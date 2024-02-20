Every X-Men Movie, Ranked From Best to Worst

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DCEU, or even Christopher Nolan’s epic Dark Knight trilogy, the X-Men series stood as the central pillar of the modern superhero genre. Adapting Marvel’s famed comic book series for the big screen, the X-Men movie franchise provided an ambitious overhaul of its comic source material, outfitting many of its characters with new origins, new appearances, and compelling new narratives.

One of the longest-running superhero series to ever grace cinema, the X-Men films attracted renewed attention to the superhero genre, laying the groundwork for dozens of Marvel and DC movies that followed. While not every film has met with unparalleled success, one cannot overstate the series’ influence on the superhero genre today. Find here, a ranking of the movies from best to worst.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

In 2014, the X-Men universe lay in a fragmented state of disarray, with audiences wondering how the prequel events of First Class fit into the larger continuity of the first three X-Men movies. Days of Future Past tackled that issue head on, bringing together the cast members of both films into one epic adventure.

Adapted from the most famous X-Men story ever penned, Days of Future Past’s time-bending storyline and layered character exploration makes it not only the best X-Men movie of all time, but one of the greatest superhero movies ever made–period.

Logan (2017)

While Hugh Jackman later reversed his decision to retire from his role as Wolverine, Logan nevertheless serves as a fitting send-off to Jackman’s on-screen alter ego. Set in a grim near-future where mutants have become a rare phenomenon, Logan’s grounded, grittier, and more violent narrative allowed for the first memorable movie centered around Wolverine. Less a superhero movie and more of a neo-Western with traces of Mad Max and Unforgiven added into it, the film ranks among the finest superhero movies in recent memory.

X2 (2003)

While 2000’s X-Men remains an enjoyable enough film, X2 took the series in far more exciting directions than its immediate predecessor. Based on the fan-favorite “God Loves, Man Kills” storyline, X2 sees the X-Men and the Brotherhood of Mutants join forces against an even larger threat: the genocidal, mutant-hating Colonel William Stryker (Brian Cox). With faster-paced action and even more characters from the original X-Men comics, X2 surpasses the earlier X-Men in every way possible.

Deadpool 2 (2018)

With 2016’s Deadpool earning widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike, Fox felt confident enough to double the filmmakers’ budget with its 2018 follow-up, Deadpool 2. Putting the monetary gain to good use, the creative team behind the Deadpool films crafted an even bigger and better movie with the sequel, right down to a larger supporting cast and more recognizable X-Men characters (Cable, Domino, and Juggernaut, among others).

X-Men: First Class (2011)

Rebounding from the failures of X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Fox put out the ambitious prequel film, X-Men: First Class. Rebuilding the origins of the X-Men from the ground up, First Class’s period setting, indelible storyline, and wide range of new actors (James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence) brought a much-needed surge of life to the series, ensuring the name X-Men lived on for a few more years.

Deadpool (2016)

After his disappointing debut in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds rallied enough support for a full-fledged spin-off film centered around the Merc with the Mouth with 2016’s Deadpool.

Taking ample advantage of its R-rating, Deadpool offered a far more faithful portrayal of the title character–an anti-hero who mocks, murders, and jokes his way throughout the movie’s hour-forty-minute runtime. A fresh and original superhero movie, it also made for a film audiences had spent the past 16 years waiting to see.

X-Men (2000)

The first entry in the X-Men series, X-Men also jump-started a renewed appreciation for the superhero genre in general. Providing a complete overhaul of the kitschier presentation of its comic book source material, X-Men’s more even-handed approach influenced the direction of countless later films from DC and Marvel.

Despite its more grounded atmosphere, the film also adhered to the general characterization of its eponymous heroes, introducing the world to such unforgettable giants as Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, Ian McKellan’s Magneto, and Hugh Jackman’s iconic Wolverine.

The Wolverine (2013)

A minor improvement over the near-unwatchable X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Wolverine once again follows the ongoing adventures of Jackman’s character, this time following the basic concept of Frank Miller and Chris Claremont’s acclaimed Wolverine series. Spending as much time on Wolverine’s emotional worldview as it does on impressive action sequences, The Wolverine serves as the ideal narrative forerunner to the existential grittiness of 2017’s Logan.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Yes, by technical standards, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness belongs more to the MCU than to the X-Men franchise alone. However, one shouldn’t overlook the fact that Multiverse of Madness introduced characters like Patrick Stewart’s Professor X for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A decent enough superhero film from Sam Raimi, Multiverse of Madness also serves as one of the major stepping stones connecting Marvel with Fox’s X-Men universe–a narrative crossover audiences can’t wait to see more of in the future.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Resurrecting the X-Men franchise with First Class and Days of Future Past, X-Men seemed more popular than ever by the time the franchise released X-Men: Apocalypse. Striving to match the acclaim of their counterparts, Apocalypse presented a bigger, bolder, and even more all-encompassing story than the first two reboots combined. As seen from the film’s underwhelming quality, however, bigger doesn’t always mean better, with Apocalypse’s preference for style over substance coming at a serious cost.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

If Apocalypse failed to capitalize on the success of Days of Future Past, X-Men: The Last Stand does the same for the initial X-Men movies. Rounding out the original trilogy in middling fashion, this overstuffed 2006 film tries to accomplish far too much in its hour-forty-minute runtime.

Jamming together the main premise of “The Dark Phoenix Saga” and the Astonishing X-Men’s “Gifted” story arc, The Last Stand gets bogged down in its conflicting narrative strands, paling in comparison to its earlier, far better predecessors.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Recognizing Jackman’s breakthrough popularity as the grizzled ex-soldier-turned-reluctant-hero Wolverine, Fox commissioned a spin-off prequel film centered around Wolverine’s character. Despite audiences’ initial enthusiasm at the project, X-Men Origins: Wolverine failed to live up to its promising premise, delivering a mediocre superhero flick that squandered otherwise remarkable characters (Deadpool, Sabretooth, Gambit, The Blob, etc.)

The New Mutants (2020)

After the disastrous results of 2019’s Dark Phoenix, Fox held out hope of regaining audiences’ interest in the X-Men series with 2020’s The New Mutants. Opting for a darker tone that veered more towards psychological horror, The New Mutants also looked to a new cast of younger actors (Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Charlie Heaton) to reinvigorate the waning franchise.

In spite of its unique standalone premise, the finished film never rose above its generic plotline, wasting any potential behind Williams’ Wolfsbane or Taylor-Joy’s Magik.

Dark Phoenix (2019)

If X-Men: Apocalypse seemed like a step-down from the grandeur of Days of Future Past, Dark Phoenix further proved the rebooted X-Men series had hit rock bottom in terms of its narrative potential.

Offering yet another take on Chris Claremont’s famous “Dark Phoenix Saga” after X-Men: The Last Stand, Dark Phoenix ended the X-Men franchise in the worst way imaginable. Suffering from grievous writing, a predictable plot, and flat characterization, Dark Phoenix serves as a regrettable final entry in Fox’s X-Men series. Given that Last Stand writer Simon Kinberg signed on to write and direct Dark Phoenix, nobody should have been surprised.