime. His portrayal of ghosts, indeed his whole film, which relied on an air of mystery and ambiguity, paving the way for a film that audiences are still trying to decipher decades later. Some would even call it the best Stanley Kubrick movie.

5. Barry Lyndon

After his ambitious plans for a biopic centered around Napoleon Bonaparte fell through, Kubrick used his extensive research on 18th century Europe to complete the 1975 historical film, Barry Lyndon. Epic in scope, dry in humor, and strong in its central storytelling, Barry Lyndon focuses on the gradual rise and sudden fall of its titular character, a lovesick Irish peasant turned cynical English lord (Ryan O’Neal).

In a journey that takes him from the frontlines of the Seven Years War to opulent gambling houses in Belgium, Lyndon’s life-story makes for a fascinating one, filled with betrayal, abuses, chance encounters, and failed romances.

6. Paths of Glory

The genius of Paths of Glory is the fact that it’s split into two parts, the first half being a conventional war film, the second an evocative courtroom drama. Perhaps Kubrick’s most gripping portrait of warfare, Paths of Glory takes viewers to the trenches of World War One, experiencing the horrific conditions of no man’s land and the inept bureaucracy of military hierarchy for themselves.

Faced with an impossible task set about by their amoral commander, Paths of Glory leaves viewers with a pit in the stomach the size of a crater (especially when you realize that executing retreating soldiers for cowardice was an actual practice in the Great War’s earliest days).

7. A Clockwork Orange

Easily Kubrick’s most controversial film, A Clockwork Orange is a bold and stylish adaptation of Anthony Burgess’s novel of the same name. In the case of Kubrick’s film, the movie’s troubling depiction of violence and adult subject matter led A Clockwork Orange to be pulled from theaters ahead of time (at Kubrick’s own suggestion).

Though a difficult movie to watch, Kubrick’s unabashed portrait of a dystopian society – one plagued by rampant violence, corrupt governments, and ineffective reform systems – made for a nightmarish cinematic experience, and unforgettable after an initial viewing.

8. Spartacus

After climbing to untold new heights with The Killing and Paths of Glory, Kubrick took to creating his first historical epic in Spartacus. One of the most remarkable sword-and-sandal epics of the 1960s, Spartacus’s complicated production history prevented it from achieving its full potential. (It’s the one film where Kubrick lacked artistic control, nixing his plans to focus more on the corruption sweeping through Rome as he had always intended.)

As it is, Kubrick still managed to rise to the occasion, delivering a fascinating drama detailing Spartacus’s romanticized transformation from enslaved gladiator into a humane leader of his own revolutionary movement.

9. Lolita

Kubrick chose to tackle another difficult assignment with 1962’s Lolita, an adaptation of Vladimir Nabokov’s controversial novel of the same name. Rather than shy away from the book’s more taboo elements, Kubrick found a way to hint at the movie’s underlying adult-teen relationship, alluding to much of Lolita’s story without depicting anything explicit.

A lesson in subtlety, the experiment on Kubrick’s part worked well, helping create a clever, intelligent, and oftentimes hilarious film. (James Mason’s pathetic rendition of the posh Humbert Humbert and Peter Sellers’ role as Humbert’s rival light up the screen every time they appear.) That said, Lolita is, by no means, the best Stanley Kubrick movie.

10. Full Metal Jacket

Returning to the war film 20 years after his seminal Paths of Glory, Full Metal Jacket took aim at the dehumanizing effect war has on the human psyche, turning ordinary young soldiers into mindless, soulless killing machines motivated by hate and self-preservation.

Split into two acts, Full Metal Jacket follows a batch of Marine recruits undergoing training in the States, followed by their eventual service in the Vietnam War. Complimenting each other well, each act helps underscore the gradual metamorphoses of these troops, who devolve from thinking, feeling, compassionate young men into walking expendable weapons.

11. Eyes Wide Shut

The final film in Kubrick’s illustrious career, Eyes Wide Shut polarizes just as much now as it did in 1999. Some view it as the best Stanley Kubrick movie; others see it as a pretentious psychological thriller containing little plot. It’s impossible to say what the finished film would have looked like if Kubrick had survived the editing process, but as it is, Eyes Wide Shut concludes Kubrick’s filmography on a high note.

Achieving a more surreal, dreamlike tone, this Stanley Kubrick movie draws on a sense of budding unease that grows more palpable throughout, giving way to a movie as bizarre and cerebral as every other Kubrick movie that came before it.

12. Killer’s Kiss

Kubrick’s second film after Fear and Desire, Killer’s Kiss illustrated Kubrick’s ability to work with severe restraints placed on his work. Relying on a small, independently-financed budget, Kubrick used the film’s setting of New York as a distinct character in itself, portraying Manhattan’s underbelly with particular grittiness.

Another impressive genre work – this time based in the then-popular noir genre – it once again served as an integral stepping stone for Kubrick before his career prominence one year later with The Killing.

13. Fear and Desire

Kubrick’s directorial debut, as well as the only movie he personally disowned, the iconic filmmaker once described Fear and Desire as “a bumbling amateur film exercise” after the movie was reissued in early ‘90s. As harsh as that assessment is, Kubrick’s inherent talent shines through Fear and Desire’s otherwise mediocre qualities.

A dramatic and stirring anti-war film made on a threadbare budget, it helped Kubrick gain significant exposure in Hollywood, putting him one step closer to career prominence in the years to come.