Every Tobe Hooper Movie Ranked

Tobe Hooper was a director, producer, and screenwriter best known for his horror genre work. Fans and critics view him as one of the most influential people in horror. Sadly, he passed away from natural causes in 2017.

His most prominent work is undoubtedly 1974's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, but his career spanned from the late 1960s to the mid-2010s, so there's far more to his filmography than that slasher classic.

Hooper directed 16 films, most of which aimed to terrify his audiences. In this piece, we'll rank them all from best to worst.

1 – The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a slasher horror movie following a group of friends who become the victims of a deranged family of cannibals, including the terrifying chainsaw-wielding Leatherface, while on a road trip to visit one of their grandfather's old farmhouse.

Hooper's most famous work remains his finest. It stars the now-iconic cast of Marilyn Burns, Paul A. Partain, Edwin Neal, Jim Siedow, and Gunnar Hansen as Leatherface, one of the most recognizable villains in cinematic history. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is violent, brutal, bloody, atmospheric, and utterly terrifying, even today, which is why it's such a brilliant horror movie.

2 – Poltergeist (1982)

Poltergeist is a supernatural horror movie about a suburban family whose home, built on an ancient burial ground, gets haunted by evil unrestful spirits that abduct their five-year-old daughter.

With a brilliant story by Steven Spielberg, it's the only film in Hooper's back catalog that comes close to being as good as The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. It stars JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Nelson, and Beatrice Straight, who all perform brilliantly. Poltergeist is a suitably spooky movie that, at its heart, is about the strength of love within a family. The special effects are outstanding, but it's not reliant on them, as the writing, direction, acting, and story all come together superbly. It received three Academy Award nominations for Best Original Score, Best Sound Effects Editing, and Best Visual Effects but won none.

3 – The Funhouse (1981)

The Funhouse is a slasher horror movie following a group of four teenagers trapped inside the eponymous dark ride at a local carnival in a small Iowa town and getting stalked by a murderous, disfigured ride assistant in a Frankenstein's monster mask.

It stars Elizabeth Berridge, Cooper Huckabee, William Finley, and Kevin Conway. While they're hardly Oscar contenders, they do their jobs, and their performances make for a memorable guilty pleasure of a film. The Funhouse is a gore-focused, fun-filled, creepy, visually striking movie with an underrated horror score and a fabulously tense climactic confrontation.

4 – Peter Paul and Mary: The Song Is Love (1970)

Peter Paul and Mary: The Song Is Love is a feature-length television documentary movie about the folk trio Peter, Paul, and Mary (tenor Peter Yarrow, baritone Paul Stookey, and contralto Mary Travers). It features the music of the group, as well as thoughts from all three of them regarding all manner of topics, many of which are philosophical.

It's an insightful documentary and a profoundly personal one. The budget isn't large, which is evident from the shaky camerawork, but that adds to the engaging and dreamlike properties of the film. The music is lovely, and though it takes a “less is more” attitude to dialogue, the spoken words are intriguing and convey the eponymous trio's personalities. Peter Paul and Mary: The Song Is Love is unlike anything else Hooper made, but it undoubtedly indicates that there was far more to him than horror.

5 – Lifeforce (1985)

Lifeforce is a sci-fi horror movie about three humanoid extraterrestrials in a state of suspended animation getting brought to Earth after being discovered in the hold of an alien craft by the European Space Shuttle Churchill's crew.

It stars Steve Railsback, Peter Firth, Frank Finlay, and Mathilda May, who all run with the silliness. The best way to describe Lifeforce is that it's a space vampire film and a strange, outlandish one. Still, it's fascinating and intelligently conceived with excellent special effects – particularly those used to create the scenes in a post-apocalyptic London.

6 – Toolbox Murders (2004)

Toolbox Murders is a supernatural slasher and remake of 1978's The Toolbox Murders. It focuses on the inhabitants of an apartment building who are stalked and murdered by a masked killer using tools to carry out his dastardly deeds.

Angela Bettis, Brent Roam, Juliet Landau, Rance Howard, Marco Rodríguez, and Sheri Moon Zombie give performances of decent B-movie quality, but nothing more. The plot of this one is entertaining to a point but mainly ludicrous. Toolbox Murders undoubtedly has significant production values, but they don't save it from being mediocre overall. Hooper's eye for creepiness elevates it, but it's all too loopy.

7 – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 is a black comedy slasher movie and the sequel to 1974's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. It's about a radio host captured by Leatherface and his cannibalistic family and a Texas Marshal's attempt to hunt them down.

Dennis Hopper stars as Lt. Boude “Lefty” Enright, and although he gives it his all, you can't help feeling he doesn't want to be there. Caroline Williams, Jim Siedow, Bill Moseley, and Bill Johnson provide support. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 is undoubtedly gory, but it lacks the visceral scariness and tension of the original. If you go in expecting humor, you'll be much more appreciative of it than if you're looking for pure horror.

8 – Eggshells (1969)

Eggshells is an independent experimental movie about a commune of young hippies who, having recently moved into an old house in the woods, gradually become aware of an otherworldly presence living in the building's basement.

Allen Danziger, who played Jerry in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, is the only remotely recognizable name in a mainly unknown cast, and they do okay, considering. Eggshells is Hooper's first film, and while it has a typically 1960s love message, it hints at the creepy tone that would become his trademark. However, it's too leftfield and surreal to be widely popular, and large chunks of the movie are dull.

9 – Invaders from Mars (1986)

Invaders from Mars is a sci-fi horror movie and a remake of the 1953 film of the same name. It's about the efforts of a 12-year-old boy to thwart alien invaders who have taken over his hometown and are brainwashing its inhabitants.

It has quite an impressive cast, including Karen Black, Hunter Carson, Timothy Bottoms, Laraine Newman, James Karen, Bud Cort, and the Academy Award-winning Louise Fletcher. Unfortunately, as much as the stars try their best, Invaders from Mars isn't very good. The first half of the movie is okay, even though all elements of the story are derivative, but it's far too reliant on special effects, and it borders on ridiculous once the aliens get revealed.

10 – Eaten Alive (1976)

Eaten Alive (also known as Death Trap, Horror Hotel, and Starlight Slaughter in different parts of the world) is a horror movie about a mentally disturbed hotel owner deep in remote rural Texas who feeds people who anger him to an enormous crocodile living in a swamp near the establishment.

It stars a capable cast of Carolyn Jones, Neville Brand, Roberta Collins, William Finley, Marilyn Burns, Janus Blythe, Kyle Richards, and horror icon Robert Englund. Eaten Alive is atmospheric and suspenseful, with some good use of sound, and even uncomfortable to watch at times. Still, its impressive ingredients don't prevent it from being a sloppy, sleazy, cheap-feeling Psycho rip-off.

11 – The Mangler (1995)

The Mangler is a horror movie based on Stephen King's 1972 short story, which appeared in his first short story collection Night Shift in 1978. It's about a laundry-folding machine that develops murderous tendencies when a demon possesses it.

Genre legends Robert Englund and Ted Levine lead the cast of this movie, and while it's nice to see them, it's such a ridiculous film that even they fail to save it. With support from unknowns like Daniel Matmor and Vanessa Pike, The Mangler's cast fails to impress. It tries hard with its special effects, and there's plenty of creepiness and gore, but its laughable premise makes it impossible to take seriously.

12 – Crocodile (2000)

Crocodile is a direct-to-video horror movie about a group of college students celebrating spring break on a boat on a remote lake who, after stumbling across a nest of eggs, unwittingly enrage a massive female Nile crocodile that proceeds to devour them one at a time.

It's an incredibly cheap-looking film with a cast of unknowns led by Mark McLachlan, Caitlin Martin, and Chris Solari. Crocodile is a humorously cheesy movie that shows flashes of Hooper's talent. However, the acting is poor, the special effects are terrible, and it feels like a mediocre episode of a 90s television show. The most enjoyable thing about it is that several highly irritating characters meet a grisly demise.

13 – Spontaneous Combustion (1990)

Spontaneous Combustion is a sci-fi horror movie about a young man who discovers that his parents were used in an experiment with an anti-radiation vaccine shortly before he was born, granting him the ability to incinerate others.

It stars Chucky actor Brad Dourif as Sam Kramer, the young man with incineration abilities, alongside Cynthia Bain, Jon Cypher, William Prince, and Melinda Dillon. Spontaneous Combustion is somewhat tongue-in-cheek and witty at times, and it's undoubtedly a critique of the terrible effect of the atomic bomb. Still, it's so silly and has such poor special effects that it can't be considered a reputable horror film.

14 – Mortuary (2005)

Mortuary (also known as Embalmed) is a zombie horror movie about a family who moves to a small California town to start a new life while running a long-abandoned funeral home that the locals fear, which turns out to be justified as the dead come to life.

The cast includes little-known actors like Dan Byrd, Alexandra Adi, Denise Crosby, Courtney Peldon, and Bug Hall, who don't bring much to the film. Mortuary is a typical low-rent zombie flick that brings nothing new to the genre. It's clichéd, has an uneven tone, and has no significant tension or scares. The fact that there's no real explanation for the fungus-based origin of the zombies is also frustrating.

15 – Djinn (2013)

Djinn is an Emirati supernatural horror movie about an Emirati couple returning home from a trip to find that their new high-rise apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, built on an abandoned fishing village, is on a site where some evil beings reside and their neighbors may not be human.

It's Hooper's final movie, and sadly, his directorial career ended with a whimper. It stars Khalid Laith, Razane Jammal, May Calamawy, and Aiysha Hart; nobody brings much to the table. Djinn is a derivative film that borrows from several better ones but comes nowhere near their quality. It's cheesy, uneven in tone, technically terrible, and poorly written, and its routine scares are as mild as they come.

16 – Night Terrors (1993)

Night Terrors is a horror movie about a young girl who travels to Cairo to visit her father but unwittingly becomes involved with a strange sadomasochistic cult led by a charismatic descendant of the French nobleman, the Marquis de Sade.

Robert Englund stars in a dual role as the Marquis de Sade and cult leader Paul Chevalier. To say it's not his finest hour would be an understatement. Zoe Trilling, Alona Kimhi, and Juliano Mer-Khamis provide support as part of a wholly underwhelming cast. Night Terrors is an awful film. It's tepid, humorless, and lacks anything resembling intelligence or style. It's a movie you should avoid at all costs.